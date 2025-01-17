Personnel note: Edward Longe named Director of National Strategy at JMI

The James Madison Institute has promoted Dr. Edward Longe as he to Director of National Strategy.

“Ed has been a pivotal member of the JMI team over the past two and a half years, growing our presence in Florida and beyond,” said JMI President and CEO Dr. Robert McClure.

“His exceptional dedication, innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to JMI’s mission of advancing limited government and free-market solutions has been instrumental. I am excited to see him excel in this new position to export the Florida success story at the federal level and across the country.”

As Longe steps into this role, he will oversee policy development nationwide and in Washington while continuing to work on advancing technology and innovation policy as well as coalition building.

Longe is currently a Chair for the Communications and Technology Task Force at the American Legislative Exchange Council. His work has appeared in National Review, The Washington Times, The Hill and The Washington Examiner. He has also presented expert testimony on tech policy issues in Florida and state legislatures across the country.

“Florida has established itself as a shining example of effective governance, thriving economic growth, and the preservation of individual freedoms. I am excited to champion these principles and extend their impact far beyond the Sunshine State,” Longe said.