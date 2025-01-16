Gov. DeSantis names Ashley Moody to succeed Marco Rubio in the Senate

Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody as Florida’s next U.S. Senator.

She will succeed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of State. Rubio first won election in 2010 and appears on a smooth path to confirmation as soon as next week.

Moody promised to support a conservative shift in Congress.

“I pledge to you as United States Senator, supporting the REINS Act, supporting any effort to rein back in our out-of-control federal agencies. Make sure politics have pushed out of it. Make sure we bring down spending. I am all for that, and I got the backs of the American people, DOGE and President Trump.”

DeSantis has vetted contenders for months to replace Rubio when the seat opens, and had promised to name a replacement that can hit the ground running when Trump’s second term begins on Monday.

The Governor said he thought long about the decision and trusted Moody’s record of getting things done in the state.

“This is a once in a decade, maybe even once in a generation, opportunity,” DeSantis said. “This current Congress is ultimately going to determine whether we do usher in that revival of the American experiment, or is it just going to be status quo, passing the buck and nothing ever changes.”