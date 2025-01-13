January 13, 2025
Donna Deegan vetoes trash hauler hike

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 13, 20253min0

deegan hologram
Only 2 legislators, both Republican, opposed the bill on the Council floor.

Jacksonville’s Mayor is tired of the garbage from the City Council.

That’s one potential interpretation of the announcement of the first veto of the Donna Deegan administration: Ordinance No. 2024-800, the $12 million dollar “Cash for Trash” bill.

In a press release, the administration notes the legislative branch “passed 2024-800 during its meeting on December 10, 2024 against the advice of the Council Auditors and the opposition of the Administration. The bill gives Meridian Waste a 29% increase, which amounts to an additional four million dollars per year for the next three years on top of increases built into the existing contract.”

The bill passed by a 17-2 vote, meaning that five members of the Council would have to flip should Council opt not to reconsider and pass the bill anew. All five Council Democrats backed the bill, though, suggesting there may be a path to avoid supermajority support upon reconsideration.

“In vetoing this bill, I am holding true to my commitment to be fiscally responsible and always seek return on investment for our citizens. The dramatic increase passed by the City Council — with $4 million coming from reserves — is fiscally irresponsible and comes at the expense of city priorities like affordable housing and homelessness,” Deegan said.

Though Deegan claims Meridian provides “exceptional service,” she takes issue with what the increase finances: “non-operating expenses, including lobbyist fees, employee appreciation cookouts and gift cards, local sponsorships and donations.”

“Should the City Council override this veto, the administration will not agree to pay the super-sized trash rate increase. We will also seek to remedy the waste hauler rate review process moving forward,” the administration said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories