Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.17.25

The Southern Group is launching a federal presence with TSG Advocates in Washington, D.C.

A new chapter begins as The Southern Group takes its trusted advocacy model to the heart of the nation’s capital and launches TSG Advocates, a new federal lobbying practice.

With a deep-rooted presence across the Southeast, The Southern Group is now making its mark in Washington, D.C. The firm’s latest expansion, led by seasoned political experts Daniel Diaz-Balart and Chase Kroll, brings a dedicated federal lobbying arm. TSG Advocates combines its subject-matter expertise with a broad national network to offer a unique, relationship-driven approach to federal advocacy.

“Businesses will need strong representation in D.C. to take advantage of unprecedented opportunities in the coming years,” said Diaz-Balart, founding member of TSG Advocates. “With TSG Advocates’ connections in Florida and on the ground in Washington, D.C., I can’t think of a firm better positioned to help clients capture those opportunities.”

The launch of TSG Advocates is part of The Southern Group’s strategy to broaden its footprint at the federal level. With many prominent Florida leaders stepping into key roles in the new administration, the firm is poised to leverage its robust network and long-standing relationships in Florida to influence policy on the national stage.

“We’re building our federal practice with an eye on success over the next century, not just the next administration,” said TSG Senior Managing Partner for Growth, Rachel Cone. “Having well-connected leaders like Daniel and Chase at the helm in D.C. ensures we’re positioned to deliver high-level results for our clients over the long-term.”

Diaz-Balart’s career has spanned foreign policy, defense contracting and governmental affairs, all while leading his own legal practice in South Florida. With years of experience advocating for foreign governments like Taiwan and the Dominican Republic, Daniel has played a critical role in policy strategy across multiple sectors, including space exploration, defense and more.

“Daniel is an effective and knowledgeable advocate who couples his approach with an infectious optimism,” said Congressman Carlos Giménez. “He stands out for his professionalism and is a true pleasure to work with.”

Kroll, an accomplished political strategist with over 14 years of experience in federal policy and international relations, also joins TSG Advocates. With a background in digital media, communications and traditional lobbying, Chase specializes in crafting effective, multifaceted campaigns that combine strategic political insight with innovative outreach tactics.

“Chase is an exceptional advocate and strategist, bridging the gap between policy goals and legislative realities,” said Norm Coleman, former U.S. Senator from Minnesota, Chair of the Congressional Leadership Fund Super PAC, and Senior Counsel at Hogan Lovells. “Chase’s knowledge of Washington, his knack for building bipartisan relationships, and his commitment to delivering client results make him a tremendous asset to TSG Advocates.”

His lobbying experience for defense contractors, municipal clients and foreign governments — including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — further strengthens TSG Advocates’ capabilities.

TSG Advocates will continue to grow in the coming months, adding to the firm’s federal influence. The firm plans to hire additional subject-matter experts in emerging industries such as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

___

Breaking Overnight — “Joe Biden won’t enforce TikTok ban, official says, leaving fate of app to Donald Trump” via Zeke Miller, Michelle L. Price, Josh Boak and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press — The Biden administration will not enforce the TikTok ban set for Jan. 19, leaving its implementation to the incoming Trump administration. This decision comes despite a law requiring TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest by that date. Trump, who previously sought to ban the app, now supports it, and his team is working on a deal to keep it available. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will attend Trump’s inauguration. National security concerns remain, but the incoming administration believes a viable agreement may be reached, and the law allows for an extension. Democrats sought an extension of the deadline, but Republicans blocked the move. The Supreme Court has heard arguments in a case that could uphold the law requiring ByteDance to divest.

___

First in Sunburn — GOP voters support Ron DeSantis, Special Session — New polling from the Tyson Group found more than nine in 10 Republican Primary voters in Florida believe DeSantis is doing a good job as Governor, with 79% saying they “strongly approve” of the job he is doing. The poll, conducted Jan. 13-15, also found GOP voters’ top concern was immigration and securing the border (38%), followed by economic issues. Support for the Governor appears to carry over into support for the Special Session he called on a grab-bag of topics, including condo affordability and immigration. About 85% of those polled supported the call and 72% were “strongly” supportive. Voters are also fans of the Legislature, though not to the same extent — 65% approve, with 32% “strongly approving” and one in four uncertain.

—“Poll: DeSantis approval rebounds after failed presidential campaign” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

___

Julia Canady King, daughter of Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady and state Rep. Jennifer Canady, has joined Washington, D.C.-based lobbying and public relations firm BGR Group as a Director for Washington and Florida.

King previously served as Federal Affairs Coordinator for DeSantis’ Office of Federal Relations & Intergovernmental Affairs, where she advised on federal policy issues, developed legislative initiatives and facilitated hurricane response and recovery.

That experience, which included serving as a liaison between state and federal government, attracted BGR to King.

“We are excited to welcome Julia to the BGR team,” BGR Group Chair and CEO Bob Wood said. “Her understanding of state and federal policymaking will help our clients achieve their legislative and regulatory goals.”

Before her work in DeSantis’ administration, King served as the Government Affairs manager for the Outdoor Hospitality Industry, where she also interacted with state and federal governments. There, she worked with state associations, developing and furthering legislative priorities, coordinating federal outreach strategies and leading grassroots campaigns, including seasonal labor and tax policy.

___

The James Madison Institute (JMI) has promoted Dr. Edward Longe to Director of National Strategy.

Dr. Robert McClure, JMI’s president and CEO, praised Longe’s contributions: “Ed has been a pivotal member of the JMI team … His exceptional dedication, innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to JMI’s mission … has been instrumental.”

McClure expressed excitement for Longe’s new role, aiming to “export the Florida success story” nationwide.

In his new position, Longe will lead policy development at the national level, including in Washington, D.C., and will continue to guide technology and innovation policy. He is also the Chair of the Communications and Technology Task Force at the American Legislative Exchange Council, and his work has been featured in various publications such as National Review and The Washington Times. He has also provided expert testimony on technology policy in Florida and other state Legislatures.

“Florida has established itself as a shining example of effective governance,” Longe said. “I am excited to champion these principles and extend their impact far beyond the Sunshine State.”

—@RealDonaldTrump: It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years, to Foreign Countries BACK — BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!

—@DrewHarwell: Republican Rep. Mike Waltz, who called TikTok “CCP spyware” last year, now — as Trump’s pick for national security adviser — says it’s a “great platform that many Americans use and has been great for [Trump’s] campaign”

—@Daniel_PerezFL: Senator @marcorubio leaves big shoes to fill and in @AshleyMoodyFL Floridians will have a U.S. Senator who can continue to carry the torch for the rule of law, freedom abroad and prosperity at home. Congratulations, AG Moody, on your selection, and I look forward to your leadership!

—@MKraju: GOP Rep. Cory Mills told me he is considering mounting a Primary bid against Senate appointee Ashley Moody, a sign of the pressure Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pick may face from the right as she assumes the seat being vacated by Sen. Marco Rubio. “I do,” Mills, a conservative Florida Republican, said when asked if he believed Moody would face a Primary challenger in 2026. “I am considering it.”

—@Paul_Renner: Excited that @JamesUthmeierFL will be Florida’s next Attorney General. James is a brilliant attorney, a strong conservative, and someone who has repeatedly demonstrated courage when it counts. He will be stellar, and it’s another great pick by @GovRonDeSantis!

—@EvanPower: The ultimate measure of a man is where he stands at a moment of challenge. @JamesUthmeierFL stood with me and the party as we took on Amendments 3 and 4. I will be forever grateful. I know he will bring the same fight as our AG!

—@MDixon55: DeSantis administration vs legislature in Florida on Trump’s immigration agenda is very real

—@MattyTalks: RIP David Lynch; he is survived by his son Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch

— TOP STORIES —

“DeSantis picks Ashley Moody to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — DeSantis has chosen Florida Attorney General Moody to fill Florida’s U.S. Senate seat upon Rubio’s expected resignation to become Secretary of State.

Moody, a close DeSantis ally who endorsed him over Trump in the 2024 Primary, will hold the seat until a Special Election in 2026.

At a news conference, Moody said, “I will not let you down … I will not let the citizens of Florida down, and I will not let my country down,” and joked she was “ready to show and fight up for this nation and fight for President Trump to deliver the America First agenda on Day One.”

DeSantis cited Moody’s strong record on issues such as illegal immigration, the opioid crisis and human trafficking, saying, “She’s also rejected DEI, ESG, gender ideology, and supported our efforts to ensure Florida’s education is free from impositions of the radical left,” and added, “she was with us every step of the way.”

Moody has repeatedly defended Trump on Fox News and has filed charges against Trump’s would-be assassin.

Moody was chosen over other candidates, including Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. She has been a fierce advocate for DeSantis and has frequently challenged the Biden administration in court.

While she will have an advantage as an incumbent if she runs in 2026, she isn’t guaranteed a clear path in the Republican Primary. Rep. Cory Mills has said he will likely run in 2026. DeSantis will also get to appoint a new Attorney General, and he indicated his Chief of Staff, Uthmeier, would take that role.

“DeSantis says James Uthmeier will be next Attorney General” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Following Moody’s expected move to the U.S. Senate, DeSantis has indicated his Chief of Staff, Uthmeier, will be appointed as Florida’s new Attorney General. Uthmeier, who has served in various legal roles under DeSantis since 2019, including General Counsel and Deputy General Counsel, is praised by the Governor for his fighting spirit. Uthmeier expressed his honor at the appointment and commitment to upholding the law and enacting the Trump agenda. His past roles include managing DeSantis’ presidential campaign and assisting with efforts to prevent changes to abortion restrictions and marijuana laws. He has earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Florida and a law degree from Georgetown University. Political insiders expressed their enthusiasm for the pick.

— REAX —

Many Florida political figures expressed support for Moody’s appointment.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott praised her work as Attorney General, saying, “Ashley has done an incredible job fighting for Floridians and keeping our communities safe” and that he has “no doubt she will do an incredible job as Senator!” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and CFO Jimmy Patronis also offered endorsements, with Patronis noting he looks forward to working with her “to support President Trump’s agenda.” Numerous Republican U.S. Representatives, including Aaron Bean, Mario Díaz-Balart and Byron Donalds, also voiced their support. Bean called it a “home run,” Díaz-Balart said she would be “smart as a whip.”

Other Republican leaders, such as Florida Senate President Ben Albritton and State Rep. Tom Fabricio, hailed Moody as a “strong conservative warrior” and a “proven leader.” Even former Gov. Jeb Bush deemed her a “great choice.” Organizations such as the Republican Party of Florida and Americans for Prosperity expressed their enthusiasm for Moody’s appointment and desire to collaborate with her.

However, the appointment was not without criticism.

Anders Croy of DeSantis Watch accused Moody of using “millions of taxpayer dollars” to defend “unconstitutional laws.” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried called Moody “Ron’s personal lapdog” and asserted that she would “take her marching orders exclusively from Donald Trump.” Similarly, the party’s Executive Director, Philip Jerez, added: “Moody failed Florida as Attorney General, and she’ll fail Florida in the U.S. Senate.”

Outside of Florida, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott called her “a proven conservative fighter,” and Marsha Blackburn said she is looking forward to “another strong conservative woman in the Senate!”

— MOODY’S PATH —

“Moody’s ascent toward Senate began in Hillsborough, Plant City” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Moody, a 49-year-old Plant City native, is described as a “hard-charging — and highly partisan — advocate” for Florida. “Every day I go to work … I do so with the understanding that the people of Florida gave me this opportunity,” she said. Former Judge Ronald Ficarrotta noted, “She’s never forgotten where she’s from,” adding, “I’m a Democrat, but I still have a great deal of respect for her.” Moody’s background includes being a Strawberry Queen, a federal prosecutor and a Hillsborough judge. She is a “triple Gator” from the University of Florida and has held several leadership positions. Moody switched from Democrat to Republican in 1998. Initially known as “a prosecutor, not a politician,” she later became a staunch supporter of DeSantis and Trump and their policies. “In every major battle we have had since I have been Governor, she has been with us every step of the way,” DeSantis said. Political analyst Darryl Paulson explained, “Fealty to Trump is the most important political attribute of any Republican.”

— TRANSITION —

“Donald Trump transition team reveals official presidential portrait” via Susan Carpenter of Spectrum News — With four days until Trump takes office, the Trump-Vance transition team released the official portraits of Trump and Vance on Thursday. For his second term in office, Trump appears with a stern expression and slight shadow on his face, with a portion of the American flag as a backdrop. Both his suit coat and his tie are blue. An American flag pin appears on his lapel. His facial expression in his newest presidential portrait starkly contrasts with his first term when he was smiling. Vance is shown in his portrait with a closed-mouth smile and his arms crossed, also with the American flag behind him.

“Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans think Trump will do ‘good’ job as President” via Filip Timotija of The Hill — Nearly 6 in 10 Americans said Trump will do a “good” job in his second White House term, according to a survey. The new CNN poll found that 56% of respondents think Trump will do a “very good” or “fairly good” job as President during his second foray in the Oval Office. Some 43% said he will be a “fairly poor” or “very poor” President. Among respondents, 55% approve of the President-elect’s handling of his transition, while 45% disapprove. The figures are the same as in the December iteration of the survey. Trump’s favorability is nearly equally divided, with 46% saying they have a favorable view of him, while another 48% said they had an unfavorable view.

“‘Everyone’s trying to kiss the ring’: Trump’s inauguration devours corporate cash, smashing records” via Alice Miranda Ollstein, Caitlin Oprysko and Irie Sentner of POLITICO — Corporate America is showering Trump’s inaugural committee with record donations, signaling a significant shift from his first term when many were hesitant. Companies are making these donations public, showcasing their support, with tech, auto and pharmaceutical giants contributing millions. Brian Ballard, a Trump fundraiser, notes that “the stigma of a Trump donation … is no longer there.” This contrasts with four years ago when many companies cut ties after Jan. 6. Trump allies are expected to raise up to $250 million. A health care lobbyist said, “Everyone’s trying to kiss the ring and curry favor with the new administration.” Despite this influx of corporate funds, some in Trump’s circle may prioritize loyalty over financial support, questioning companies that previously withdrew support. Government watchdogs are skeptical about how the funds will be spent, noting that public funds cover many inauguration costs.

“A euphoric tech industry is ready to celebrate Trump and itself” via Theodore Schleifer and Kenneth Vogel of The New York Times — Silicon Valley donors are hosting coveted parties during President-elect Trump’s inauguration. Events include a party at Peter Thiel’s mansion, a “Crypto Ball” with Snoop Dogg and a viewing ceremony at Ned’s Club. Tech companies like Spotify, Uber and X are also hosting events. These parties, alongside those by traditional GOP donors and corporations, signal the tech industry’s growing influence in the new administration. Major corporations and donors, including tech giants, cryptocurrency firms, and traditional GOP megadonors, are funding the inauguration with million-dollar contributions, receiving exclusive access in return. The events highlight the fusion of tech, politics, and wealth in Washington.

“Alphabet CEO to join tech leaders at Trump inauguration” via Reuters — Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is among the Big Tech leaders planning to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday. Apple’s Tim Cook will also be attending the event. Tech CEOs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg will be in attendance.

—”It’s not a question, Trump will close the border, Sen. Rick Scott says” via Fox News

“TikTok to sponsor Trump inauguration party” via Sophia Cia of POLITICO — TikTok is spending $50,000 on an inauguration party honoring influencers who helped Trump spread his campaign message, according to the party organizer — and it’s scheduled for Sunday, the deadline for the company to spin off from its China-based owner or be banned in the U.S. CEO Chew is expected to attend. The fete comes as the President-elect has vowed to “save” TikTok after Congress voted in April to force its sale, and Washington politicians scramble to deal with the potential fallout. TikTok is also challenging the law before the Supreme Court.

“First responders from Trump assassination attempt among 7,500 inaugural parade participants” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Presidential Inaugural Parade, following Trump’s swearing-in, will feature over 7,500 participants from 23 states, including veterans, first responders, marching bands and equestrian groups. All branches of the U.S. military will participate, reflecting broad national engagement. The parade, a tradition dating back to George Washington, includes a diverse array of groups such as Butler County first responders, who were present during the attempt on Trump’s life, and student groups from the Benedictine Schools of Richmond. The parade’s lineup, organized by military branch, showcases a range of participants, including marching bands, honor guards, and even a tractor and Richard Petty’s Superbird, celebrating American diversity and tradition.

“Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach to have watch party for Trump’s inauguration” via Shannon Donnelly and Kristina Webb of the Palm Beach Daily News — Mar-a-Lago members who aren’t going to Washington, D.C., for Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration are scheduled to gather Monday at the Palm Beach club for a watch party. A source confirmed to Palm Beach Daily News that the event will include a luncheon and live video of the ceremony as Trump is sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States at the Capitol on Monday.

“Nancy Pelosi is skipping Trump’s inauguration” via Nicholas Wu of POLITICO — Former Speaker Pelosi won’t be attending Trump’s inauguration on Monday, her spokesperson confirmed. She’s joining other Democrats expected to skip Trump’s swearing-in, though lawmakers haven’t mounted an organized boycott of the inauguration like they did in 2017. Instead, a sizable number of House Democrats are expected to attend after their districts slid toward Trump in the November elections. Pelosi had gone to Trump’s inauguration in 2017 when she was the House Minority Leader. Since then, she’s departed the top House Democratic position and stepped off her Committees. She’s attended 11 inaugurations so far; her first was President John F. Kennedy’s.

“Trump taps three for DOE undersecretary positions” via Kelsey Tamborrino of POLITICO — Trump announced selections Thursday for three undersecretary roles at the Energy Department, helping to fill out the ranks of the Department before he enters the White House next week. Trump will tap Wells Griffith to be undersecretary of energy at the Department, as well as Darío Gil for undersecretary for science and innovation. Former Rep. Brandon Williams, a Navy veteran, would serve as undersecretary for nuclear security and as the administrator of DOE’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

“Prominent Democrat Dave Aronberg among those praising Pam Bondi at confirmation hearings” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida legal leaders, including Democrat Aronberg, urged the Senate to confirm Bondi as Attorney General. The former Palm Beach County State Attorney said, “It did not matter to her that I had a ‘D’ after my name,” highlighting her bipartisan approach. Sen. Thom Tillis noted, “She had the temperament and the good judgment to look past your political views.” However, Sen. Dick Durbin questioned her loyalty to Trump. Former prosecutor Nicholas Cox stated, “I believe she will stand up to it.” Former Sheriff Emery Gainey praised her work on combating pill mills. Lisa Gilbert from Public Citizen raised concerns about Bondi’s lobbying work, stating, “30 clients of her own in just the last five years,” including a private prison corporation. Mary McCord of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection emphasized that the Attorney General “is not the President’s personal attorney.”

“Judge clears the way for release of Jack Smith’s report on Trump’s Jan. 6 case” via The Associated Press — A federal judge said Monday that the Justice Department can release Special Counsel Smith’s investigative report on Trump’s 2020 Election interference case. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, is latest back and forth in a court dispute over the report from the Special Counsel who prosecuted Trump in two cases the Justice Department abandoned in November. Cannon had temporarily blocked the Department from releasing the report. Cannon’s latest order on Monday cleared the way for the release of the volume on Trump’s 2020 Election interference case.

— ELECTIONS —

“Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association backs ‘trusted leader’ Jimmy Patronis for CD 1” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) is endorsing Chief Financial Officer Patronis in his bid for Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Patronis is running in a Special Election to replace former U.S. Rep. Gaetz. Patronis is one of 10 Republicans running in a Jan. 28 Primary ahead of an April 1 Special General Election for the seat. He also boasts the endorsement of Trump, something recounted heavily in ads hitting the district on radio and video formats. The FRLA is Florida’s premier nonprofit hospitality industry trade association, giving Patronis a potential boost among voters in the tourism-heavy coastal Panhandle areas.

“Naples conservative Jack Lombardi considers run for Byron Donalds seat” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — Former Illinois congressional candidate Lombardi is considering a run for Florida’s 19th Congressional District, contingent on whether Rep. Donalds seeks re-election, as Donalds is rumored to be considering a run for Governor. Lombardi, who relocated to Florida, cited high taxes and a “woke agenda” in Illinois schools as motivating factors. He also sought proximity to his parents and now views CD 19 as his home. A strong conservative, Lombardi has opposed special interests and “wokeism.” He praised Donalds’ conservative values, stating that the district must have a “proven conservative” representing it. Lombardi, an entrepreneur, founded Lombardi Trucking.

“Caryl Shuham off to early front-runner status in Broward County Commission bid” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Shuham appears to be an early front-runner in the race to replace outgoing Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr in 2026. She has already exceeded six figures in campaign cash and is building an impressive slate of endorsers. Shuham, a current Hollywood City Commissioner, has brought in nearly $125,000 for her County Commission bid, including $50,000 in personal loans, representing an investment in her ongoing service to the area. That also includes nearly $75,000 in individual contributions. Of those funds, Shuham retains more than $115,000. Shuham is so far the only candidate in the race for the District 6 seat. She’s a Democrat running in a deep blue district, with nearly 20,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans out of about 120,000 total voters. Unaffiliated voters make up about 7,000 more voters than Republicans as well.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Resist or coexist? Democrats rethink their approach to Trump and GOP” via Katie Glueck of The New York Times — For much of the past decade, Democratic politics has revolved around opposing Trump. But as he prepares to return to the White House again on Monday, some Democrats are exploring a different approach: carefully calibrated stabs at the idea of coexistence. In some of the nation’s most liberal bastions, Mayors and state officials are emphasizing quality-of-life problems close to home — and insisting they want to work with the incoming administration. On Capitol Hill, dozens of Democrats voted with Republicans to take a harder line on some undocumented immigrants, and Democratic Senators released a video declaring that “we are not here because of who we are against.”

“Trump’s Treasury pick defends plans to cut taxes and raise tariffs” via Alan Rappeport and Andrew Duehren of The New York Times — Scott Bessent, Trump’s Treasury Secretary pick, defended tax cuts and tariff increases, rebutting accusations from Democrats at his confirmation hearing that Trump’s policies would enrich the wealthiest Americans and hurt working families. The clashes over the shifting direction of economic policy in the United States represented a preview of legislative fights to come this year as Trump prepares to enact blanket tariffs on imports and Republicans in Congress push to extend the tax cuts that they passed in 2017. Bessent outlined a sharp break with the Biden administration during testimony before the Senate Finance Committee.

“Lee Zeldin appears poised to carry out Trump’s deregulatory agenda at EPA after confirmation hearing” via Rachel Frazin of The Hill — Trump’s pick for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator, Zeldin, appears poised to be able to carry out the significant level of climate and environmental deregulation Trump has indicated he plans to pursue after a hearing moved him toward his likely confirmation. During the confirmation hearing, Zeldin declined to say whether he believed the EPA was responsible for regulating climate change under the law. “It was not a decision of the Supreme Court that if there was a fire in 2025 in California, that if that fire creates a danger to people … then that triggers the EPA to regulate carbon dioxide. There’s just more to that,” Zeldin said.

“Mike Waltz says Trump team still ‘very optimistic’ about Israel-Hamas ceasefire” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Waltz is set to be the next National Security Adviser to Trump is still bullish on a ceasefire deal with Hamas that Israel’s government may not approve. “One of the final pieces in the arrangement is that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his key team, you know, basically have to run this through their government and get the votes for this deal,” Waltz said on “Fox & Friends.” “So, there’s some last-minute kind of maneuvering, there’s some last-minute shifting. They actually have to present names on lists and a specific timeline for when those exchanges (of hostages) will be taking place. So that’s what’s going on right now. We are still very optimistic.”

“Scott, Vern Buchanan, Donalds lead ‘No Tax on Tips’ push” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Workers reliant on gratuities may owe a big thank you to three Florida Republicans going to bat for them. “No Tax on Tips,” a proposal championed by Trump during last year’s campaign, is given legislative wings by U.S. Sen. Scott and U.S. Reps. Buchanan and Donalds. “During my time as Governor of Florida, I worked to cut taxes over 100 times to help businesses thrive, families keep more of their hard-earned dollars, and turn our entire economy around,” Scott said. “After four years of President Joe Biden’s skyrocketing inflation making life harder for families, it’s about time we follow Florida’s turnaround playbook and take significant action to cut taxes with the No Tax on Tips Act. President Trump is laser-focused on getting our economy back on track, and passing this bill ASAP will be a great start.”

“Mike Haridopolos addresses House, sings praises of expanding Florida’s space industry” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Newly sworn-in U.S. Rep. Haridopolos used his first chance to address the House chamber to extol the space program in his home of Brevard County. The Representative of Florida’s 8th Congressional District, located on the Space Coast, said he’s thrilled the space program is gaining momentum, with more and more liftoffs from Cape Canaveral. It was his first congressional address in the House since being elected Nov. 5. “2024 was a record-breaking year for the Space Coast, with 93 successful launches crossing our skies. And, in just the first weeks of 2025, five launches have already taken place, proving that America’s new golden age of spaceflight is well underway,” Haridopolos said.

—“Kathy Castor bucks partisanship, congratulates Moody on U.S. Senate appointment” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

“Trump’s Housing pick emphasizes need to build more affordable housing” via Madeleine Ngo of The New York Times — Scott Turner, a former pro football player whom Trump has picked to lead the Housing and Urban Development Department, emphasized the need to boost the supply of affordable housing and reduce regulatory barriers during his confirmation hearing. Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, Turner said the agency was “failing at its most basic mission.” “We have a housing crisis in our country,” he said. “We need millions of homes.” Several Democratic Senators grilled Turner on whether he would oppose efforts to slash federal funding for housing programs, which Trump proposed during his first term.

“Mike Johnson installs Rick Crawford on intelligence panel, pulling it closer to Trump” via Luke Broadwater and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — Speaker Johnson appointed U.S. Rep. Crawford of Arkansas as the new Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, a move that was seen as aligning the powerful panel more closely with the agenda of Trump. The appointment of Crawford came amid much consternation on Capitol Hill over Johnson’s sudden and unexpected removal of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, who had served for three years as the top Republican on the panel and had at times been critical of Trump. Turner had been an influential, increasingly lonely GOP voice supporting America’s traditional role in intelligence-gathering operations and supporting allies abroad.

“America just kinda, sorta banned cigarettes” via Nicholas Florko of The Atlantic — Without nicotine, a cigarette is just smoldering leaves wrapped in some fancy paper. If the Biden administration gets its way, that’s essentially all cigarettes will be. Today, regulators at the FDA announced that they are pushing forward with a rule that would dramatically limit how much nicotine can go in a cigarette. The average cigarette nowadays is estimated to have roughly 17 milligrams of the drug. Under the new regulation, that would fall to less than one milligram. If enacted — still a big if — it would decimate the demand for cigarettes more effectively than any public service announcement ever could. The idea behind the proposal is to make cigarettes nonaddictive. One study found that some young people begin feeling the symptoms of nicotine addiction within a matter of days after starting to smoke. In 2022, roughly half of adult smokers tried to quit, but fewer than 10% were ultimately successful.

— STATEWIDE —

—“Who’s in the mix to be Gov. DeSantis’ next Chief of Staff? Here are the top five candidates” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“DeSantis not sold on fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire proposal” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is taking a wait-and-see attitude about the proposed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. “I’ve heard mixed things in terms of the news reports I’ve read,” DeSantis told radio host Mark Levin. The deal brokered by Qatar and the United States as of Thursday morning has not been approved by the Israeli Cabinet amid what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls a “last-minute crisis” with Hamas. DeSantis, who has forged a renewed closeness with Trump, believes the country’s next leader will give Israel a better hand than the outgoing Biden administration. “I think at the end of the day, we know this: Jan. 20, we are going to have a much stronger relationship with Israel than we’ve had over the last four years. I cannot imagine that Donald Trump, with all that he’s done to support Israel, is going to accept anything less than a Gaza that has no more Hamas,” DeSantis said, adding that he expects “more shoes to drop” in the coming days.

“DeSantis’ office proposed power to transport undocumented immigrants outside the U.S.” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Gov. DeSantis’ office proposed that state lawmakers give him the extraordinary power to transport undocumented immigrants outside the United States, according to a list of proposals legislative leaders say they received from his office last week ahead of his push for a Special Session at the end of the month. The list also includes a proposition to make it a crime for law enforcement officers and elected officials to fail to cooperate fully with state and federal immigration directives. The proposals, which, according to a spokesperson for the Florida Senate, were sent Friday to legislative staff for the Senate and House, are more detailed than the immigration policy ideas DeSantis has publicly released this week.

“How far will Florida’s sheriffs go to help Trump carry out mass deportations?” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — As Trump pledges to carry out mass deportations after taking office next week, local law enforcement officials are waiting to see how much the government will ask — or require — them to cooperate with federal immigration agents in Florida. DeSantis this week said he wants local officials to help detain and deport people who are in the country illegally and living in Florida, where it is estimated that Trump’s deportation plans could target 1 million people. If locals do not fully comply, DeSantis said he is willing to remove them from office. “We want to make sure that we are expanding our existing authorities so that local and state officials are empowered — and the federal government would have to bless this, and I think they will — they should be empowered to detain and deport people who are here illegally,” DeSantis said.

“Politicians weakened state ethics laws. Investigators are now closing cases.” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Florida’s Ethics Commission may drop parts of a case against state Rep. Randy Fine due to a new law (SB 7014) weakening the Commission. The law requires complaints to be based on “personal knowledge,” not hearsay and is being applied retroactively. This change impacts active investigations, even those where wrongdoing has been found. The Commission is reviewing all cases. A court ruling from 20 years ago is considered binding in the present. One case has been dropped for lack of evidence of “personal knowledge.” The case against Fine involves accusations of threatening Special Olympics funding during a personal spat with a political opponent. Commission staff initially recommended dismissing the claims against Fine due to what they believed was a lack of probable cause. But they were overruled. The Commission will vote on dismissing some of the allegations due to SB 7014. Ethics enforcement was already considered weak, but now that is even worse due to this new law. The new law also impacts local ethics agencies. The Ethics Commission wants whistleblower protections for those who file valid complaints.

“Kristen Arrington and Rita Harris file bills mandating standardized tests be offered in multiple languages” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A pair of Central Florida Democrats want to allow students who speak English as a second language to take standardized tests in their native language at school. The legislation (SB 260, HB 159) proposes offering the tests “in the three most prevalent languages represented in the English language learner population within this state,” according to the legislation filed by Sen. Arrington and Rep. Harris. “It is an honor to serve as the Senate sponsor for this bill alongside Rep. Harris. Standardized tests are tools that help track the academic progress and success for our students,” said Arrington, who is from Kissimmee, which has a large Puerto Rican population.

“Duke Energy taps Harry Sideris as new CEO, will replace retiring CEO Lynn Good” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sideris has been appointed president and CEO of Duke Energy, effective April 1. He will succeed longtime CEO Good, who is retiring after two decades of service to the company. Sideris will also serve on the company’s Board of Directors. Sideris has been with Duke Energy for 29 years. “I am honored and excited to assume the leadership of Duke Energy at this dynamic time for our company and industry,” Sideris said. “I’d also like to thank Lynn for her leadership and guidance over the years. The valuable position that we’ve attained under her leadership, the opportunities before us, and our employees’ steadfast commitment to our customers and shareholders make our future bright.”

“New unemployment claims in Florida see sharp jump for week ending Jan. 11” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — After several weeks of modest unemployment claims numbers in Florida, the latest report from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) showed a sharp increase, confirming the holiday hiring spree is in the rearview mirror as 2025 moves onward. There were 7,178 initial jobless benefit claims filed for the week ending Jan. 11 before seasonal adjustments. That’s up from 5,018 last week, an increase of 2,160 claims. It’s the first significant spike in jobless claims in Florida in over a month and the first-time unemployment filings exceeded 7,000 since the state was recovering after back-to-back hurricanes in September and October.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Helicopters hovering over homes near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago leave neighbors fuming in West Palm” via Kimberly Miller of the Palm Beach Post — The earsplitting thwap, thwap, thwap, thwap of helicopter rotors are so frequent in the early morning hours over a sought-after West Palm Beach neighborhood that one resident said he no longer needs an alarm clock. Another said she is in her yard daily giving the “two-finger salute” to the noisy nuisances hovering overhead. And a third said the deafening visits to the city’s south of Southern Boulevard community have become so disruptive to her job working from home, it contributed to her pending move to Georgia. No one is taking direct responsibility for the helicopters. Still, many residents believe they are part of increased security measures for Trump and his high-profile visitors to Mar-a-Lago.

“Miami Mayor calls Inter Miami stadium ‘best sports deal in America’ in farewell address” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Standing against the backdrop of an American flag flanked by two John Deere tractors, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez delivered a speech that marks the countdown of his final year in office. On display behind him: construction workers, a handful of cranes and the skeleton of what will one day become Suarez’s big-ticket legacy project — a billion-dollar Major League Soccer stadium that will be the permanent home for Inter Miami. “This was like birthing a child, this deal,” Suarez said after thanking Inter Miami owners Jorge and Jose Mas and retired footballer David Beckham. “Not only do I challenge anyone to find me a better deal,” Suarez added. “I’d actually like to know if there is one.”

“Hakeem Jeffries to keynote Frederica Wilson’s youth scholarship breakfast in Miami Beach” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. House Minority Leader Jeffries is heading back to South Florida to deliver the keynote address at the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast on Saturday in Miami Beach. A passel of elected leaders from both sides of the political aisle are set to participate in the event, hosted by the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project that U.S. Rep. Wilson founded as a Miami-Dade County School Board member. The 8:30 a.m. breakfast, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, will include the introduction of a new slate of project mentors and a “Rites of Passage Ceremony” for 45 “Wilson Scholars,” each of whom will receive a scholarship for their chosen college or university. “During this ceremony,” Wilson said in a statement, the organization and its members will “recognize the graduating class and prepare them to enter the next phase of their educational journey, as the young men matriculate to their respective college institutions in the Fall.”

“Doral approves Trump’s luxury condo development, with units starting at $2 million” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Trump’s Doral resort has received final approval for his latest real estate venture in South Florida — an ambitious luxury condominium project. On Wednesday evening, the Doral City Council gave the green light to the plan, allowing the development of a massive residential and commercial complex at the edge of Trump National Doral. The approval came with the crucial support of newly elected Council member Nicole Reinoso, who had received Trump’s endorsement in November. Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and son of the President-elect, attended the meeting in person.

“Spirit cuts 200 management, support jobs as shrinking airline slices more costs” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Spirit Airlines took another swipe at its workforce with the layoff of 200 nonunion employees as management continues its efforts to downsize the airline and cut some $80 million in annual costs. “We are executing plans to rightsize our organization to align with our current fleet size and level of flying and ultimately optimize our airline,” a spokesperson said. “After reviewing our organizational structure, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 200 positions from various departments across the airline.” Unlike the telegraphed furloughs of 186 pilots last September and 330 more cockpit crew members to be cut on Jan. 31, the latest round of reductions apparently surprised workers.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando barricades more streets, in effort to move downtown party to the sidewalk” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando officials are advancing their efforts to shut down the street party that has helped define the city’s nightlife for decades. Now, they are pushing revelers back to the sidewalks. Starting Friday, barricades will be installed in the center lanes on Central Boulevard and Pine Street, expanding upon a similar arrangement to that on Orange Avenue on Friday and Saturday nights since November. The city’s eventual goal is to allow cars to drive on the roads at night, eliminating the previous standard procedure of closing blocks of Orange Avenue to cars and letting nightlife spill into the streets. City leaders have blamed the street party atmosphere as a contributing factor to several late-night shootings in recent years.

“Bethune-Cookman University students protest Board’s refusal to hire recommended President” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Approximately 30 Bethune-Cookman University students walked into a Board of Trustees meeting, protesting the Board’s refusal to go along with a presidential search committee’s recommendation. Last September, the search committee voted 11-5 to make William Berry the lone finalist to become B-CU’s eighth president. However, the Board vote did not back Berry, the Provost and Acting President. Eternity Bradshaw, the Student Government Association President, spoke to Board members after students — some carrying signs denouncing the five Board members they believe voted against Berry — took seats at two long tables. “The students stand behind (Berry) firmly, and we’re here to demonstrate to you, once again — because we did this protest last October,” Bradshaw said.

“Universal’s starry Stella Nova hotel set for Epic debut” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Orlando has a project that’s literally shiny, new and interstellar to show off. It’s Stella Nova, a resort within sight of its upcoming Epic Universe theme park. The 750-room hotel opens to the public on Tuesday. It will be Universal Orlando’s ninth hotel and the first part of the Epic Universe area to debut. It will be joined by the neighboring Terra Luna on March 25 and the Helios Grand, which opens alongside the theme park May 22. Stella Nova carries a starry theme and curvy architecture. Its exterior is a splashy, colorful collection of tiles that change hues as perspective varies and as the sun shifts. Passersby have seen the sheen for months along Universal Boulevard.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough County to appeal ruling regarding the off-duty use of medical cannabis by employees” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Hillsborough County is appealing a ruling that protects medical marijuana patients’ employment rights. The case involves Angelo Giambrone, an EMT who was placed on leave and later terminated after testing positive for cannabis despite being a legal medical marijuana patient. Judge Melissa Polo ruled that the county illegally discriminated against Giambrone, citing no evidence of impairment at work and noting his exemplary performance. She ordered the county to pay Giambrone $321,337 in backpay, $19,500 in interest and $60,000 in damages and banned the county from discriminating against employees with valid medical marijuana cards who are not impaired at work. Florida’s law is silent about the off-site use of marijuana. There are currently almost 900,000 medical marijuana patients in the state.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville Mayor to host series of budget town halls” via Action News Jax — Donna Deegan is holding a series of free, open-to-the-public town hall meetings across the city, starting Jan. 27, to discuss her budget priorities and update residents on city projects and initiatives. The meetings will occur at various locations, including Legends Center, Ed White High School, Beaches Branch Library, Atlantic Coast High School, Riverside High School and First Coast High School, with specific dates and times listed.

“ULI North Florida panel: Retail ‘the darling of commercial real estate’” via Karen Brune Mathis of Jax Daily Record — Proving that COVID-19 was not a prescription for failure, retail real estate demand is healthy, including in Jacksonville – and Downtown. “We are the darling of commercial real estate right now, and that can’t always be said,” Franklin Street Senior Vice President Carrie Smith told a breakout session of the 2025 Trends in Real Estate Conference event on Jan. 15 at the San Jose Country Club. “I think it’s laughable to think about the start of COVID and how many of us in the business thought the industry was going to plummet, similar to what happened during the recession.”

“LEGO Fan Expo coming to Jacksonville in March” via Action News Jax — LEGO enthusiasts of all experience levels have an event to be excited about this March. The BrickUniverse 2025 Imagine Tour, a LEGO fan expo, will be at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. This year’s events will feature exhibits, activities and exclusive shopping opportunities.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Lee Republican Committee member wants Carmine Marceno to resign or be suspended: ‘The law is for all’” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County Republican Party state Committee member Michael “Mick” Peters called upon embattled Lee County Sheriff Marceno to resign or for DeSantis to suspend him. In a Microsoft Word document emailed to multiple news outlets, including The News-Press and Naples Daily News, Peters, who ran for Supervisor of Elections in 2024, said he was concerned by news reports about Marceno and his Department. Peter’s statement did not appear on official party letterhead. In an interview with a News-Press reporter, he specifically mentioned news reports on expensive consulting contracts and a federal grand jury looking into construction permits and payments at the Sheriff’s Fort Myers home and office.

“Tempers flare as Venice Mayor moves to reappoint four members on development review panel” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Mayor Nick Pachota opted to bypass the city’s established process to pick Advisory Board members by nominating the reappointment of four current members of the Venice Planning Commission to new three-year terms. That decision, which passed on a 4-2 vote, with Council member Rachel Frank absent, kept Bill Wilson, Richard Hale, Jerry Jasper and Pam Schierberg on the key development review panel. It also bypassed the current closed-ranking system that would have allowed former Council candidate Patricia Ouelette a seat on the Board, with the Council deciding to break a tie between Jasper and Schierberg. Under that system, Council members rank applicants — in this case, on a scale of 1-6 — and, just as in golf, the lowest score wins.

— TOP OPINION —

“Florida’s ‘radioactive road’ could prove to be a good thing. Here’s why” via Graham Brink of the Tampa Bay Times — The idea of a radioactive road immediately conjures images of scientists in hazmat suits and the ominous clicks of a Geiger counter. It sounds like something from a dystopian thriller, a silent threat lurking beneath the surface. Yet, Florida is moving forward with this concept, a decision that, despite initial concerns, is grounded in scientific understanding. Radiation is a ubiquitous part of our environment, and the focus should be on safety, not just the presence of radiation itself. This new road aims to provide some answers.

The project, approved by the federal government, involves using 1,200 tons of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, to build a test road in Polk County. While phosphogypsum is slightly radioactive, the EPA has deemed the risk “low,” and the project will be heavily monitored by the University of Florida. Researchers will be collecting data on radiation levels, air and water quality and soil samples. This isn’t unprecedented; similar projects have been carried out in Canada and Europe.

Past experiences with phosphogypsum have shown potential benefits, including increased road durability and reduced construction costs. However, concerns arise from the significant environmental issues associated with the mountainous gypstacks where this material is stored. These stacks have been known to leak, causing significant damage. This road project is viewed as a potential method of addressing both environmental waste and building materials at the same time.

Skepticism surrounding this project centers on potential corporate influence and a slippery slope toward broader use of radioactive materials. A vital step toward mitigation of these concerns, the data from this test, both positive and negative, should be readily available. This includes data regarding construction safety, environmental impact and the road’s performance.

Ultimately, major decisions require careful assessment of risks. In this situation, a fear of radiation, albeit natural, should not prevent a measured approach to exploring viable solutions. This test road is a controlled experiment, which can offer crucial information and can provide a better solution to an existing problem and it’s worth exploring.

— OPINIONS —

“Biden shuffles off the stage” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — In his farewell address, an 82-year-old Biden warned of “the dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultrawealthy people,” specifically a “tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country.” He claimed that “an oligarchy is taking shape in America” and that “the free press is crumbling” due to “misinformation and disinformation.” However, this critique contrasts with his recent recognition of George Soros, whose son’s photos show “extraordinary access” to Democratic leaders. Critics suggest Biden’s true concern is tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos, who have been “quite open” in their support for Trump and have altered the content policies of their platforms. National Review’s Rich Lowry summarized the speech as: “Biden’s Farewell Address — I don’t like Meta’s new moderation policy.”

“New Florida recreational marijuana measure may finally pass, if lawmakers don’t interfere” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The proponents of the failed ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana last year have learned a lesson and are trying to return with a revamped constitutional amendment proposal in 2026 that, hopefully, addresses the reasons Floridians rejected the measure. A political committee funded by the state’s largest medical marijuana provider, Trulieve, has unveiled a new text for the amendment. The wording appears to address, point by point, the attacks DeSantis and his allies made — with the help of public dollars — against Amendment 3 in the November election. The amendment got about 56% of the vote, short of the 60% required approval in Florida.

Meta to replace fact-checking with more community input — Social media giant Meta is launching a Community Notes system in the U.S., replacing its fact-checking program, to improve accuracy and free expression on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. This new system allows users to contribute to the reliability of information shared. Meta is also simplifying content policies to encourage debate on topics like immigration and gender, creating a more open environment. Enforcement will focus on severe violations such as terrorism and fraud, reducing over-enforcement. Meta is also reintroducing civic content with a personalized approach for users who wish to see more political material in their feeds.

