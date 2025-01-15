Vern Buchanan seeks tougher penalties for cop killers with Ashley Moody’s support

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan will once again try to increase penalties for those who harm law enforcement officers.

The Longboat Key Republican reintroduced the Thin Blue Line Act, legislation he first filed in 2017. He hopes this Congress will be the one where the bill reaches President-elect Donald Trump’s desk.

“Police officers and first responders risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe,” Buchanan said.

“After four years of an administration that prioritized protecting criminals and illegals over our brave men and women of law enforcement, it’s time to show that we have their backs. I encourage my colleagues to support this legislation, which previously passed the House with broad bipartisan support, and make it clear to would-be cop killers that if you target an officer, there will be severe consequences.”

The legislation would make the murder or attempted murder of a police officer or first responder an “aggravating factor” in determining whether prosecutors pursue the death penalty. That would apply whether the victim was on duty or because of their job as a public official. If passed, the law would only apply in federal cases, but would apply to murders or attempted murders of federal, state or local law enforcement.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, filed a companion bill in the Senate.

“Violent crimes targeting law enforcement demand immediate action,” Cruz said. “These crimes should never be tolerated. Every day, members of law enforcement risk their lives to protect our communities and they deserve the full protection of the law. I am proud to introduce this common-sense legislation to ensure that acts of murder or attempted murder against law enforcement will be met with maximum penalties.”

A bill filed by Buchanan in 2017 (HR 115) passed in the House but went no further. He has filed bills in every Congress since.

Buchanan’s Office noted that 342 police officers were shot in the line of duty in 2024, according to the Fraternal Order of Police; 50 of those officers died, marking an 8% increase in officer deaths from the prior year. Shootings included 61 ambush-style attacks on police, including 18 killings of officers.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody endorsed the legislation, as did several Florida law enforcement leaders.

“Our law enforcement officers risk their lives to keep us safe,” Moody said. “They pursue armed fugitives and confront dangerous criminals. We need to send a clear message that we have their backs by passing the Thin Blue Line Act. I commend Congressman Buchanan and Senator Cruz for sponsoring this important pro-law enforcement legislation.”

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells also supported the bill.

“Given the alarming rise in attacks on police officers, this bill will help crack down and enhance penalties on those who attack or kill law enforcement officers,” he said. “Thank you to Congressman Vern Buchanan for introducing this vital legislation.”

Police unions at the national and local level also voiced support.

“Our federal, state, and local law enforcement officers risk their lives daily to protect the citizens of this great nation. While they work tirelessly to safeguard our communities, their families remain at home, burdened with concern for their loved ones’ safety,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.

“In 2024, 144 law enforcement officers tragically lost their lives in the line of duty — heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the safety of others. The ‘Thin Blue Line Act’ seeks to strengthen penalties for those who target law enforcement officers, underscoring the gravity of crimes against those who serve in these vital roles. This legislation is a powerful statement of national support, honoring their dedication to justice and reinforcing the profound respect owed to their unwavering commitment to public safety.”