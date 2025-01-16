‘Gov. DeSantis has chosen wisely’: Florida reacts to Ashley Moody U.S. Senate appointment

After months of speculation with her name atop the list of likely candidates, Attorney General Ashley Moody is heading to the U.S. Senate, and Florida politicos had a lot to say about the matter.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Moody to replace U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of State.

“I wanted somebody with a demonstrated record of delivering results,” DeSantis said just seconds before revealing Moody as his pick. “Talk is cheap. We need people who have demonstrated fidelity to (our) principles with their actions. So that is why today I am proud to announce that I am selecting our Attorney General, Ashley Moody, to serve as our next U.S. Senator.”

Rubio’s partner in the Senate and DeSantis’ predecessor in the Governor’s Mansion praised the choice.

“Ashley has done an incredible job fighting for Floridians and keeping our communities safe as Attorney General” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said on X within minutes of DeSantis’ announcement. “I have no doubt she will do an incredible job as senator!”

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said, “Floridians will be well represented in the U.S. Senate with @AGAshleyMoody!”

Secretary of State Cord Byrd, said Moody will be a “great representative” for Florida and acknowledged he was among the other candidates DeSantis had considered for the job. “(I) am deeply grateful,” he said, for DeSantis’ “confidence in me and consideration for this appointment.”

Republican U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Carlos Giménez and Laurel Lee agreed.

Donalds, a leading potential candidate for Governor in 2026, applauded DeSantis for the decision. “(I) look forward to working with her in the halls of Congress as we fight to Make America Great Again,” he said.

“Throughout her career, she’s shown unwavering commitment to keeping our communities safe and defending our Republican values” Lee wrote on X. “Florida is lucky to have her leading the charge in Washington!”

Giménez gave similar congratulations, adding, “Looking forward to continuing working closely together to protect our state & our nation!”

State Sen. Jay Collins, a Tampa Republican, gave kudos as well. Collins said he was “in the mix” for the Senate post and thanked DeSantis for “showing enough faith and trust” to consider him for the job.

“The fight continues!” Collins said. “We have a nation to save!”

The heads of several organizations weighed in on Moody’s selection as well.

Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power congratulated Moody and said, “She will show the US Senate why Florida leads the way!”

Skylar Zander, the Florida State Director of Americans for Prosperity, said Moody will meet the needs of “all freedom-loving Floridians” and that his group is eager to work with her “to help clean up Washington and advance policies that create meaningful opportunities and a brighter future for all Floridians.”

“Floridians need and deserve principled leadership in Washington, and Gov. DeSantis has chosen wisely in selecting Attorney General Ashley Moody to champion the values of accountability, opportunity, and individual freedom that our state holds dear,” he said in a prepared statement. “As a judge and Attorney General, she fought for the rule of law and for Floridians, qualities that we know will make her a great fighter for us in Washington.”

A statement from the Florida Young Republicans noted Moody’s work on human trafficking and illegal immigration. As a U.S. Senator, the group said, “she’ll help get President Trump’s priorities over the finish line.”

Anders Croy, Communications Director for the progressive DeSantis Watch group, offered a far more critical take.

“Throughout his time as governor, Ron DeSantis, with the help of Attorney General Ashley Moody, has spent millions of taxpayer dollars in court to defend unconstitutional laws and help their corporate elite donors instead of following the law and doing their jobs to address the real issues impacting Floridians during our state’s affordability crisis,” he said in a prepared statement.

“Floridians deserve a United States Senator who will focus on lowering costs, fighting for their freedoms, and putting their needs first, but Ron DeSantis’ self-serving selection of Ashley Moody proves that the only qualification he was interested in was someone with absolute loyalty to the Governor’s long-term political ambitions.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, who unsuccessfully ran to unseat DeSantis in 2022, also bashed the pick.

“Ashley Moody has been Ron’s personal lapdog from day one,” Fried said in a prepared statement. “As a Senator, Ashley will no doubt take her marching orders exclusively from Donald Trump with no regard for what’s best for the people of Florida — she may even just keep the seat warm until Ron runs in 2026. Ashley Moody failed Florida as Attorney General, and she’ll fail Florida in the Senate.”

Many pols and groups outside the Sunshine State chimed in too.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, called Moody “a proven conservative fighter for (Trump’s) agenda of prosperity, safety, and security.

“As Attorney General, she has been a national leader on border security, a champion of safe streets, and an unyielding defender of the rights of Floridians,” he wrote on X. “As a mom of two, she understands the importance of our Republican Majority’s mission to deliver generational opportunities for families. We’re excited to congratulate and welcome Ashley Moody to the U.S. Senate.”

Marsha Blackburn, a U.S. Senator from Tennessee, said she is “Looking forward to having another strong conservative woman in the Senate!”

___

This is a developing report and will be updated.