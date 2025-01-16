Leonard Spencer starts 2026 campaign cycle with $14,500 in cash on hand

Rep. Leonard Spencer closed 2024 as the winner in one of Democrats’ few Florida victories. He also reported $14,500 still in the bank as he heads into an inevitably heated re-election campaign next cycle.

The Gotha Democrat filed in November to seek a second term in House District 45, weeks after unseating former Rep. Carolina Amesty, a Windermere Republican.

The Friends of Leonard Spencer political committee finished the year with a little more than $14,000. That entity spent more than $46,000 boosting Spencer and attacking Amesty in the 2024 campaign cycle.

Since the election concluded, the committee raised just over $600, most of that courtesy of a $500 check from commercial real estate agent Kimberly Robinson.

Meanwhile, Leonard’s official campaign account has raised under $300, with about $260 of that held over from his 2024 campaign. He spent almost $103,000 from his official campaign leading into the General Election last year.

The fundraising reports reflect activity through the end of 2024. Leonard said that since the election, he has been focused chiefly on starting his role as a Representative rather than raising money.

“As we kick off the legislative session with our first of several committee weeks, my focus remains on addressing the issues that matter most to the people of House District 45 and the State of Florida. My priority is to deliver real solutions that improve lives — whether it’s tackling the affordability crisis, improving education, or strengthening our economy,” he said.

“I am committed to staying focused on the important work ahead. This session presents critical opportunities to make meaningful progress for our community, and I’m dedicated to ensuring that House District 45 has a strong and effective voice advocating for their needs.”

When the Legislative Session begins in March, he must cease fundraising for the duration of the 60-day Session.

But 2026 already looms for Spencer, the only Democratic House member representing a district where people voted for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris for President in November, according to MCI Maps.

This week, Orange County GOP Chair Erin Huntley filed to challenge Spencer in 2026. The well-connected Republican was selected this weekend as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida’s Chairman Caucus.