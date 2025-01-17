The Southern Group launches federal presence with TSG Advocates in Washington, D.C.

A new chapter begins as The Southern Group takes its trusted advocacy model to the heart of the nation’s capital and launches TSG Advocates, a new federal lobbying practice.

With a deep-rooted presence across the Southeast, The Southern Group is now making its mark in Washington, D.C. The firm’s latest expansion, led by seasoned political experts Daniel Diaz-Balart and Chase Kroll, brings a dedicated federal lobbying arm. TSG Advocates combines its subject-matter expertise with a broad national network to offer a unique, relationship-driven approach to federal advocacy.

This move marks the next step in a 25-year journey for The Southern Group, as it transitions from its Florida roots to becoming a national influence network.

Diaz-Balart and Kroll are two distinguished government-relations professionals with a wealth of experience spanning foreign affairs, political strategy and policy advocacy. Their combined expertise in industries like defense, energy, health care, tax and financial services positions TSG Advocates to stand out as a trusted advocate for businesses navigating the complex federal landscape.

“Businesses will need strong representation in D.C. to take advantage of unprecedented opportunities in the coming years,” said Diaz-Balart, founding member of TSG Advocates. “With TSG Advocates’ connections in Florida and on the ground in Washington, D.C., I can’t think of a firm better positioned to help clients capture those opportunities.”

TSG Advocates’ launch is part of The Southern Group’s strategy to broaden its footprint at the federal level. With many prominent Florida leaders stepping into key roles in the new administration, the firm is poised to leverage its robust network and longstanding relationships in Florida to influence policy at the national stage.

“We’re building our federal practice with an eye on success over the next century, not just the next administration,” said TSG Senior Managing Partner for Growth, Rachel Cone. “Having well-connected leaders like Daniel and Chase at the helm in D.C. ensures we’re positioned to deliver high-level results for our clients over the long-term.”

Diaz-Balart’s career has spanned foreign policy, defense contracting, and governmental affairs, all while leading his own legal practice in south Florida. With years of experience advocating for foreign governments like Taiwan and the Dominican Republic, Daniel has played a critical role in policy strategy across multiple sectors, including space exploration, defense, and more.

“Daniel is an effective and knowledgeable advocate who couples his approach with an infectious optimism,” said U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez of Florida. “He stands out for his professionalism and is a true pleasure to work with.”

Kroll, an accomplished political strategist with more than 14 years of experience in federal policy and international relations, also joins TSG Advocates. With a background in digital media, communications and traditional lobbying, Kroll’s expertise lies in crafting effective, multifaceted campaigns that combine strategic political insight with innovative outreach tactics.

“Chase is an exceptional advocate and strategist, bridging the gap between policy goals and legislative realities,” said Norm Coleman, former U.S. Senator from Minnesota, Chair of the Congressional Leadership Fund Super PAC, and Senior Counsel at Hogan Lovells. “Chase’s knowledge of Washington, his knack for building bipartisan relationships, and his commitment to delivering client results make him a tremendous asset to TSG Advocates.”

His lobbying experience on behalf of defense contractors, municipal clients, and foreign governments — including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — further strengthens TSG Advocates’ capabilities.

TSG Advocates will continue to grow in the coming months, adding to the firm’s federal influence. The firm plans to hire additional subject-matter experts in emerging industries such as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.