Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.16.25

Virginia Dailey, better known by her nickname, “Ginny,” is joining Shumaker’s Tallahassee office as a partner in the Litigation and Disputes Service Line, bringing with her more than two decades of experience and an undisputed reputation for ethical standards, legal acumen and innovative problem-solving abilities.

Ask judges and clients about Dailey’s work, and you’ll hear descriptors such as “top-notch” and “the best of the best.”

“Ginny’s unparalleled experience, combined with her deep commitment to clients and the community, aligns perfectly with our firm’s mission to provide exceptional legal services and make a positive impact,” Shumaker Tallahassee office Managing Partner Ron Christaldi said.

Dailey is married to Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

Her addition is an expansion for the firm’s Tallahassee presence, as she joins colleagues at Shumaker Advisors, the government affairs lobbying arm present in the state capital since the office opened in 2019.

“I am thrilled to join Shumaker and look forward to spending the next chapter of my career with a firm that values collaboration, innovation and excellence. The supportive culture and dedication to delivering exceptional results for clients make Shumaker the perfect place to grow both personally and professionally,” Dailey said.

Amanda Wood has been promoted to Senior Director at Becker, a multi-practice commercial law firm with lawyers, lobbyists, and other professionals in offices throughout the East Coast. Wood will receive equity shareholder-like rights and privileges as part of her promotion.

Wood has been a key member of Becker’s Federal Lobbying team in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office since its founding 11 years ago. Her primary focus is assisting clients with federal funding needs. Wood’s experience as senior legislative staff on Capitol Hill informed Wood’s representation of clients on matters ranging from Federal Emergency Management Agency policy to smart city solution deployment and from beach renourishment to major transportation infrastructure.

Wood represents municipal, corporate and nonprofit clients in matters related to transportation, economic development, natural resources, law enforcement, homeland security and social services.

Before her service with Becker, Wood was the Legislative Director of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, where she developed and implemented the Senator’s legislative agenda and strategy.

Wood currently represents Sound Thinking (formerly ShotSpotter), Tantalus, BEAM Solar, Doosan Bobcat, Koppers, Sarasota and Collier counties, Hennepin County in Minnesota, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Cape Coral, the Town of Davie and more.

“Amanda has been an amazing success story at Becker and has been key in growing our federal lobbying practice,” Becker Managing Shareholder Gary C. Rosen said. “She has the attitude, mindset and adherence to Becker culture that the firm prioritizes. She is beloved by clients and colleagues, and we are thrilled to give Amanda the additional benefits and stature that she deserves from this promotion.”

The Pittman Law Group has named Javon Knight as assistant director of Federal Affairs as part of an expansion to the firm’s federal team.

Knight has experience in legislative strategy, policy advocacy and government relations. Residing and operating out of Washington, D.C., Knight will further enhance the firm’s presence and provide the ability to serve clients full-time in the nation’s capital.

In his new role, Knight will contribute to the firm’s efforts to navigate complex federal policies and build strategic relationships that advance the interests of the Pittman Law Group’s diverse client portfolio. Knight’s experience will bolster the firm’s capacity to address challenges in affordable housing, health care, infrastructure, energy and other sectors.

“Javon’s appointment underscores our commitment to providing exceptional leadership and representation at the federal level,” said Sean Pittman, owner and managing partner of the Pittman Law Group. “His depth of experience and passion for public service make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Before joining the Pittman Law Group, Knight served as a governmental affairs professional at Husch Blackwell Strategies, leveraging his experience in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Fellow and legislative assistant with the Office of U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri.

“I am honored to join and grow with the Pittman Law Group and contribute to its legacy of impactful advocacy and service,” Knight said. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver innovative solutions and drive meaningful progress on behalf of our clients.”

—@RealDonaldTrump: This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones. With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America and indeed, the World! We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!

—@KatieRoseMiller: Mike Pence fired me when my daughter was two months old, because @StephenM was employed by President (Donald) Trump and refused to quit when he asked. Mike Pence doesn’t practice what he preaches when it comes to family values; he only does it when it’s politically expedient. The American People clearly don’t care a single iota what Mike Pence has to say — he resoundingly lost to President Trump. Our country has moved on and it’s time he does too. He’s nothing but a footnote of American history.

—@GlennThrush: Two patterns in (Pam) Bondi’s hearing: She claims to have never heard widely broadcast episodes (like Trump’s call with Georgia election officials) and refused to answer yes-or-no questions about election denialism, prosecution of the media and Trump meddling.

—@EWErickson: Governor Ron DeSantis told me his pick to replace Senator Marco Rubio is coming very soon.

—@MichaelRLowry: NHC Director Mike Brennan: Helene the most significant mainland U.S. hurricane hit since Katrina in 2005. In addition to catastrophic rainfall flooding, Helene caused more wind fatalities than any tropical system since at least 1963. Almost all due to trees.

“Ron DeSantis, ‘honestly surprised’ by GOP pushback, outlines immigration plans” via Jeff Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis is pushing for a Special Legislative Session on Jan. 27 to address immigration, despite criticism from state legislative leaders who deemed it “premature.”

“You’re saying after four years of (President Joe) Biden’s destructive policies, it’s somehow premature to act with a new President coming in? Are you kidding me?” DeSantis said. “It is always time to do the right thing.”

DeSantis outlined an agenda including making illegal entry a state crime, mandating local law enforcement cooperation in federal deportations, and denying bail to undocumented residents. He also aims to establish a state immigration officer, expand the definition of gangs to include dangerous immigrants, and continue transporting immigrants from Florida.

DeSantis wants to eliminate incentives for undocumented immigrants, such as in-state tuition and require ID for money transfers. He criticized those who would wait to act until after Trump takes office.

Legislative leaders can decide how much of DeSantis’ agenda is addressed, and they have said they would decide what and when to consider legislation. DeSantis insists that action must be taken now and that officials must fulfill promises made during elections.

—“DeSantis announces Special Session illegal immigration priorities: ‘Never premature to do the right thing’” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice

“Donald Trump, DeSantis down golf opponents amid rekindled friendship” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In a surprising turn, former rivals Trump and DeSantis have become golf partners, even winning a match this week. DeSantis credited Trump’s support for his recent Special Session call on immigration, which focused on the state’s anti-illegal immigration proposals. These include mandated law enforcement participation in federal programs, state criminal penalties for illegal entry and a state immigration officer. DeSantis also seeks to empower local officials to deport undocumented immigrants, enhance gang enforcement and reform voter rolls. Additionally, he aims to increase penalties for false information, end in-state tuition for children of undocumented immigrants, and implement ID verification for remittances. DeSantis also supports a “rebuttable presumption” against bail for detained immigrants.

“Trump’s $500M post-election windfall” via Marc Caputo of Axios — Trump is being inundated with so much money from corporations and wealthy donors that his team expects to raise about $500 million by Summer — even though he can’t run again, sources in his operation tell Axios. By stockpiling so much cash, Trump is signaling he doesn’t want to be seen as a lame duck in his second term, and is ready to help political allies, punish opponents and help Republicans keep full control of Congress in 2026. “The money is just pouring in at Mar-a-Lago. Trump doesn’t have to lift a finger. Everyone’s coming to him,” said a Trump adviser who was among five insiders to speak with Axios anonymously to describe the inner workings of Trump’s operation.

“Jared Kushner advises from afar as Ivanka Trump opts out of role in father’s second term” via Alexandra Ulmer of Reuters — Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband Kushner enjoyed largely unfettered access to Trump in his first term. They influenced a vast portfolio, including Middle Eastern peace negotiations and COVID vaccine development. In the second Trump administration, starting on Jan. 20, they say they will not take official roles and will be some 1,000 miles (1,600 km) away from Washington in their Miami home. Kushner, originally a real estate scion, now runs a private equity firm fueled by investments from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Ivanka Trump has eschewed politics and said she wants to focus on her three children.

“Pledging independence, Pam Bondi spars with Democrats but echoes Trump” via Glenn Thrush, Devlin Barrett and Adam Goldman of The New York Times — Bondi refused to explicitly say that she would defy Trump’s pressure during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday, but she offered a blanket promise that “politics will not play a part” in deciding who to investigate. But the daylong hearing had its contentious moments as Democrats repeatedly accused her of dodging basic yes-or-no questions about election denialism, the potential prosecution of Trump’s political enemies — and how she would deal with attempts by Trump to influence the Department’s actions. “Politics has to be taken out of this system,” said Bondi, who repeatedly circled back to her argument that the Justice Department had been misused and misdirected under the Biden administration. “This Department has been weaponized for years and years and years and it has to stop.”

—“Senate Dems spent Bondi’s hearing talking about one guy. (No, not Trump.)” via Hailey Fuchs, Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO

“Bondi changes her tune on Special Counsels” via Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Bondi has argued in court on behalf of a pro-Trump legal group that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional because he wasn’t confirmed by the Senate, despite his broad prosecutorial powers. But Trump’s pick for Attorney General said under current law, Special Counsels “don’t need to be confirmed by the Senate.” U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, homed in on the apparent contradiction in her position during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I will follow the law, Senator,” Bondi said. “Understood,” Coons responded. “Just getting to the clarity about the position you have advocated and what the current law is.”

—“Bondi says ‘partisan’ weaponization of DOJ ‘will be gone’” via Hailey Fuchs and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO

“Bondi won’t promise to enforce TikTok ban” via Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — Bondi declined to say whether she would enforce the law set to kick in on Sunday that would ban the popular social media app TikTok if it isn’t sold to a new owner. While Bondi vowed to follow the law on other subjects, she was evasive when U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, pressed her on whether she would ensure the ban takes effect even though Trump has urged the Supreme Court to put the law on hold. “That is pending litigation within the Department of Justice. … I can’t discuss pending litigation,” Bondi said.

“Bondi sidesteps question of whether Joe Biden won the 2020 Election” via Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Bondi repeatedly declined to say Biden won the 2020 Election, saying he was “duly sworn in” but sidestepped a question about whether he was the legal winner of the contest. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Bondi’s refusal to answer the “yes-or-no” question was concerning and he encouraged her to listen to Trump’s one-hour call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump asked Georgia officials to “find” enough votes to reverse the outcome. Bondi said she’d only heard a clip.

“Bondi vows she won’t pursue DOJ ‘enemies list’ — but defends Kash Patel” via Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — “There will never be an enemies list within the Department of Justice,” Bondi said under questioning from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. Asked to defend a comment she made on Fox News last year declaring that “the prosecutors will be prosecuted” and “the investigators will be investigated,” Bondi noted Wednesday that she also referred in that interview to focusing on “bad” prosecutors. “We all take an oath to uphold the law … So, will everyone be held to an equal, fair system of justice if I am the next Attorney General? Absolutely,” Bondi said forcefully. “I will not target people simply because of their political affiliation. Justice will be administered evenhandedly throughout this country.” Bondi also vigorously defended Patel, Trump’s FBI pick, saying he can be fair and has “great experience.” “I believe that Kash is the right person at this time for this job,” she said.

“Bondi tells Senators she would review federal proposals mirroring Parkland law” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Bondi stated she would work with lawmakers on gun policy mirroring Florida’s Parkland bill, but she didn’t commit to specific proposals, stressing her support for the Second Amendment. Sen. Alex Padilla asked Bondi how she would advance gun safety policies nationally, referencing Florida laws she had supported, like raising the purchasing age for firearms and implementing red flag laws. Bondi, who defended the Florida laws as Attorney General, said she has “always been pro-Second Amendment” and would “follow the laws of my state of Florida and our country, of course, regarding any gun laws.” While recounting her experiences at mass shooting sites, she offered to “meet with you and review any legislation that you have, Senator,” in response to a call for federal red flag laws and universal background checks.

“Bondi: ‘I am very proud’ of lobbying work for Qatar” via Gabby Deutch of the Jewish Insider — “I am very proud of the work that I did. It was a short time, and I wish that it had been longer, for Qatar,” said Bondi, describing the work as “anti-human trafficking efforts leading into the World Cup.” Durbin asked Bondi why she had not disclosed her work for Qatar in official nomination documents. She did not answer the question. “If there are any conflicts with anyone I represented in private practice, I would consult with the career ethics officials within the Department [of Justice] and make the appropriate decision,” she said.

“Rubio’s not terrible, no drama, very cordial day” via Robbie Gramer of POLITICO — Rubio’s Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of State was surprisingly cordial, a stark contrast to the current political climate. Both Democrats and Republicans praised Rubio’s qualifications, with some Democrats even stating their intention to vote for his confirmation before his opening remarks. While protesters interrupted, the questioning was generally mild, allowing Rubio to showcase his policy knowledge. Democrats may have held back because they saw Rubio as a more traditional figure. Rubio addressed some of Trump’s unusual ideas, like buying Greenland, with a measured approach, highlighting the area’s strategic importance. He also indicated the administration’s support for the AUKUS pact and suggested that Ukraine could not regain all of its territory. The most intense exchange involved Trump’s financial ties with Middle Eastern countries.

“Marco Rubio aims to take on the Axis of Anger: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran” via Edward Wong of The New York Times — Rubio embraces the title of Cold Warrior. His adversary, as he sees it, is not the old Soviet Union, which supported the Communist leaders of Cuba, the island his parents left in 1956. Instead, an array of nations are working together to undermine American power in the 21st century. They are China, Russia, North Korea and Iran — what some policymakers in Washington now call an axis of anger or grievance or anti-Americanism, a loose arrangement of hostile powers that the Biden administration has identified as a threat. While in the Senate, Rubio made opposing the Chinese Communist Party a focus of his legislation.

“Tackling Trump’s policy in the Americas, Rubio would confront new tensions” via Edward Wong and Hamed Aleaziz of The New York Times — Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, has a special interest in Latin America. So does Trump, who has been laying out plans to expand U.S. influence — and territorial control — across the Americas. Since his first presidential campaign, Trump has made curbing migration and immigration to the United States a central focus, and his voter base has embraced it. Much of the diplomacy over these issues will fall to Rubio, a Florida Republican, if he is confirmed as Secretary of State. Christopher Landau, the former Ambassador to Mexico named by Trump as Rubio’s deputy, also has a deep background in Latin America and an interest in the region.

—“Rubio prefers working with Mexico, not bombing it, to get cartels” via Nahal Toosi and Robbie Gramer of POLITICO

“Rubio: U.S. diplomats should support Trump mission” via Nahal Toosi of POLITICO — Rubio says he’s willing to promote career diplomats to top posts, including ambassadorships, but indicated that the candidates must be in step with the Trump administration’s foreign policy vision. Speaking to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio stressed that he wasn’t talking about partisan politics. But his comments indicate that the incoming administration won’t tolerate much dissent in the diplomatic ranks. “I’m not talking about political alignment,” Rubio said. “I’m talking about alignment with the mission that we’ve outlined for American foreign policy, which is one of the things that I think has hurt the State Department under numerous administrations.”

“Trump appoints Keith Sonderling as Deputy Labor Secretary” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After just five months away, lawyer Sonderling returns to the federal government for a second-in-command spot at the U.S. Department of Labor. Trump has nominated Sonderling, an administrator at the Department of Labor during Trump’s first term, to serve as the agency’s Deputy Secretary under Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Sonderling, a 42-year-old Republican, will work with Chavez-DeRemer, a former Congresswoman from Oregon, “to put our Country and Workers FIRST,” Trump said Wednesday on his Truth Social platform. Sonderling reacted to the appointment on X. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with (Chavez-DeRemer) on your vision to create opportunities for workers and help restore the American dream for working families,” he wrote.

“Trump can’t leave abortion to the states” via Alice Miranda Ollstein, Megan Messerly, Eli Stokols and Ben Johansen of POLITICO — Trump has nominated a slew of officials with records of opposing abortion to lead various federal agencies and the anti-abortion groups that helped him win the election are expecting his Cabinet to deliver for them. Amy Williams Navarro, director of government relations with Reproductive Freedom for All, said her team is paying particular attention to Secretary of State nominee Rubio, who repeatedly voted for national abortion restrictions as a Senator. “In the sense that personnel is policy, we are taking these appointments as a signal that the administration will definitely be going back on their promise to leave abortion to the states,” Navarro said.

“Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee releases performer line-up — ready for Dems to cancel” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee announced performers for the 60th Presidential Inauguration Weekend. Carrie Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” at the swearing-in, while other performers include The Village People, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Kid Rock. The Village People are set to perform at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally and The Liberty Ball despite their association with LGBTQ themes. Other performers include Lee Greenwood, who will perform “God Bless the U.S.A.,” Christopher Macchio, who will sing the National Anthem, Parker McCollum, and Gavin DeGraw. Liberty University’s Praise Choir will also perform. A surprise musical guest is scheduled for The Liberty Ball.

—”Mark Zuckerberg will host a party for Trump’s inauguration” via Theodore Schleifer and Mike Isaac of The New York Times

“After court ruling, DeSantis eyes tougher homeless camping ban” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Speaking in Winter Haven, DeSantis noted that after current legislation passed, a “Supreme Court ruling since then … probably has cleared the way for us to be a little stronger on how that was done.” “The original bill was written based on some existing precedent, even though we didn’t agree with it. I think the Legislature was like, well, we want something that’s going to stick. So there may be even more that they could do to tighten that up,” DeSantis said. The 6-3 verdict in the Oregon case of City of Grants Pass v. Johnson affirmed HB 1365, which was passed as a “carrot and stick” approach and a “Florida model” for dealing with the problem. The majority opinion, authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, notes federal prohibitions on “the storage of … sleeping bags,” “sleeping activities” on park lands and “dangerous” encampments.

“Shevrin Jones wants home addresses of elected officials and their families exempted from public records” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As more politicians see protests pop up at their homes, lawmakers wonder if their addresses belong in the public domain. State Sen. Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, just filed legislation (SB 268) that would exempt from public records the home addresses and phone numbers of elected officials and their families. “I filed this bill to enhance the safety of public officials by removing their home addresses from online public records. In an increasingly polarized political climate, easily accessible personal information poses a heightened risk of harm to those in higher office,” he said.

“Tina Polsky files suite of gun control bills” via Liam Fineout of Florida Politics — Polsky filed four bills, including “Jamie’s Law” (SB 256) and “The Responsible Gun Ownership Act” (SB 252). Jaime’s Law, also known as the Sale or Transfer of Ammunition, is named after 14-year-old Jamie Guttenberg, one of 17 people killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland. If enacted, the measure would apply to ammunition purchases the same strictures placed on those buying a gun. Democratic Rep. Dan Daley, who represents Parkland, sponsors the companion bill (HB 53). SB 252 would require universal background checks for all gun purchases — including private sales — and increase safe storage standards. The measure would also make it illegal to make or possess firearms without serial numbers, a provision intended to crack down on so-called “ghost guns,” a term for homemade, 3D-printed firearms.

“AARP sets Florida legislative agenda as lawmakers get set for Session in early March” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — With the 2025 Legislative Session just over a month away, AARP is gearing up to make sure priorities for senior citizens are addressed when state lawmakers gather to address bills for consideration when legislators convene in Tallahassee. The legislative priority list for the Florida AARP is extensive. While there are many elements to the AARP legislative priorities, affordable housing and accessibility will be among the highest needs, according to AARP officials. But the senior citizen advocacy organization will also be lobbying on many topics that need legislative attention. “AARP’s work in the legislative process focuses on providing useful data, encouraging creative policy ideas and amplifying the voices of older Floridians,” said AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson.

The Florida Public Transportation Association is launching a statewide campaign to promote public transportation and raise awareness of transit’s ability to provide greater mobility for Floridians.

“Our key message is ‘connection,’” said Karen Deigl, FPTA’s Chair and CEO/president of the Senior Resource Association in Vero Beach. “Transit connects people to so many things that are important in their lives, including family, fun, health, commerce and adventure. Our goal is to help people discover how public transportation can expand their mobility options and improve their lives.”

The keystone of FPTA‘s multimedia, multi-pronged effort is a new website, www.TransitConnectsFlorida.com, which will enable residents to “Find Your Ride” through a transit system matching tool. Site users will enter their home county and the website will provide contact information for their local transit systems, which may include bus, train and paratransit services.

The new website will be promoted through an advertising campaign targeting the 40 FPTA member markets throughout the state. Ads will run on billboards, radio, digital streaming and social media, promoting the various destinations to which transit connects and driving people to the website to learn more.

“Transit is good for Florida,” Deigl said. “Our public transportation systems increase mobility for residents and visitors and transit creates a five-to-one economic return on investment for our communities. That’s why FPTA is working hard to raise awareness in increase ridership on Florida’s transit systems.”

“‘Stay tuned’: Ron DeSantis still isn’t tipping hand on Senate replacement for Rubio” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — As U.S. Sen. Rubio sits in his confirmation hearing to be Trump’s Secretary of State, Florida’s Governor isn’t announcing who he will appoint to take the Miami Republican’s place. “So what I said was he’s not going to most likely vacate until the afternoon on Jan. 20, which is on Monday, but that we would have somebody that would be ready to go. So I would just say to everybody: Stay tuned,” Gov. DeSantis said in Winter Haven. DeSantis has been more willing to exclude potential picks than to say who he will select in the weeks since it became clear Rubio is headed to Foggy Bottom.

“Committee behind Florida’s failed pot legalization initiative makes changes for Midterm rematch” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — The committee behind a failed Florida ballot initiative that sought to legalize marijuana for adults has filed a new measure that aims to address criticism wielded by the opposition campaign led by DeSantis. The Smart & Safe Florida committee was behind Amendment 3, which sought to legalize recreational pot use for adults at least 21 years old. The measure failed to reach Florida’s 60% threshold required for state constitutional amendments during last year’s election amid heavy opposition from DeSantis and other state Republican leaders, garnering support from 56% of voters. DeSantis claimed the measure would have allowed people to smoke dozens of marijuana joints in public and flood neighborhoods with pot-laced candy that looks attractive to children.

“Jimmy Patronis calls for end to FinCEN, cites debanking of Trump supporters, gun owners” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Chief Financial Officer Patronis, who is running to succeed former U.S. Rep. Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, plans to file legislation in Congress to dismantle the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) if elected. Patronis says FinCEN targets and blacklists Americans from accessing financial services based on political views and gun ownership. FinCEN is a U.S. Treasury bureau tasked with collecting and analyzing information about financial transactions with the goal of combating domestic and international money laundering, terrorist financing and other financial crimes. But Patronis and other conservatives claim the bureau uses its authority to target supporters of Trump, gun owners and people of faith to remove their access to various financial services.

“Vladimir Putin would demand Ukraine never join NATO in any Trump talks” via Bloomberg — Russia will demand Ukraine drastically cut back military ties with the NATO alliance and become a neutral state with a limited army in any talks with Trump, according to people familiar with the matter. Increasingly confident he has the advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russian President Putin is determined to achieve his goal that Kyiv never join NATO and that limits are placed on its military capacity, said the people with knowledge of Kremlin thinking who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information. The Kremlin’s position is that while individual NATO members may continue to send arms to Ukraine under bilateral security agreements, any such weapons should not be used against Russia or to recapture territory.

“Rubio says Cuba belongs on list of sponsors of terrorism a day after Biden removed it” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — Just a day after Biden took Cuba off the list of nations that sponsor terrorism in exchange for the release of political prisoners, the deal is falling apart. During his Senate confirmation hearing, Rubio said Cuba belongs on the list, adding the incoming Trump administration is not bound to follow through on Biden’s last-minute agreements. When fellow Cuban-American Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz asked if he believed Cuba was a state sponsor of terrorism, Rubio answered, “Without a question,” citing Cuba’s support of terrorist groups like the Colombian guerrilla FARC, the island’s ties to Iran, the existence of “two countries’ espionage stations” on its territory and the Cuban government “friendly” relations with Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Rick Scott to lead Senate Steering Committee” via Stef W. Kight of Axios — U.S. Sen. Scott was elected this week as the new Chair of the Senate Steering Committee, the Senator confirmed to Axios. The group serves as a sort of Freedom Caucus for the Senate. It includes many of the most conservative Republicans in the conference, though there is no formal roster and hosts a weekly lunch. Some of the key players in Steering were big supporters of Scott’s unsuccessful bid for leader — both in 2022 and 2024 — so it is not a surprise he managed to win the vote. Scott hosts regular dinners at his home with Senate conservatives — many on Steering — and Freedom Caucus members, he told Axios in an interview last year.

“John Ratcliffe is expected to lay out a vision for a more aggressive CIA” via Julian E. Barnes of The New York Times — Ratcliffe, Trump’s pick for CIA Director, offered his vision for a more aggressive spy agency as he faced questions from Senators about his intelligence priorities and ability to deliver unvarnished assessments. Ratcliffe’s confirmation is all but assured, and he is likely to be voted on by the full Senate soon after Trump’s inauguration on Monday. During the first Trump administration, the Senate confirmed Ratcliffe, 49 to 44, to serve as the Director of National Intelligence. He was the first national intelligence chief installed without support from the opposition party. But now, Senators from both parties view Ratcliffe as one of the more qualified senior officials picked by Trump.

“GOP Congressman to reintroduce bill to eliminate taxes on overtime pay” via Brett Samuels of The Hill — A Republican Congressman is reintroducing legislation that would eliminate taxes on overtime pay. This idea has gained momentum among some lawmakers after Trump touted it on the campaign trail. U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, an Idaho Republican, is set to unveil the Keep Every Extra Penny (KEEP) Act, which would specifically eliminate income tax on overtime wages, according to a release shared first with The Hill. “Americans who choose to work overtime to support their family should be able to keep more of their hard-earned paycheck, not less,” Fulcher said in a statement.

“Vern Buchanan seeks tougher penalties for cop killers with Ashley Moody’s support” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Buchanan will once again try to increase penalties for those who harm law enforcement officers. The Longboat Key Republican reintroduced the Thin Blue Line Act, legislation he first filed in 2017. He hopes this Congress will be where the bill reaches President-elect Trump’s desk. “Police officers and first responders risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe,” Buchanan said. “After four years of an administration that prioritized protecting criminals and illegals over our brave men and women of law enforcement, it’s time to show that we have their backs.”

“The next Walter Cronkite? Matt Gaetz is now calling himself a journalist” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — Just 11 days into hosting his new show on the One American News Network, former U.S. Rep. Gaetz is already calling himself a journalist. Gaetz, who also dubs himself the “True Florida Man,” made the reference in response to a video of his segment about the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center allegedly training police officers on how to handle “involuntary celibate extremism.” “This is absolutely the craziest story I’ve covered as a journalist,” Gaetz proclaimed. While Gaetz may think his new gig places him alongside esteemed broadcast journalists like Edward R. Murrow and Cronkite, the internet thought his new title was a bit of a stretch.

“U.S. appeals court hears oral arguments on Florida ban on transgender care for minors” via David Fischer of The Associated Press — Attorneys for the state of Florida argued before a federal appeals court that a lower-court Judge was wrong to block a law last year that bans gender-affirming care for minors and restricts similar care for adults, though a pending U.S. Supreme Court case creates uncertainty. Attorneys presented oral arguments before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Miami. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is already reviewing a similar ban in Tennessee, and the conservative court’s ruling could affect laws in about two dozen other states. Florida’s law, which is still in effect, prohibits transgender minors from being prescribed puberty blockers and hormonal treatments, even with their parents’ permission.

“Florida TaxWatch report details lacking health care access and faltering health in general” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The state watchdog group Florida TaxWatch published an analysis looking at health care access and the elements impacting the health of Floridians, pointing to potential improvements for access. The eight-page report, accompanied by commentary from TaxWatch officials, noted some serious gaps in health care coverage in Florida. The commentary also stressed that employment and improved government policies can play a key determinant factor in improving health in the state. “A survey of more than 200,000 respondents showed that the underemployed population has the highest prevalence of inadequate healthcare while self-employed individuals had the lowest level of any type of health care utilization,” the report stated.

“Former FWC Commissioner named to leadership position of hunting advocacy group” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A former Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) leader has been named to the Board of Directors for a hunting advocacy organization. The T. Roosevelt Action group announced this week that Josh Kellam has been named its newest member of the Board. Kellam is not only a former Commissioner of the FWC, he also helmed the referendum campaign for Amendment 2 this past cycle, which voters approved. That measure easily cleared the required 60% threshold to pass, with 67.34% of ballots cast approving the measure. Amendment 2 established a constitutional right for Floridians to hunt and fish in the state.

“After hurricanes Helene and Milton, IRS says ‘all of Florida’ has till May 1 to file taxes” via C.A. Bridges of the USA Today Network — It’s not a lot, but it’s something: your tax deadlines this year have been pushed back. Last year, the Internal Revenue Service announced that tax deadlines for people in the 51 counties under a state of emergency during Hurricane Milton would be pushed back to May 1, 2025. “The IRS automatically gives taxpayers whose address of record is in a disaster-area locality more time to file returns and pay taxes,” the IRS said. “Taxpayers get the extra time without having to ask for it.”

“As Trump inauguration nears, West Palm neighborhoods likely to hear more jet noise” via Chris Persaud of The Palm Beach Post — Neighborhoods south of downtown West Palm Beach will hear the roar of airplanes over their houses for the next four years of Trump’s presidency when he comes home to Palm Beach County. Spokesperson Alexandria Worley said that the Secret Service has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to bar aircraft from flying over Mar-a-Lago when Trump is in town. Planes going in and out of Palm Beach International Airport will instead fly north or south of it, as they did leading up to and during Trump’s first term from November 2016 until January 2021. Airspace restrictions will mirror those from Trump’s first term, Worley said.

“Another Florida Democrat defects: Doral Vice Mayor Maureen Porras switches to Republican” via Javier Manjarres of The Floridian — Porras said one of the reasons she switched party affiliation was because “socialist ideas” seeped into the Democratic Party. Vice Mayor Porras becoming a Republican all but confirms that a growing number of Democrats, both at the municipal and state level, do not see a future or a way forward as registered Democrats. Porras states her frustration with her former political party while praising Trump’s recent re-election, saying that his win over Vice President Kamala Harris “was a clear and resounding message from voters that our country needed a strong leader.”

“Coral Gables narrowly approves Alberto Parjus as third City Manager in 12 months” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Coral Gables has a new City Manager — its third in under a year. On a 3-2 vote, City Commissioners appointed Parjus to run the municipality’s operations. He served as Assistant City Manager from February 2022 to November 2023, when he was elevated to Deputy City Manager. Parjus, a 68-year-old Republican, succeeds Amos Rojas Jr., who will step down on Jan. 28. Rojas has served in the role, his first in municipal administration, since last February. He replaced Peter Iglesias, who Commissioners Melissa Castro, Ariel Fernandez, and Kirk Menendez voted to fire in the same month. On Tuesday, the trio approved Rojas’ hiring and did the same for Parjus.

“Hialeah approves expansion of charter school on public park despite residents’ concerns” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — The Hialeah City Council has approved an expansion plan that will give even more public land to a charter school that has gradually overtaken a once-vibrant city park. Since 2008, the City of Hialeah Educational Academy, affiliated with Academica’s extensive charter school network, has expanded its footprint on public property, transforming parts of Slade Park into classrooms. Now, the city has approved a four-, five- and six-phase school expansion, raising pressing questions: Will this be the final expansion, or is further growth on the horizon? The original agreement, made in 2008 under former Mayor Julio Robaina, allowed the charter school to build on a portion of Slade Park.

“Orange County GOP achieves 2-decade milestone with 9-point shift” via Christina Schuler of Florida’s Voice — Orange County Republican Party Chair Erin Huntley highlighted a significant 9-point shift toward the GOP after the election, marking the strongest Republican performance in the county in over 20 years. “We have an amazing team here in Orange County that’s focused on winning elections,” Huntley said during an interview on Florida’s Voice with Drew Steele. “Since I was elected Chair, we’ve worked tirelessly to ensure our voters turn out for our candidates.” Huntley attributed the gains to connecting with the county’s working-class voters, many of whom are employed in the hospitality industry. “We have hardworking people who work day in and day out, often overnight, to make this city thrive and welcome visitors from around the world,” she said.

“Volusia School Board member vows to stay despite Moms for Liberty chapter Chair’s threat” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Embattled Volusia County School Board member Jessie Thompson said she will not resign from the Board after a vow by the local Moms for Liberty Chair to seek her removal by other means. Thompson told the News-Journal in a text message that others are in her corner. “Her call for my resignation has been overshadowed by an outpouring of support from people both in Volusia and the state of Florida,” Thompson said. “There is still work to be done and I’ve promised teachers, parents and students that I will stay and continue to work to make VCS a beacon of education.”

“Insurers seek to deny millions in claim over Basquiat ‘fakes’” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — The owners of art dramatically seized by the FBI from a Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition at Orlando Museum of Art in 2022 now face a legal battle to collect their nearly $20 million insurance claim. The Liberty Mutual and Great American insurance companies are asking for a court ruling, known as a declaratory judgment, to prevent paying out the owners’ $19.7 million insurance claim because they say that as far as the public knows, the artwork still exists — albeit out of sight in FBI custody — and that in any event, the artworks are worthless forgeries.

“Melbourne to stop adding fluoride to drinking water” via Jim Waymer and Dave Berman of Florida Today — After three hours of impassioned pleas and dueling science among dozens of dentists, the Melbourne City Council voted to stop adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water. By a 6-to-1 vote, the City Council discontinued the practice immediately after more than 40 speakers at the marathon meeting. “This is the latest meeting we’ve ever had,” said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey, who proposed removing fluoride. “This is something very important,” he said, adding that new science and customers’ lack of informed consent justifies the removal. “They have a right to say ‘no’ to something,” Alfrey said just before the vote as one man in the audience waved a hand-held American flag.

“Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital issues trespass warning on former Commissioner John Tobia” via J.D. Gallop of Florida Today — Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital security issued an order this month to trespass Tobia if he tried to enter the hospital facility, citing concerns that he’d allegedly misrepresented himself on two occasions to gain access since the beginning of the year. Tobia denied that, saying he was enrolled as an EMT student at Orlando Medical Institute in Orange County. He told Florida Today he was recently assigned to go to Melbourne Hospital as part of his coursework, and provided an email documenting that assignment. “I received an email from the school for an assignment at that location. The email was sent to me on Dec. 23, so there is context about me being at the location,” Tobia said.

“Disney World, Universal Orlando report guests’ injuries in late 2024” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Three people were hospitalized after riding Universal’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and a pair of senior citizens fell in the boarding process on children-themed rides at Disney World, according to a new state report. Those are among the 14 injuries Florida’s biggest theme parks self-reported during the final three months of 2024 when some of the biggest crowds of the year come to celebrate the holidays at the parks. The quarterly report released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is one of the few ways the public finds out what happens when parkgoers get hurt on rides.

“Last hurricane season cost Tampa Bay billions. Here’s the breakdown” via Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — Months after a devastating hurricane season, Tampa Bay still adds up the billions of dollars in damages caused by back-to-back storms. Unlike past hurricane seasons, few areas of Tampa Bay went untouched by storms in 2024. Hurricane Debby dropped heavy rains, Helene pushed a deadly storm surge ashore and Milton dealt a third, painful blow to the already water-bloated region. The storms are likely not the priciest on record for the state, but the collective cost of the 2024 hurricane season, when all is officially tabulated, will almost certainly be the highest on record in Tampa Bay.

“St. Pete Council Chair to enforce time limits, encourage consensus” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — The St. Petersburg City Council’s latest Chair plans to increase enforcement of time limits for official comments. He would also like to mitigate the frequency of split votes. Council Chair Copley Gerdes advocated for the personal initiatives on Jan. 9, his first full meeting at the helm. Most colleagues agreed that seven minutes is enough time for individual comments before taking a vote. However, several Council members noted the need for occasional exceptions. Gerdes also received a more tepid response regarding the Council’s ability to reach unanimity regularly. “I think all of you have seen this from me in the past and being Chair, I probably will push harder for us to come to consensus,” Gerdes said.

“Developer unveils proposed tower near USF St. Pete” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — A local development firm has submitted plans for a 21-story, 213-unit apartment tower in St. Petersburg’s Innovation District. The.69-acre property at 446 4th St. S. sits directly across from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg’s recreation fields. The campus is roughly a quarter of a mile southwest of the site. St. Petersburg-based Stadler Development is behind the $67 million project, which requires city approval. According to city documents, the unnamed 245-foot tower will encompass nearly 319,000 square feet. It will also feature 2,250 square feet of street-level commercial space and a 230-space screened parking garage. The project will provide 228 bicycle parking spaces, 10-foot sidewalks, right-of-way landscaping and trees.

“St. Pete housing developments receive influx of county cash” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — The two most significant mixed-income housing projects in Pinellas County history received a $10.75 million boost Tuesday. Commissioners also authorized $65.93 million in bond sales to finance three other local developments. The $76.68 million total windfall will help four projects in St. Petersburg, including two long-awaited redevelopments, come to fruition. The fifth is in Largo. Commissioners unanimously approved $5.25 million and $5.5 million in unencumbered subsidies for the Azalea Gateway and Sky Town Apartment projects, respectively, with little discussion. The funding supports 223 new affordable and workforce housing units. Plans for the phased redevelopments include over 3,000 total homes, with 30% dedicated to those who earn near or below the area median income (AMI). The subsidies stem from the Penny for Pinellas sales tax and ensure affordability restrictions for at least 30 years.

“Pasco’s Cox Elementary gets one more year from state to show improvement” via Jeffrey Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Pasco County’s Cox Elementary School, which has long struggled to keep up with state testing expectations, on Wednesday got a one-year reprieve from state requirements to earn a C grade in the Spring or face an outside takeover. The school, which has received D grades from the state since 2019, won unanimous State Board of Education approval to extend its ongoing turnaround plan only after the Pasco School Board and administration revamped the proposal the district initially submitted in the Fall. Superintendent John Legg told State Board members that the revised proposal aimed to help Cox improve and build capacity to help other struggling schools in the district.







“Wakulla County Commissioners have set their legislative priorities” via Adrian Andrews of WFSU — With the 2025 Legislative Session coming soon, Wakulla County leaders are outlining their priorities. Last month, Wakulla County Commissioners said they want more than $9 million this Session. They’ve got five projects in mind, but most of that money would be used for the Otter Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility. $2.95M is needed for the project. “I think this idea of how do we get a handle on planning for our infrastructure and our environmental water needs, you’re going to need big chucks of dedicated funding in order to do that,” said CAS Governmental Services Legislative Director Jim Spratt.

“Collier Commissioners again reject request for cooperation with Naples Airport Authority” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Collier County Commissioners again said they aren’t interested in working with or talking about an exploratory study looking at moving the Naples Airport. In August, Commissioners declined to weigh in on a possible move. Comments came after the Naples Airport Authority (NAA) sent a letter asking if the county would work with consultants on a second phase of the exploratory study — to delve deeper into the four sites identified for a possible move; all the sites are in the county and would require county zoning approval and likely county money. “I have no interest in devoting time and energy and expense all of these things,” said District 5 Commissioner Bill McDaniel.

“Sarasota School Board previews science textbooks, cellphone use at first meeting of 2025” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County School Board got straight to business at its first meeting of the new year. The Board discussed a tentative facilities budget, potential science textbooks and the ongoing debate over cellphone use in schools at its first meeting of 2025. The meeting was the first under the Board’s new once-a-month meeting schedule and the first to employ a new online public comment registration, changes implemented in the name of efficiency. The Board advertised the District’s recommended instructional materials for K-12 science. Tuesday’s public hearing allowed speakers to provide input on the listed publishers before the Board votes.

“Marco Island settles final short-term rental lawsuit” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Almost two years since the first lawsuit was filed challenging Marco Island’s short-term rental rules, the city has settled the last of four cases. The final lawsuit from commercial real estate agency Gulfcoast & Atlantic Corp. was settled in December, said Assistant City Attorney David Tolces. The other three cases were settled last Spring. Gulfcoast held out to try to have Marco Island pay its attorney fees. “The city is not paying their fees and costs for any portion of their fees,” Tolces told City Council members in December. In August 2022, Marco Island voters approved a registration requirement for single-family homeowners who rent their properties less than 30 days at a time.

“America’s political future belongs to the competent” via David French of The New York Times — As we watch chief executive after chief executive pay homage to Trump and MAGA, with Apple, Meta, Amazon and OpenAI making identical $1 million donations to Trump’s inauguration, either through their chief executives or their corporate accounts, there is a sense that his election signals some sort of sweeping ideological “vibe shift,” a triumph of right-wing populism over all its foes.

It is no such thing.

The truth of the matter is that we don’t know whether Trump’s second victory will have an enduring ideological impact on American politics at all. If Trump fails, then all the ideas he supposedly vanquished, from “wokeism” to neoliberalism to Reagan-style conservatism, may well come roaring back.

But that doesn’t mean that any competing movement is waiting in the wings, either, ready to step in as the ideological (or counter-ideological) heirs to Trumpism. The future won’t belong to the populists, the progressives, the liberals or the libertarians. It will belong to the competent, and the first movement that actually meets the practical demands of the American people is the movement that will establish an enduring political future.

As a matter of political analysis, ideology is overrated. Do we really think Americans have been that erratic over the last 20 years? That they’ve lurched between pro-life and pro-choice, socially conservative and socially progressive, libertarian and statist that many times?

Both parties have high floors of support, and the few voters who flip back and forth (and decide presidential elections) aren’t embracing new ideologies; they’re rejecting the person or party they believe has failed to achieve the results they want.

Neither party has found an enduring answer to American discontent.

“The perplexing case of Bondi” via Elie Honig of The New York Times — By any objective measure, she is qualified for the job — far more so than Gaetz, who was never a prosecutor and only briefly practiced law. If anything, Bondi’s résumé most resembles that of Janet Reno, who spent 15 years as the State Attorney for Miami-Dade County. That’s not to suggest Bondi is the next Reno. During her tenure, Reno emerged as the most fiercely independent Attorney General of the modern era, often to the consternation of the President who had appointed her and the D.C. power structure. Bondi has a history of fierce loyalty to Trump. She represented him at his first impeachment trial. And she has long supported him politically; in a 2016 speech at the Republican National Convention, she gushed about Trump and, when the crowd began chanting “lock her up” about Hillary Clinton, said, “I love that.”

“The American Psycho and the Pentagon” via Rick Wilson of Rick Wilson’s Substack — Imagine a country perched on the edge of a political cliff, trembling in the shadow of an authoritarian leader. Elected officials, business elites and even everyday citizens know they’re dealing with a dangerous man who does not respect democratic norms, the rule of law, or basic human decency. He wants men whose character is a slurry of greed, lust, avarice and weaknesses. Trump is that authoritarian, and Pete Hegseth is the modern-day American Psycho Trump wants in charge of the Defense Department. In the end, Tuesday’s hearings weren’t about Hegseth, at least to the Republican Majority in the Senate. No, these hearings into the deficient character, low intellect, and abusive nature of Hegseth were overshadowed by the rancid stench of fear, the raw terror at defying Trump — even if it means protecting the nation from incompetence and intemperance — means a drunk, serial adulterer, a fraud and a failure at managing tiny organizations will be placed at the helm of the largest operation in the world. It will mean a man who paid off a victim of sexual assault to silence her is treated as if he’s a serious and qualified candidate to run the Department of Defense.

“We deserve Pete Hegseth” via David Brooks of The New York Times — We live in a soap opera country. We live in a social media/cable TV country. In our culture, you don’t want to focus on boring policy questions; you want to engage in the kind of endless culture war that gets voters riled up. You don’t want to focus on topics that would require study; you focus on images and easy-to-understand issues that generate instant visceral reactions. You don’t win this game by engaging in serious thought; you win by mere attitudinizing — by striking a pose. Your job is not to advance an argument that might help the country; your job is to go viral. Hegseth is, of course, the living, breathing embodiment of this culture.

“Congress must act to ensure affordable internet for all” via Randy Ray for the Orlando Sentinel — Three important steps that can make a difference: Simplify access to affordable internet programs: Right now, the Universal Service Fund includes several different programs to help people get connected, but they’re scattered across multiple agencies, creating confusion and frustration. Consolidating these programs under one streamlined plan could simplify things, making it easier for seniors and families to apply and get affordable service without jumping through hoops. Ask Big Tech to help support universal connectivity; they can help sustain affordable broadband for everyone — not just those who can pay high monthly fees. Don’t lose momentum on expanding internet access: During the pandemic, we saw just how essential the internet is for everything from virtual medical appointments to staying connected with loved ones. Since then, we’ve made good progress.

“With California fires, how can Floridians help?” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — We have a lot to cover today, including a look at rising ridership numbers for SunRail and another brewing controversy involving a questionable hire with the Florida Department of Health. But first, many Central Floridians have been wondering what they can do to help victims of the wildfires in California, seeing as how residents from all across the country often respond to our needs during hurricane season. Some readers have wondered if any local groups are organizing relief efforts. Yes, but in talking with those in Central Florida’s philanthropic community, the best advice they give is to support national organizations and ones long established in California that are already on the ground.

“Michelin adds six Miami restaurants to its 2025 Guide” via Connie Ogle of the Miami Herald — The designation doesn’t mean these restaurants will necessarily earn a Michelin star in 2025, though it’s not out of the realm of the possible. Six Miami restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide’s Recommended list for 2025: Cotoa, serving elevated Ecuadorian cuisine; Grand Central, offering eclectic bistro dishes with a standout chicken pot pie; Itamae Ao, a Peruvian-Japanese omakase experience; Palma, featuring a tasting menu with a remarkable plantain brioche; Sereia, a Portuguese seafood restaurant with a lauded salt cod dish; and Torno Subito, a playful Italian restaurant with a rooftop setting highlighting traditional dishes. These additions signal Miami’s continued growth in culinary recognition and are being praised for unique offerings and use of high-quality ingredients.

“Zero Tampa restaurants added to Michelin Guide for 2025” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Zero Tampa restaurants have been added to the Florida Michelin Guide for 2025. The Guide, which signed a three-year deal with Visit Florida and tourism agencies in Tampa, Orlando and Miami in 2022, on Wednesday revealed the addition of 10 new restaurants. Six of those restaurants are in Miami; four are in Orlando. Visit Florida and the Tampa, Miami and Orlando tourism agencies paid the Guide an estimated $1.5 million over the three-year deal to evaluate restaurants in those three cities. Visit St. Pete-Clearwater is not part of the deal, and Pinellas County restaurants are not eligible for consideration.

“No Spring football game for FSU” via Cole Pepper of Florida Politics — No Garnet and Gold game will be held in Tallahassee in 2025. Ongoing construction of Doak Campbell Stadium will not be completed in time for the Seminoles’ annual Spring football game to be played. “It’s obviously unfortunate,” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said during a virtual booster event. “But for us, it’s still about the work. We get 15 days, and we’ve got to maximize every one of them.” Those 15 days will now include a full Spring practice instead of a showcase as the Seminoles and most college football teams traditionally put on. “We’re limited with NCAA rules with the amount of time we get to work through the Spring,” Norvell said.

“How artificial intelligence is being used to help reduce crashes in Florida” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Some roadways in Florida are becoming a testing ground for artificial intelligence to help find solutions to prevent crashes. In a leap forward toward safety, Broward County is using the University of Florida’s artificial intelligence-based algorithms to track cars, bicyclists and pedestrians by camera. As part of a pilot program, researchers are analyzing how to avoid collisions before they even happen — and using AI to help surface some solutions. Broward is the latest community in the state to use this new approach. Pilot programs also have taken place in Gainesville and Seminole County.

