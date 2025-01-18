Takeaways from Tallahassee — MLK Day in the capital city

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. While students from first grade to college will be excited because they have school off — and while you’re probably looking forward to getting some extra shuteye over the long weekend, too — there will be plenty of activities to partake in celebrating MLK’s accomplishments.

In Tallahassee, which has a big chapter in the Civil Rights Movement (Google “Tallahassee Bus Boycotts” to learn more), the city is asking people to come out and honor MLK’s life and legacy with public celebrations over the weekend and on the day of, Monday.

The celebrations begin with the “Distinguished Black Classical Excellence Awards and Concert” which will be held in the AC Hotel on Sunday. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the event runs from 3-6 p.m.

The ceremony, sponsored by the city of Tallahassee and Javacya Arts Conservatory, will celebrate the contributions of Black classical musicians and educators who promote diversity within the classical music field. To RSVP, go to TheDistinguishedAwards.com.

On Monday, the city is kicking things off with the NAACP Presentation and March. The march will begin at C.K. Steel Plaza and march to the Leon County Courthouse from 9 a.m. – noon.

But come one come all for the highlight of the day — the MLK Day Parade, which will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monroe Street. And yes, the roads will be closed, so plan accordingly.

But the party and festivities don’t stop there. The MLK Day Festival, which follows at 1:30 p.m., promises fun for the whole family. Live entertainment and local food vendors will be at Cascades Park for the festival.

Make sure to stop by the “Day of Dialogue” and check out the discussion on art as activists and the role of artists in social and political movements.

Ted Ellis, the director of the Civil Rights Institute at Florida State University, will lead the discussion on the importance of art throughout political movements leading to change.

What better way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day than to bond with your neighbors in a city that played a key role in an important chapter of American history?

Ticket to D.C. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has named General Ashley Moody as Florida’s next U.S. Senator. Moody will succeed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of State. Moody enters the national stage as a known quantity to Florida voters who twice elected her to statewide office. Moody promised to support a conservative shift in Congress. “I pledge to you as United States Senator, supporting the REINS Act, supporting any effort to rein back in our out-of-control federal agencies, make sure politics have pushed out of it, make sure we bring down spending — I am all for that. And I got the backs of the American people, DOGE and President Trump.” Moody will take office after Rubio vacates the seat, which must await his confirmation as Secretary of State. That could happen as soon as Monday, the same day as Trump’s inauguration to a second term.

Shoo-in — Rubio, meanwhile, appears to be on a glide path to Foggy Bottom. In confirmation hearings for his appointment as Secretary of State, he drew more pushback from protesters than from Senators on either side of the aisle. Before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio positioned himself as someone willing to commit to an overdue reconsideration of how America’s strategic adversaries and competitors are seen and garnered bipartisan praise even before he began to speak. Ranking member Jeanne Shaheen wanted Rubio’s hearing to happen quickly so American embassies could be “fully staffed.” The New Hampshire Democrat noted the “good working relationship” she’s had across the aisle with the Senator in her remarks. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said he was happy Rubio was the nominee, pointing to their work together over the years and noting that Rubio was “extremely well prepared.”

Higher tension — The confirmation process for Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi is generating more partisan division. Much of that contentious hearing focused on whether Bondi would end a period of political weaponization of the Justice Department or start an unprecedented elevation. Several Democrats during the hearing voiced fears that the agency’s political attacks may reach new heights in Trump’s second term. In a second day of hearings, a bipartisan group of Florida associates backed Bondi up. That included former Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a Democrat and frequent critic of Trump. Senate Republicans, who have a majority, appear to be on board with Bondi’s confirmation and suggested that the support of Aronberg and others working in Florida should carry weight in Washington.

Next up — With Moody headed to the U.S. Senate to replace Rubio, DeSantis announced that his Chief of Staff will become the state’s new top cop. “My Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, is kind of like Ashley. He’s proven himself in these fights,” DeSantis said in an Orlando news conference. “I think he’s got big shoes to fill, but I think he’ll do a good job doing that. So, you can anticipate that. I’m not going to make any appointment before it’s available, but I think that’s something that will happen,” DeSantis added. The pick isn’t official yet, but Uthmeier had this to say Thursday. “I’m honored and humbled to be appointed by Gov. DeSantis as the next Attorney General of the Free State of Florida. I’m excited to get to work, build on Ashley Moody’s fine record, help enact the Donald Trump agenda and defend our people, our constitution, and our Florida way of life!”

Make America Florida? — With a Florida Man taking over the White House and another primed to become Secretary of State and a Florida Woman set to become AG, Sunshine State connections are worth their weight in gold in the lobbying biz, and another batch of Florida-grown firms are making plays in the D.C. market ahead of Trump’s inauguration. The list includes Rubin Turnbull & Associates, which has brought on Caroline Wiles, the daughter of Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles; The Southern Group, which is launching a practice led by led by seasoned political experts Daniel Diaz-Balart and Chase Kroll; Pittman Law Group, which has named Javon Knight as assistant director of Federal Affairs.

— Hope gets an office —

When you’re Governor, you can come up with your own offices for your own pet efforts.

Gov. DeSantis is doing just that, and his wife is joining in.

Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis established the “Hope Florida Office” this week, which now operates within the executive branch of the Governor’s office. The new office is designed to oversee and administer the Hope Florida Pathway to Prosperity Initiative.

The initiative, established four years ago, seeks to assist the needy and provide a pathway to get them on their feet and return to self-sufficiency through coordination with nonprofits, private-sector businesses and faith-based organizations in Florida.

“Hope Florida is the alternative to government dependency,” Ron DeSantis said. “Thanks to Hope Florida, Floridians will receive better services that lead to self-sufficiency through this one-of-a-kind program.”

— The more you know … —

Oct. 7 is an infamous day for Jewish people in Florida and around the world. And the Israel-Gaza conflict is still raging to this day, although a ceasefire was approved Friday.

Stateside, the war has resulted in many heated arguments and protests at universities nationwide. This week, following the latest Hate Crimes in Florida report, Moody — or, more likely, Moody’s successor — will be hosting law enforcement training to address antisemitism seen on college campuses.

The report shows a concerning 94% increase in hate crimes toward Jewish Floridians from 2022 to 2023. National reports indicate antisemitic incidents have tripled across the USA since Oct. 7, 2023.

“Florida is a law-and-order state, and we have taken extraordinary steps to protect the Jewish community since the Oct. 7 attacks. While law enforcement continues to vigilantly protect Jewish Floridians, we are seeing an increase in reported antisemitic hate crimes. That is why we are hosting a training to help combat antisemitism on college campuses,” said Moody.

Partnering with the “Combat Antisemitism Movement,” Moody said she is proud to be a part of the upcoming training aimed at educating law enforcement about hate crimes, specifically antisemitism.

The training, developed at George Washington University’s program on extremism, will take place on April 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus.

—Florida gonna pop some tags —

Hey Jimmy, can we go thrift shopping? Macklemore and Ryan Lewis would indeed be proud of Florida.

This week, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis proclaimed that Jan. 13-17 shall henceforth be recognized as “Florida Thrift Week,” citing the importance of thrifting and the benefits it provides to Florida, the state’s economy, and presumably the Billboard Top 40 (OK, that’s the last “Thrift Shop” joke, we promise).

“Fiscal responsibility and financial literacy are essential for making tough financial decisions, such as purchasing a home, buying a car, preparing for college, or starting your own business. Thrift encourages sound financial practices and upholds long-standing American traditions,” Patronis said.

“I invite all Floridians to learn more about thrift during Florida Thrift Week and share these principles with your friends and loved ones. Please visit our website for financial literacy programs and resources to see how Your Money Matters.”

The goal of Florida Thrift Week is to encourage financial literacy among Floridians and promote responsible consumer behavior in the 27th state.

So, this weekend, go ahead and stop by that garage sale, or that Goodwill, or even the farmers market, and find yourself a steal. As a famous song once said, “One man’s trash, that’s another man’s come up.”

— Guns and taxes —

You know what we think of when we hear “County Tax Collectors Offices?” Guns, duh.

This week, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced the launch of the new concealed weapon license replacement services, which will be available at Tax Collector Offices in 37 counties in Florida.

This new service resulted from SB 1084, which was signed into law last year.

“We are committed to ensuring that Floridians have access to convenient, efficient and secure concealed weapon license services. By expanding the services available at local Tax Collectors, we are strengthening our dedication to customer service while upholding the rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Simpson.

SB 1084 expands the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services’ collaboration with Tax Collectors on concealed weapon license services. Because, like we said, tax collectors? Guns.

Tax Collectors can currently help with applications, fingerprinting, and renewals for concealed weapon license holders.

The following counties will be offering replacement services: Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Jackson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okaloosa, Osceola, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Union, Volusia, Walton, and Washington.

— Instagram of the week —

— The week in appointments —

U.S. Senate — DeSantis announced Moody as his pick to replace Rubio this week. Read the full story on Florida Politics.

— And the award goes to … —

This week, the Apalachee Center honored three policymakers for their work in addressing substance abuse and mental health issues.

The Apalachee Center’s “Community Hero Awards” were bestowed upon House Speaker-designate Sam Garrison, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, and Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

“The success of Apalachee Center’s mission depends on our community partners and especially on community heroes — those leaders in public life who have championed the expansion and accessibility of behavioral health care services,” said Jay Reeve, President and CEO of the Apalachee Center and Chair of the Florida Commission on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder.

“We are so fortunate in Florida to have the advocacy and support of Rep. Garrison, Secretary Harris and Sheriff Young, each of whom has strengthened both local and statewide behavioral health care systems and, in doing so, has saved countless lives across this region and Florida.”

Garrison was recognized for his leadership in behavioral health at the state level. Harris was singled out for her commitment to supporting Florida children and families, especially those most vulnerable. And Young was acknowledged for his and Gadsden County’s commitment to the Apalachee Center and helping those who need it most.

Past recipients of this award include former Sen. Bill Montford and current Rep. Allison Tant.

The Apalachee Center operates in the Big Bend region and works to help North Florida residents struggling with substance misuse, mental illness, emotional distress, and other behavioral challenges.

They have locations in Leon, Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties. The Center serves both insured and uninsured Floridians within the 5,500-square-mile area.

— Exemptions on agenda —

If two state lawmakers have their way, Florida’s military veterans will get more tax exemptions.

Sen. Kristen Arrington, a Democrat from Kissimmee, and Rep. Dan Daley, a Democrat for Coral Springs, are sponsoring bills to enact a “Tax Exemption for Disabled Ex-servicemembers.” The measures would boost property tax exemptions for Florida military veterans from $5,000 to $10,000.

“Our service members risk their lives to defend our country, and this expanded tax exemption offers much-needed financial relief to veterans and their surviving spouses, easing their burden and honoring their sacrifice,” Arrington said.

The proposed legislation, SB 218 and HB 39 would provide a property tax exemption for former service members who are Florida residents and were discharged under honorable conditions with a disability of 10% or more caused by misfortune during wartime.

“This legislation is about showing our gratitude to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. By doubling the property tax exemption for disabled ex-servicemembers, we are taking a meaningful step to ease their financial burden and honor their dedication,” Daley said.

— Ready, aim, don’t fire —

Sen. Tina Polsky on Wednesday filed a set of bills aimed at reducing gun violence.

Polsky, a Democrat representing parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, filed four bills, including “Jamie’s Law” (SB 256) and “The Responsible Gun Ownership Act” (SB 252).

Jaime’s Law is named after Jamie Guttenberg, one of 17 people killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.

If enacted, the measure would apply to ammunition purchases the same strictures placed on those buying a gun. Democratic Rep. Dan Daley, who represents Parkland, sponsors the companion bill (HB 53).

SB 252 would require universal background checks for all gun purchases — including private sales — and increase safe storage standards. The measure would also make it illegal to make or possess firearms without serial numbers, a provision intended to crack down on so-called “ghost guns,” a term for homemade, 3D-printed firearms.

“I am committed to doing the work to protect, expand, and promote gun safety within our state, even as efforts continue to move the needle backward. As the Senator representing Parkland, I will always fight to honor the lives lost on Feb. 14, 2018, and protect the work done by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Act. I will continue to propose legislation to make Floridians safer, and uphold the responsibility entrusted to me by the people of Florida,” Polsky said in a press release.

Polsky also filed a bill, SB 254, that would expand the definition of a machine gun to include “any gun modified to fire at a faster rate,” which is intended to address the use of bump stocks. The fourth bill in the set, SB 238, would remove the preemption preventing local governments from enacting gun restrictions.

— Hot for teachers —

Calling all teachers looking for a job!

Teaching shortages have been common in recent years and haven’t gotten much better. According to the Florida Education Association (FEA), there are still alarming vacancies in many schools. The union says that could be ameliorated if state legislators boost teacher pay.

FEA issued a press release detailing some 3,197 advertised instructional vacancies in Florida schools ranging from Kindergarten to 12th grade. The teachers union notes that while some vacancies have been filled since the beginning of the school year in August, retirements and resignations have left classrooms with 64% of the vacancies listed at the beginning of the school year.

“Our state is struggling to retain teachers,” the press release said.

The Florida Board of Education issued a “critical shortage report” a year ago and warned the number of courses offered in Florida classrooms has been steadily decreasing since 2021 due to lack of staff. Exacerbating the issue, many courses that remain offered are being instructed by teachers who do not have certification in the subject matter they’re teaching.

The union continues to point to low pay as one of the main drivers of the shortage. Florida ranks No. 50 in the nation in average teacher pay.

— Academy nominee in Tally —

January is here, which means playoffs season for football fans and award season for the indoor kids.

Awards season is the time when the entertainment industry holds its televised award shows for different arts. The Grammys, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Academy Awards, aka the Oscars, all hit the airwaves this time of year.

In Tallahassee, far away from the (so-far unscathed) Dolby Theatre, a potential Best Picture nominee for 2024-25 held an advanced screening.

This Thursday, the IMAX Challenger Learning Center downtown held a screening of “Nickel Boys,” with Oscar-nominated writer/director RaMell Ross in attendance.

Ross, an Academy Award nominee for his critically acclaimed documentary about the lives of Black people living in rural Alabama, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” is the screenwriter of the film. It was adapted for the screen from Colson Whitehead’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name.

The true story chronicles the powerful friendship between two young Black men navigating the harrowing trials of an abusive reform school together in Jim Crow Florida.

The film stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, an Oscar nominee for the film “King Richard” and the Tony-winning actor from “Hamilton” Daveed Diggs.

The film is being considered for Academy Awards in multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Supporting Actress.

The film takes a non-traditional approach, with most of the film being told through a “POV,” which can be seen in the trailer.

The writer-director should make a pit stop in the capital city of Florida, as the film is set there.

Ross fielded moderated questions from the crowd and reporters after the screening. Oscar nominations, delayed because of the Los Angeles wildfires, are slated to be announced Thursday, so keep an eye out for “Nickel Boys” on nomination morning.

— Arts for all —

Universities tend to be known for their top programs, and Florida State University’s top specialty is the arts.

Multiple FSU fine arts programs — acting, writing, dancing, traditional 2d and 3d art, and even film — are widely known and respected. So, when FSU hosts their “Festival of the Creative Arts,” it’s worth attending.

The festival, which is free and open to the public, sees different colleges and departments from across campus celebrate creative excellence. Hosted by the Office of Research, the event runs from Jan. 24-Feb. 23 and has a huge variety of events.

“The festival highlights many areas of interdisciplinary research across campus with faculty and students engaged in performances, symposia and talks. Research is the core of our scholarly work, and we look forward to sharing new discoveries, multiple premieres and superb performances, all while enjoying great conversations with the larger community,” said the festival director and FSU’s Research Fellow in the arts and humanities, professor Iain Quinn.

Highlights include a sing-along screening of the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” for those with “Wicked” fever still. The “Sing with the Symphony” is an orchestral performance with a musical theme of, of all things, math (“Tool” fans everywhere rejoice!).

“Shakespeare and the Stars” at the Challenger Learning Center, which discusses the legendary playwright’s connection to astronomy, is another highlight. The Met Gala at the FSU Student Union caps everything off with a showcase of fashion and art.

The complete list of festival events can be found here.

— Barbeque-Coop —

Southerners are known for a variety of things. A lot of bad things, to be sure, but one of the good ones is our undisputed dominance in barbecue (Kansas City and St. Louis may disagree, but who cares?).

The Tallahassee State College (the artist formerly known as TCC) Foundation announced this week that Josh Cooper, the world champion BBQ pitmaster, will be the celebrity chef for the inaugural Brunch and Barbeque event on March 2.

“I’m thrilled to bring my passion for barbecue and bold flavors to the Brunch & Barbeque. This inaugural event is more than just great food — it’s about connecting with the community, supporting education, and creating unforgettable experiences,” said Cooper.

“I’m honored to be part of this milestone celebration and can’t wait to share my culinary creations with everyone in Tallahassee.”

Some of Cooper’s accolades include being a former college football player, winning first place a whopping four times at the World BBQ Cooking Contest (aka “Memphis in May”), being the 2019 World Seafood champion in Dallas and, to top things off, being a nationally recognized political consultant.

Not to mention, Cooper has competed on Fox’s Master Chef and has made various appearances on the Food Network and Travel Channel.

Cleaver and Cork’s 10th anniversary festivities will be held from Feb. 23 to March 2. Cooper will headline the event, which will feature an array of BBQ and brunch options — and, yes, there will be mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar.

Tickets are priced at $125 and can be purchased on the Cleaver and Cork website.

— Strike, Strike & Strike again on 13 —

Who will be lucky No. 13? This week, Florida A&M University announced the national search for the 13th President of the renowned public HBCU.

The presidential search website is active and will be open for nominees until the position is filled. Spearheading the operation is FAMU Board of Trustees Vice Chair Deveron Gibbons, who will be aided by Myers McRae, a well-regarded executive search firm with experience in this field (Kind of like the NFL with the “33rd team”), alongside representatives and constituencies within the university community.

“FAMU is an extraordinary university, and this is an opportunity for the institution to chart a bold path forward. The university is searching for a dynamic leader and communicator who shares FAMU’s values, appreciates our multi-campus identity, and brings with them experience running large, complex organizations with institutional effectiveness, accountability, and a commitment to excellence,” Gibbons said.

“I am confident that the search committee will identify and choose a candidate who will lead FAMU into the future, building upon the university’s legacy as a premier institution committed to world-class academics, innovative research, and service that advances the common good.”

The website also includes a feedback element for the FAMU community and stakeholders to share opinions on what leadership qualities and experiences the university search team should consider.

The university’s prior president, Larry Robinson, retired in August and was succeeded by Timothy Beard on an interim basis.

— Stars of the industry —

It’s award season, everyone.

It feels like every week, new nominations and awards are announced. And while the BAFTA nominations may have stolen the headlines this week, some awards were handed out here in Florida, too.

The Florida Restaurant Lodging Association (FRLA) honored the 2024 Hospitality Stars of the Industry Hall of Fame winners during its annual gala at the Sunseeker Resort last Saturday.

“Recognizing the exceptional achievements of our Hospitality Stars of the Industry is a true honor. The FRLA Hall of Fame celebrates distinguished leaders whose legacies have left an enduring mark on Florida’s vibrant hospitality landscape, and we are incredibly proud of the 2024 inductees,” said FRLA President and CEO Carol Dover.

“With more than 140 combined years of service, their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has not only elevated our industry but has set the standard that will continue to shape our industry for generations.”

The lifetime achievement award went to Don Fox, who served as the president and CEO of Firehouse Subs from 2003 to 2023 and helped the chain achieve record sales of $1.1 billion in 2021.

Supplier of the year went to Topher Jensen of Gas South. He is currently the Director of Commercial and Industrial Sales for Gas South and has worked with the company and its affiliates for 15 years.

Beyoncé would be proud of this next one. Restaurant of the Year went to Horace Dawson and Red Lobster. Dawson retired as the CEO of Red Lobster and was the executive vice president and General Counsel from 2014-23.

And hotelier of the year went to Diane Schmidt of Ocean Properties in Key West. She has over 50 years of experience in the hospitality industry and over 35 in the scenic Key West.

— Slam dunk hire —

Lobbying firm Team 180 Consulting has added Chris Veal to its roster as a Senior Advisor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Veal to Team 180 Consulting. With over 42 years of IT experience and coming to us directly from leadership as CIO of one of the nation’s largest state health agencies, Chris brings unparalleled expertise and firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities Florida agencies face. His insights will undoubtedly make a significant impact on our clients and the state of Florida,” said Team 180 Consulting President and CEO Victoria V. Zepp.

After a seven-year tenure, Veal recently retired as Chief Information Officer of the Florida Department of Health. He has extensive experience with IT services and solutions supporting state and federal oversight programs, such as WIC, Automated Child Welfare Information Systems, TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, VPK, K-12, Early Steps, Guardian Ad-Litem, and the National School Lunch Program.

Veal was also instrumental in implementing the first artificial intelligence system in a production application for the Florida State Government.

“I am delighted to share that I have joined Team 180 Consulting, a top nationwide lobby firm, as a Senior Advisor,” Veal said, adding that his true passion lies in supporting Florida’s children.

“I’m happy to continue my service to citizens of the state of Florida. At the end of the day, what makes me tick is how we can make lives better for Florida. I have a special place and soft spot for children’s health and their well-being. To be able to continue to serve Florida with the best and brightest is an honor,” said Mr. Veal.

— Hunting for a W —

Florida A&M is searching for its first conference victory of the season as they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday (6 p.m. ET).

The game is part of a doubleheader with the women’s teams from both schools meeting at 4 p.m. at the Al Lawson Center.

The Rattlers (3-11, 0-3 SWAC) have lost five straight games, including a 79-72 final at Grambling on Monday. FAMU’s Milton Matthews made five three-pointers and scored 27, and Sterling Young added 19, but no other Rattlers scored more than six points in the loss. Young (13.1 points per game) and Matthews (11.3) are the only players on the team to average double figures in scoring.

Offense has been a challenge for the Rattlers this season. Florida A&M ranks 298th out of 355 Division I teams in points per game.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-13, 0-3) also seeks a conference win. The Golden Lions’ only wins this season have come against Central Arkansas from the ASUN Conference and two teams from the National Christian College Athletic Association, Champion Christian and Ecclesia College.

For the past three games, Pine Bluff has added New Mexico State transfer Doctor Bradley to the lineup. He averaged 25.7 points per contest, all losses.

— Start of a streak? —

Florida State can climb over the.500 mark in conference play as they host Georgia Tech on Saturday (noon ET, ESPNU).

The Seminoles (12-5, 3-3 ACC) are coming off a 12-point win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday. In the victory, Jamir Watkins scored 26 points, and Malique Ewin recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds, causing FSU to snap a two-game losing streak.

Six teams are above Florida State in the conference standings. The Noles have had a season of fits and starts. They began the season with seven wins in their first eight games in November but have won five of nine since.

Georgia Tech (8-10, 2-5) has lost three straight games and has not won a game on the road this season. The Yellowjackets fell at home to Clemson on Tuesday, 70-59. Baye Ndongo scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech won the last meeting in the series 85-76 in Atlanta last March, but the Seminoles have won 15 of 19 games against Tech in Tallahassee.

After Saturday’s matchup, FSU will travel to California and Stanford for consecutive conference games on the West Coast.

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — He defied Trump to remake the top of state gov’t in his image.

Ashley Moody — Up arrow — From the bench to the U.S. Senate in less than a decade.

James Uthmeier — Up arrow — Wondering how to pronounce his name? It’s easy … it’s General.

Federalist Society — Crossways — Now, witness the firepower of this fully armed and operational Attorney General’s office.

Marc Reichelderfer — Up arrow — “The Marchitect.” This week more than ever.

Cord Byrd, Jay Collins — Up arrow — They’re high on the Governor’s shortlist … and it’s a very short list.

Cory Mills — Down arrow — Give it a day before you start talking about primarying Moody.

Joe Gruters — Up arrow — The books are in good hands.

Evan Power — Up arrow — It was never in doubt, but now it’s official — another term for the Chair!

Alex Kelly, Jason Weida — Crossways arrow — Welcome to Chief of Staff Thunderdome!

Agency heads — Sheep icon — Baa … baa … baa!

DCF — Down arrow — You thought it was bad when they didn’t pick up the phone? It gets worse!

Ben Albritton, Danny Perez — Up arrow — Brass, fellas. Yours have to be made of brass.

Fla. Dems. — Down arrow — We thought they’d hit bottom, but the descent continues.

Kim Rivers — Up arrow — No one can ever accuse the Trulieve CEO of not having a pair.

VISIT Florida — Down arrow — So, we essentially paid Michelin to tell us the Sunshine State food scene is subpar.

Rubin Turnbull — Up arrow — Something tells us the White House will pick up on the first ring when Caroline Wiles calls.

Rob Johnson — Up arrow — The Mayernick Group lobbyist has to be proud of his former boss, Pam Bondi, hitting a home run at her Senate confirmation hearings.

Conservation Florida — Up arrow — They brought home some hardware from the Suncoast Emmys.

FPTA — Up arrow — Need to find a ride? FPTA’s got you covered.

FSA — Up arrow — With a decade as Deputy Executive Director, Matt Dunagan’s ready to go on Day One.

Anglers — Down arrow — Welp, time to download Fishing Planet.

Spring football — Down arrow — Honestly, we saw enough in the fall.