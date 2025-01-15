Matt Dunagan to lead Florida Sheriffs Association

Matt Dunagan has been selected to lead the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) as its new Executive Director. He will be the organization’s seventh leader in its 131-year history.

Dunagan begins his new leadership role March 1, upon the retirement of current FSA Executive Director Steve Casey.

Dunagan currently serves as deputy executive director of operations, a role he’s held for the past decade. There, he is responsible for leading operational efforts at the FSA, including coordinating training programs, task force operations, emergency management response and public safety programs across the state.

In his current role, Dunagan has led legislative outreach initiatives, including on Amendment 10, a ballot initiative aimed at ensuring all counties had an elected and independent Sheriff. Prior to passage, not all counties had elected Sheriffs. The amendment passed with 63% support, leading to Miami-Dade County in November electing its first Sheriff in more than 50 years.

“For over a decade, Matthew has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to public safety, working tirelessly to advance the mission of our association and the sheriffs we serve,” said FSA President Sheriff Bill Prummell. “As we prepare for this transition, I want to thank Steve Casey for his extraordinary service and leadership. We look forward to building on FSA’s 131 year legacy with Matthew at the helm, continuing our work to keep Florida safe and strong.”

Dunagan, before working with the FSA, served as Chief Policy Analyst in the Prescription Drug and Special Projects Section for former Attorney General Pam Bondi. He also served in the Executive Office of the Governor as Assistant Chief of Law Enforcement for the Office of Drug Control. He also previously served as executive staff in the Florida Department of Corrections Secretary’s Office.

“I am grateful for the appointment to lead this historic association,” Dunagan said. “Florida sheriffs have been the guiding voice for public safety in our state Capitol, and I look forward to ensuring sheriffs continue to lead this great state with honor and integrity.”

Dunagan earned his undergraduate degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration and policy from Florida State University. He is also a graduate of the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Chief Executive Seminar, Class 50.