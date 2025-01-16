January 16, 2025
Ron DeSantis not sold on fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire proposal

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 16, 20254min2

rondesantis-israel-fb-101023
'Mixed reviews on what I've seen so far.'

Florida’s Governor is taking a wait-and-see attitude about the proposed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“I’ve heard mixed things in terms of the news reports I’ve read,” Gov. Ron DeSantis told radio host Mark Levin.

The deal brokered by Qatar and the United States as of Thursday morning has not been approved by the Israeli Cabinet amid what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls a “last-minute crisis” with Hamas.

DeSantis, who has forged a renewed closeness with incoming President Donald Trump, believes the next leader of the country will give Israel a better hand than the outgoing Joe Biden administration.

“I think at the end of the day we know this: Jan. 20, we are going to have a much stronger relationship with Israel than we’ve had over the last four years. I cannot imagine that Donald Trump, with all that he’s done to support Israel, is going to accept anything less than a Gaza that has no more Hamas,” DeSantis said, adding that he expects “more shoes to drop” in the coming days.

After the announcement of the deal framework before Israel approved it, the country has continued air strikes in Gaza, killing 72 people according to The Associated Press. Hamas has claimed to be “committed” to the agreement, but without Cabinet approval, the deal is not binding.

As reported by the Times of Israel, Trump said Wednesday he was “thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home” and that there would be “hell to pay” if hostages were not released. But despite Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, being part of the negotiations with Netanyahu, DeSantis believes the negotiation posture will improve after the inauguration.

“Definitely mixed reviews on what I’ve seen so far, but I think we should wait till Donald Trump gets in because I think he’s going to end up getting this right,” DeSantis told Levin.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications.

2 comments

  • ScienceBLVR

    January 16, 2025 at 9:45 am

    Oh yeah.. HAMAS is so afraid of Trump? Ha! Doubt it, although not surprised he and his sycophants are trying to take credit for negotiations that have gone on for months. As John said, Success has many fathers, failure is an orphan…
    And in the Who Cares What DeSantis says or thinks about it category- come on Gov tell me who is picking my tomatoes and cleaning my hotel rooms next month? Work on that and leave the foreign affairs to the real leaders!

    Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    January 16, 2025 at 10:05 am

    Biden gave (or sold) Israel every war material under the sun — including bunker busters — and turned a blind eye to the settlers on the West Bank who are increasingly forcing Palestinians from land they have lived on for centuries.

    Israel will have a “better friend” in Trump only if he permits them to ethnically cleanse Gaza and the West Bank of those pesky Palestinians.

    Reply

