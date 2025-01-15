Gov. DeSantis outlines state plan to fight illegal immigration, help Donald Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis stood with some of the most recognizable names in Florida law enforcement to highlight new policy proposals to fight illegal immigration, which has surged under the Joe Biden administration.

“Now is such a golden opportunity,” DeSantis said in Winter Haven. “We don’t have time to waste.”

After reviewing what Florida has done, including banning sanctuary cities and cracking down on “illegals” in the workforce, DeSantis outlined what more he wants to be done.

“We’ve had a lot of complaints. People have been railing against the Biden administration’s policies,” DeSantis said. “On Monday, we have the opportunity to do something about it with the inauguration of Donald Trump.”

Florida will “lead,” DeSantis said, working with the federal government, with an “affirmative obligation” imposed on locals to help out combatting Venezuelan gangs and other malefactors with a “sense of urgency” to help Trump “accomplish the mission the American people” voted for in November.

DeSantis made the comments Wednesday standing alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner.

Trump, who endorsed the Governor’s call for a Special Session, told DeSantis he got elected to “solve” the “immigration issue,” and DeSantis said Florida is “ready, willing and able to assist” with his Special Session called for the last week of January offering a timely opportunity.

“Working together, we can accomplish the mission,” DeSantis said.

The Governor chided critics who happen to lead the Senate and House, saying “don’t say you’ll get around to it in a few months.”

“We need action and we need action now,” DeSantis said, seemingly responding to Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez saying the call for a Special Session was untimely and bereft of actionable detail.

The Governor outlined specific proposals that will be presented later this month, including mandating “that law enforcement at both the municipal county and state level … have maximum participation in any programs to assist the federal government with the enforce enforcement of federal immigration laws,” moving to “enact criminal penalties for illegal entry under state law,” and appointing a state immigration officer “dedicated to overseeing coordination” between federal and state resources.

DeSantis also wants local officials “empowered” to deport “people here illegally,” along with “better gang enforcement” and a broader definition that encompasses “these groups of illegal aliens … criminal rings of people taking advantage of very weak Biden administration policy.”

Reform of voter rolls is also necessary to further discourage illegal immigration with a declaration of U.S citizenship upon registration, DeSantis said, as is increasing penalties for false information and ending “in-state tuition for children of illegal immigrants.”

The Governor also wants to crack down on remittances to home countries by imposing ID verification in what he calls an “E-Verify for remittances,” which he sees as a “huge deterrent” to these transfers of money.

Finally, he wants a Texas-style “rebuttable presumption” that assumes detained illegal immigrants will flee and “are flight risks,” denying them bail when they are brought up on charges.”