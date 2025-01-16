January 16, 2025
Gov. DeSantis names Ashley Moody to succeed Marco Rubio in the Senate

Jacob Ogles January 16, 2025

Moody
'This is a once in a decade, maybe even once in a generation, opportunity.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody as Florida’s next U.S. Senator.

She will succeed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of State. Rubio first won election in 2010 and appears on a smooth path to confirmation as soon as next week.

Moody promised to support a conservative shift in Congress.

“I pledge to you as United States Senator, supporting the REINS Act, supporting any effort to rein back in our out-of-control federal agencies. Make sure politics have pushed out of it. Make sure we bring down spending. I am all for that, and I got the backs of the American people, DOGE and President Trump.”

DeSantis has vetted contenders for months to replace Rubio when the seat opens, and had promised to name a replacement that can hit the ground running when Trump’s second term begins on Monday.

The Governor said he thought long about the decision and trusted Moody’s record of getting things done in the state.

“This is a once in a decade, maybe even once in a generation, opportunity,” DeSantis said. “This current Congress is ultimately going to determine whether we do usher in that revival of the American experiment, or is it just going to be status quo, passing the buck and nothing ever changes.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

3 comments

  • Peachy

    January 16, 2025 at 11:12 am

    Great pick by our outstanding Governor.

    Reply

    • JD

      January 16, 2025 at 11:15 am

      How so? She’s been fairly ineffective in defending many of the draconian laws put forth by the super-majority of the BananaRepublicans, despite having a HUGE war chest of taxpayer monies.

      I guess at least she’s not a Mom’s for Three-ways participant going for her. I love the bar’s level these days.

      Reply

  • JDq

    January 16, 2025 at 11:18 am

    She told the order of her priorities incorrectly. Completely backwards.

    “I got the backs of the American people, DOGE and President Trump”

    Nothing like some well wrapped propaganda. How about DOGEing her huge warchest of taxpayer monies defending unconstitional laws? Let’s start there.

    Reply

