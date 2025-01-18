January 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cold snap puts Jax MLK parade on pause
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 18, 20252min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — MLK Day in the capital city

HeadlinesPanhandle

‘A man of integrity’: Matt Gaetz predecessor Jeff Miller endorses Jimmy Patronis for CD 1

HeadlinesUncategorized

Florida jury says CNN defamed Navy veteran in story about endangered Afghans

Martin Luther King Jr. AP
The event will be rescheduled when weather warms up again.

Winter weather is putting a chill on one of the most unifying events on Jacksonville’s calendar.

Mayor Donna Deegan’s office announced a postponement of the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Monday as a polar trough plows into the Sunshine State.

“Due to the extreme cold expected on Monday and in consultation with the City of Jacksonville and public safety agencies, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation is rescheduling the parade out of an abundance of caution for public safety. They will announce next steps soon,” an email sent Friday announced.

“Currently, the National Weather Service is forecasting 1-2” of rain on Saturday and Sunday. An Arctic front will follow these rains, and icy roads are possible on Sunday evening and Monday morning where heavy rainfall has occurred,” the communique continues. “Wind chill temperatures in the lower to mid 20s are also expected on Monday morning. This dangerous cold weather outbreak with ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 20s is expected to last through Thursday.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTakeaways from Tallahassee — MLK Day in the capital city

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories