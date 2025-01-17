‘A man of integrity’: Matt Gaetz predecessor Jeff Miller endorses Jimmy Patronis for CD 1

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is now running for Florida’s 1st Congressional District with a nod from the man with more time representing the area than anyone this century.

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller, who represented CD 1 from 2001 to 2017, wants Patronis to succeed Matt Gaetz, who resigned in November for a short-lived shot at U.S. Attorney General.

“I have known and worked with Jimmy Patronis for many years. Jimmy has the experience and knowledge to serve residents of Florida’s first district. He is the results-oriented person we need in Congress,” Miller said in a statement.

“I am confident in Jimmy’s ability to provide first-rate constituent service to anyone and everyone who reaches out to his office in addition to championing America First policies. Jimmy is a man of integrity. He will be ready from day one to represent us well in our Nation’s Capital.”

Miller endorsed Patronis on Wednesday, adding his name to several others — including President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson — backing the Panama City Republican.

Groups endorsing Patronis include Americans for Prosperity Action Florida and the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, which called Patronis a “trusted leader.”

Patronis is one of 10 Republicans running in the contest.

Other notable candidates include state Rep. Joel Rudman; former fighter pilot Aaron Dimmock, whom former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy previously recruited to challenge Gaetz; and former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino, who last month notched an endorsement from MMA star Jorge Masvidal, a staunch supporter of Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Democratic gun safety activist Gay Valimont, who challenged Gaetz in the past General Election, is also running. So is Stephen Brody of the Constitution Party and write-in candidates Richard Paul Dembinsky, Stanley Gray, Jonathan Green and Stan McDaniels.

CD 1 covers Florida’s western Panhandle, spanning all of Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties and part of Walton County. It’s the most Republican-leaning district in the state, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index.

Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he won with 66% of the vote. More than 53% of the electorate is registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Patronis must leave office to run for Congress and has already submitted his resignation, effective March 31. DeSantis will appoint his replacement, who will serve until the office is up for grabs again in the 2026 election.

The GOP Primary for CD 1 is on Jan. 28, followed by a Special General Election on April 1.