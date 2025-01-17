January 17, 2025
Poll shows Florida GOP voters strongly support Ron DeSantis and Special Session call

Jacob OglesJanuary 17, 20255min2

DESANTIS SCREENSHOT copy
The Tyson Group finds much softer support for the Legislature than for the Governor in general.

New polling suggests Republican voters strongly support Gov. Ron DeSantis’ call for a Special Session. It also shows the Legislature enjoys much softer public support than the Governor.

The Tyson Group, a respected firm that notably worked for DeSantis’ presidential campaign, said the Governor enjoys a 91% approval rating among likely Republican Primary voters, with 79% strongly approving.

Moreover, the poll found immigration and border security as a top issue for a plurality of those voters (38%). By comparison, improving the economy came in second, the top issue of 20% of those polled, while 11% consider reducing inflation their top priority.

DeSantis said the primary reason he wants Florida lawmakers in town for a Special Session is to approve legislation to empower President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda. The poll found 85% support DeSantis’ Special Session call, with 72% strongly backing it.

“The results indicate a strong desire for legislative action,” wrote pollster Ryan Tyson.

But legislative leaders have pushed back on rushing into a Special Session. A memo from Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez issued a memo hours after the Special Session announcement calling it “completely irresponsible” to take up immigration before Trump takes office and delivers specific policy guidance.

Notably, Trump later said he supports DeSantis’ Special Session call.

Tyson’s poll asked voters about the urgency of a Session. About 72% supported acting now, with 65% saying they “definitely” want immediate action. Meanwhile, only 18% feel lawmakers should wait to take up the issue during the Regular Session in March. About 10% said the issue should definitely wait.

But beyond the issue and urgency, Florida Republicans also simply have less sympathy for the Legislature than DeSantis.

The poll found 65% of like Republican Primary voters do approve of the job the GOP-controlled Legislature is doing, but that’s substantially lower support than DeSantis enjoys. The support certainly is stronger than for Congress, with 69% disapproving of the work being done by lawmakers in Washington.

But Tyson noted that the support for state lawmakers appears hollow.

“Their support is soft with only 32% strongly approving and 25% of voters expressing uncertainty,” Tyson wrote.

Pollsters surveyed 600 likely Republican voters on Jan. 14 and 15. The poll was conducted for The American Promise.

FL GOP Primary Survey Pre-Session Memo by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

2 comments

  • SuzyQ

    January 17, 2025 at 4:32 am

    Unfortunately, the constituents of Florida Senate President Ben Albritton and Florida House Speaker “Little” Danny Perez will become victims of many a line-item veto. Benny and Little Danny are in for a world of hurt over the next 2 years, provided their own caucuses don’t throw them under the bus in the interim. When I think of fake-courage RINOs, these 2 clowns come to mind.

    Reply

    • Fake poll

      January 17, 2025 at 7:07 am

      Yeah I wonder how they carried out the sampling and methodology on this. I for one, DO NOT support the governor on this. If the feds want to pursue deportation that’s something they need to fund. Fake poll, just like faux news.

      Reply

Categories