Cold snap puts Jax MLK parade on pause

Winter weather is putting a chill on one of the most unifying events on Jacksonville’s calendar.

Mayor Donna Deegan’s office announced a postponement of the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Monday as a polar trough plows into the Sunshine State.

“Due to the extreme cold expected on Monday and in consultation with the City of Jacksonville and public safety agencies, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation is rescheduling the parade out of an abundance of caution for public safety. They will announce next steps soon,” an email sent Friday announced.

“Currently, the National Weather Service is forecasting 1-2” of rain on Saturday and Sunday. An Arctic front will follow these rains, and icy roads are possible on Sunday evening and Monday morning where heavy rainfall has occurred,” the communique continues. “Wind chill temperatures in the lower to mid 20s are also expected on Monday morning. This dangerous cold weather outbreak with ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 20s is expected to last through Thursday.”