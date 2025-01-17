Caryl Shuham off to early front-runner status in Broward County Commission bid

Caryl Shuham appears to be an early front-runner in the race to replace outgoing Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr in 2026.

She has already exceeded six figures in campaign cash and is building an impressive slate of endorsers.

Shuham, a current Hollywood City Commissioner, has brought in nearly $125,000 for her County Commission bid, including $50,000 in personal loans, representing an investment in her ongoing service to the area. That also includes nearly $75,000 in individual contributions. Of those funds, Shuham retains more than $115,000.

Shuham is so far the only candidate in the race for the District 6 seat. She’s a Democrat running in a deep blue district, with nearly 20,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans out of about 120,000 total voters. Unaffiliated voters make up about 7,000 more voters than Republicans as well.

A lifelong Democrat, Shuham was elected to the Hollywood City Commission in 2018 and was re-elected without opposition in 2022. Her priorities have centered on environmental protection, economic development and public safety. Shuham has said she plans to continue work on those priorities, and adds emphasis on smart, resilient development, revitalizing underutilized commercial corridors and expanding access to affordable housing.

“Broward County is at a pivotal moment, and I am dedicated to bringing innovative, community-focused solutions to the Commission,” Shuham said. “From tackling issues like housing affordability, infrastructure, transportation, and smart growth, I am committed to ensuring Broward County thrives for generations to come.”

Shuham has a unique résumé. She’s both a lawyer and holds a degree in civil engineering. Given that experience, she has practiced construction law for 35 years as corporate counsel for prominent local construction companies, an area of expertise that could give her an advantage on issues related to smart growth.

She also serves on several local boards, including the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Broward County Climate Change Task Force, the Broward County Solid Waste Authority and its Executive Committee, and she chairs Broward’s Transportation Disadvantaged (TD) Local Coordinating Board. She also previously served on the Broward County Condominium Structural Issues Committee.

Shuham has already earned endorsements from 10 notable local leaders, including Furr, whom she hopes to replace.

Other backers include former state Senator and current Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich, former Broward County Commissioner Suzanne Gunzburger, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, former Hollywood Mayor Peter Bober, Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen, former state Sen. Eleanor Sobel, former state Representative and current Miami-Dade County School Board member Joe Geller, former Dania Beach Tamara James, and Broward County School Board member Maura Bulman.

That’s on top of endorsements secured from city leaders in Hollywood, Hallandale Beach, Dania Beach, West Park, Pembroke Park and others.

Furr, who is not seeking re-election, was re-elected to a third term on the County Commission in 2022, earning 70% of the vote. The district includes parts of Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Pembroke Park and West Park.