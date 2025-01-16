‘Unparalleled experience’: Virginia Dailey joins Shumaker Tallahassee office

Virginia Dailey, better known by her nickname, “Ginny,” is joining Shumaker’s Tallahassee office as a partner in the Litigation and Disputes Service Line, bringing with her more than two decades of experience and an undisputed reputation for ethical standards, legal acumen and innovative problem-solving abilities.

Ask judges and clients about Dailey’s work and you’ll be met with descriptors such as “top-notch” and “the best of the best.”

“Ginny’s unparalleled experience, combined with her deep commitment to clients and the community, aligns perfectly with our firm’s mission to provide exceptional legal services and make a positive impact,” Shumaker Tallahassee office Managing Partner Ron Christaldi said.

Dailey is married to Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

Her addition is an expansion for the firm’s Tallahassee presence, as she joins colleagues at Shumaker Advisors, the government affairs lobbying arm present in the state capital since the office opened in 2019.

Dailey’s practice centers on administrative and regulatory law, and she has experience influencing Florida’s legal and energy landscapes. She has worked with clients guiding electric utilities through regulatory and permitting processes for capital projects, on rulemaking and on litigation.

She has played a key role in the certification of nearly every high-voltage transmission line proposed in Florida over the past two decades. Dailey also has experience navigating procurement, leveraging legal, political, legislative and public relations tools and skills to deliver strategies for clients.

Dailey began her legal career abroad, representing foreign governments and corporations on high-stakes international litigation and arbitration. From 1999 to 2005, she worked in Washington and London, also on international disputes. Her practice focuses on cultural awareness and innovative conflict resolution strategies.

Dailey previously represented the Ethiopian government on disputes involving humanitarian and wartime legal violations.

Adding to her résumé, Dailey has also worked as an adjunct professor at Florida State University’s College of Law, where she teaches litigation and international dispute resolution. She also provides pro bono legal services and volunteers on the board for the Children’s Home Society of Florida. In that role, she has provided board leadership, worked on adoption cases and championed legislative initiatives.

In 2020, she played a central role in organizing a campaign for a countywide referendum that secured $9 million annually to fund children’s initiatives in Leon County.

“I am thrilled to join Shumaker and look forward to spending the next chapter of my career with a firm that values collaboration, innovation, and excellence. The supportive culture and dedication to delivering exceptional results for clients make Shumaker the perfect place to grow both personally and professionally,” Dailey said.

Shumaker, celebrating its centennial this year, has a team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors, providing legal and legislative solutions to clients. Its team is committed to being a positive and impactful difference maker for clients and communities it serves.