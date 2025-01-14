January 14, 2025
Erin Huntley files in HD 45 against Leonard Spencer, the only House Democrat in a district won by Donald Trump

Jacob OglesJanuary 14, 20254min0

Huntley
The Orange County GOP leader wants to win back the only House seat Republicans lost in November.

Orange County GOP Chair Erin Huntley is looking to flip one of the most contested seats in the House.

“Excited to announce my candidacy for Florida House of Representatives District 45,” she told Florida Politics.

Huntley will challenge Rep. Leonard Spencer, a Gotha Democrat, setting up what will likely be one of the hottest legislative races in Florida during the 2026 election cycle. Spencer in November unseated Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty, winning the seat by just over 1,600 votes in one of the closest contests in the state.

Amesty was the only Republican lawmaker to lose re-election last year.

Spencer, meanwhile, is now the only Democratic lawmaker in the House representing a district where voters supported Republican Donald Trump for President over Democrat Kamala Harris, according to MCI Maps. While two other Trump districts elected Democratic Representatives, both of those, Susan Valdés and Hillary Cassel, switched parties after the election.

A campaign website for Huntley notes the political leader has been battle-tested.

“Erin Huntley lives in Central Florida with her husband Eric and their three children. As Chair of the Orange County Republican Party, she led a historic 9-point Republican shift and shattered fundraising records,” the website reads.

“Her private sector experience with Walt Disney Parks, JetBlue Airways, and DECA Inc. brings real-world leadership to her campaign. Erin serves as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida’s Chairman’s Caucus, representing all 67 county chairs. She’s running for Florida House District 45 to preserve our freedoms, enhance education, ensure public safety, and create opportunities for local families.”

HD 45 contains much of the Walt Disney World property, which became an issue in 2024. Amesty had supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political war with Disney, standing by him as he stripped one of the state’s top employers of its self-governing power. Spencer, meanwhile, worked for years as an executive for Disney.

Orange County remains one of Florida’s last Democratic-leaning counties. But under Huntley’s leadership, the party fared well in legislative races even as it lost most countywide contests. That included staving off strong Democratic challengers who unsuccessfully tried to unseat GOP Reps. Susan Plasencia and Paula Stark, while unseating former Rep. Tom Keen.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

