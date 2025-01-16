Hakeem Jeffries to keynote Frederica Wilson’s youth scholarship breakfast in Miami Beach

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is heading back to South Florida to deliver the keynote address at the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast on Saturday in Miami Beach.

A passel of elected leaders from both sides of the political aisle are set to participate in the event, hosted by the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project that U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson founded as a Miami-Dade County School Board member.

The 8:30 a.m. breakfast, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, will include the introduction of a new slate of project mentors and a “Rites of Passage Ceremony” for 45 “Wilson Scholars,” each of whom will receive a scholarship for their chosen college or university.

“During this ceremony,” Wilson said in a statement, the organization and its members will “recognize the graduating class and prepare them to enter the next phase of their educational journey, as the young men matriculate to their respective college institutions in the Fall.”

Founded in 1993, the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project is dedicated to intervening in the lives of at-risk minority boys, offering them positive alternatives to keep them enrolled in school and away from crime and violence.

The program’s alums include NFL player Lester Jean, three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem and director Barry Jenkins, whose Miami-based 2016 film, “Moonlight,” won Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards.

5000 Role Models recruits and trains adult male mentors to achieve that goal. Today, the initiative boasts hundreds of participating schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, Duval and Pinellas counties, and in Detroit and the Bahamas.

Wilson announced at last year’s breakfast that the organization would also be expanding into the Gulf Coast, via Louisiana and Alabama, and into the West Coast in 2024.

Jeffries’ comments will center on “his passion for education, leadership and perseverance,” Wilson said.

Six “local community champions” will also be recognized for their philanthropic efforts: Miami-Dade Commissioners Oliver Gilbert and Kionne McGhee, North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme, North Miami Beach Mayor Michael Joseph, lobbyist Ron Book, and Ark of the City founders Terry and Sherria Elliott.

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstrong, who has worked as a 5000 Role Models mentor, will receive an honorary tie.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is expected to again take part in the event, as are Miami-Dade Commissioners Marleine Bastien and Keon Hardemon, Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres and Miami-Dade School Board member Mari Tere Rojas.

Other announced attendees include state Sen. Shevrin Jones, state Rep. Wallace Aristide, Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, Opa-locka Mayor John Taylor, Miami Beach Vice Mayor Tanya Bhatt, Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez, Miami Gardens Council member Reggie Leon, Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones and Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Eric Knowles.