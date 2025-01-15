Rubin Turnbull takes on D.C., led by Caroline Wiles

Another of Florida’s top lobby firms is heading to Washington.

Rubin Turnbull & Associates announced this week that it is opening an office in the nation’s capital and that Caroline Wiles will become its Vice President of Federal Affairs.

“This D.C. office marks an exciting expansion of our firm, which we have held to the highest standards of client service since its founding in 1992. Today, we launch a new chapter, and with the leadership of Caroline Wiles, I am confident that this will be one of our most successful ventures to date,” firm founder Rubin said.

“Caroline’s experience on several presidential campaigns — and most recently in Florida — allows us to give our clients the absolute best advice and guidance for their most decisive moments. This is a great fit for our firm, and I am excited to work with Caroline every day.”

Wiles has spent much of the past decade working in political and communications consulting, offering services across the Southeast and Midwest, including on presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, and mayoral campaigns and administrations. Caroline Wiles is also the daughter of the White House’s incoming Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles.

“I’ve known Bill for over 15 years, ever since we first crossed paths during U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s initial run for Governor of Florida. He is an incredibly hard worker. It’s a privilege to collaborate with him and Heather Turnbull — an exceptional leader — as we establish our new office in Washington, D.C.,” Wiles said.

“I’m excited to bring our clients the highest level of expertise and insight, drawing from my experiences working with many remarkable leaders at the federal, state and local levels over the years.”

Trump Senior Advisor and Co-Campaign Manager Chris LaCivita said, “Rubin, Turnbull & Associates landed a major addition today in Caroline Wiles as VP of Federal Affairs. Her work ethic and commitment will be a massive asset in navigating the complex world that is Washington D.C.”