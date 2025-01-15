Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.15.25

Good Wednesday morning.

One of Florida’s top lobby firms is bolstering its presence in Washington.

Rubin Turnbull & Associates announced this week that it is opening an office in the nation’s capital and that Caroline Wiles will become its vice president of Federal Affairs.

“This D.C. office marks an exciting expansion of our firm, which we have held to the highest standards of client service since its founding in 1992. Today, we launch a new chapter and with the leadership of Caroline Wiles, I am confident that this will be one of our most successful ventures to date,” firm founder Bill Rubin said.

“Caroline’s experience on several presidential campaigns — and most recently in Florida — allows us to give our clients the absolute best advice and guidance for their most decisive moments. This is a great fit for our firm, and I am excited to work with Caroline every day.”

Wiles has spent much of the past decade working in political and communications consulting, offering services across the Southeast and Midwest, including on presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, and mayoral campaigns and administrations. Caroline Wiles is also the daughter of the White House’s incoming Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles.

“I’ve known Bill for over 15 years, ever since we first crossed paths during U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s initial run for Governor of Florida. He is an incredibly hard worker. It’s a privilege to collaborate with him and Heather Turnbull — an exceptional leader — as we establish our new office in Washington, D.C.,” Wiles said.

Trump Senior Advisor and co-Campaign Manager Chris LaCivita said, “Rubin, Turnbull & Associates landed a major addition today in Caroline Wiles as VP of Federal Affairs. Her work ethic and commitment will be a massive asset in navigating the complex world that is Washington D.C.”

___

Minah Hall and Jennifer Carroll are joining the team at economic development consulting firm VisionFirst Advisors.

VFA, specializing in location advisory, labor and market intelligence and strategy, announced the hires on the heels of its merger with Compass Key Site Solutions, a deal that enhanced VFA’s national reach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Minah and Jennifer to the VisionFirst Advisors team,” said VFA President and CEO Gray Swoope. “This partnership brings together the total package for any business looking to relocate or expand.”

With a combined 40 years of experience, Hall and Carroll have led major tax incentive negotiations and site selection strategies across various industries, including food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and logistics.

Hall joins VFA with over two decades of experience negotiating complex tax credits and incentives. Having previously held senior roles at two leading tax firms, Hall’s expertise has helped secure billions of dollars in savings for some of the largest corporations in the world.

Carroll, with over 15 years in the field, is known for her ability to navigate intricate state and local tax statutes and create innovative cost models that support business growth.

The new additions expand VFA’s geographic footprint, with new offices in Chicago and Dallas.

___

Matt Dunagan has been selected to lead the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) as its new Executive Director. He will be the organization’s seventh leader in its 131-year history.

Dunagan begins his new leadership role on March 1, upon the retirement of current FSA Executive Director Steve Casey.

Dunagan has been the deputy executive director of operations at the FSA for the past decade. In this role, he is responsible for leading operational efforts at the FSA, including coordinating training programs, task force operations, emergency management response, and public safety programs across the state.

In his current role, Dunagan has led legislative outreach initiatives, including Amendment 10, a ballot initiative to ensure all counties had an elected and independent Sheriff. Before passage, not all counties had elected Sheriffs. The amendment passed with 63% support, and Miami-Dade County elected its first Sheriff in more than 50 years in November.

“For over a decade, Matthew has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to public safety, working tirelessly to advance the mission of our association and the sheriffs we serve,” said FSA President Sheriff Bill Prummell. “As we prepare for this transition, I want to thank Steve Casey for his extraordinary service and leadership. We look forward to building on FSA’s 131-year legacy with Matthew at the helm and continuing our work to keep Florida safe and strong.”

Tweet of the day:

—@Acyn: (Sen. Tammy) Duckworth: How many nations are in ASEAN? (Pete) Hegseth: We have allies in South Korea, Japan, and Australia Duckworth: None of those countries are in ASEAN

—@NateSilver: U.S. Senators are surprisingly weird. It’s a weird job that attracts weird people. Like being a mortician or something.

—@JamesUthmeier: Dangerous illegal immigrants flow over the Southern border every single day, continuously putting our safety and national sovereignty at risk. @realDonaldTrump takes charge on January 20th and Florida leaders must immediately convene to carry out his mandate to combat illegal immigration. @GovRonDeSantis has called for a Jan 27th Special Session — there is no time to waste.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@AndySwan: hear me out: A Netflix series where MMA champions go undercover to Eagles games wearing the opposing team’s jersey

“Donald Trump backs Gov. Ron DeSantis Special Session call after skepticism from Tallahassee Republicans” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Thank you, Ron. Hopefully, other Governors will follow,” Trump posted to Truth Social as he backed the call. DeSantis explained his reasoning for a Special Session on social media, saying, “Officials in Florida will actively facilitate the Trump administration’s policies against illegal immigration, and to do that, we need to immediately set aside and approve the necessary funding and resources now.”

“As part of the Special Session I called for January 27, the week after President Trump is sworn in, I am calling on the legislature to appropriate funding for detention, relocation, transportation infrastructure, local law enforcement support, and everything else needed for Florida to carry out this mission,” he added.

But later on, Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez joined in a memo questioning the timing and logistics of the Special Session call.

“Florida’s Constitution compels our attendance at a Special Session unilaterally called by the Governor. However, the power to convene a Special Session also resides with the presiding officers. As the people’s elected representatives, the Legislature, not the Governor, will decide when and what legislation we consider,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

DeSantis said he wants to crack down on illegal immigration, eliminate a loophole giving undocumented immigrants in-state tuition, tighten up petitions for constitutional amendments and hone in on condo safety regulations and escalating costs related to them.

The leadership said those were “fragments of ideas for a Special Session he plans to start in just 14 days” and lacked “any actual bill language or even meaningful details for legislators and our constituents to consider.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“‘Back from the brink of collapse’: Execs paint rosy picture of property insurance to Senators” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A Senate panel heard positive commentary about Florida’s insurance industry from two of the sector’s most prominent names. Michael Yaworsky, the Commissioner of Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation, and Tim Cerio, the head of state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp., told the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee that they see the industry as increasingly stable after years of tumult. “We continue to see good news,” Yaworsky said regarding the sector. He noted that the 7.5 million policies on force represent a growing market, despite stories that some people are going without property insurance, showing “most people are managing to afford insurance,” the cost of which has stabilized around $3,700 per household.

“House panel vents frustrations over insurance cost drivers, accountability failures” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The House Insurance and Banking Subcommittee is tackling homeowners insurance with a panel discussion featuring cost drivers in the market, though it won’t lead to any immediate legislative action or consideration. Experts and legislators bounced colloquial questions and answers off each other, with one takeaway being that the people voting on laws are as confused by the state’s insurance market as the homeowners subjected to it. Early on, Yaworsky noted that various rating factors come into play, including the age of home, type of roof, litigation history, and claims history in a given home.

“Florida condo crisis broader, more complicated, vulnerable to malfeasance, Senate panel told” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — That was the gist of a meeting the Senate Regulated Industries held Tuesday with a panel of condo industry experts. The state’s condo crisis has been long festering, all agreed, and while legislative action in recent years has helped expose the underlying issues and set new safety guardrails, more action from Tallahassee is needed. Florida lawmakers passed new requirements for condo associations following the 2021 building collapse in Surfside that killed 98 people in June 2021. Key among them: “milestone inspections” for buildings three or more stories tall, once they reach 25 or 30 years of age, and structural integrity reserve studies (SIRS) — most of them due Dec. 31 — to evaluate each condo’s condition and how much money associations need to set aside for future repairs. Condo owners, many on fixed incomes, have since seen their fees skyrocket — in some cases by six figures — due to the demands of the new requirements. Some owners have since sold their units and left Florida.

“‘Debris on top of debris’: Local leaders brief legislators on hurricane impacts” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A group of people from areas affected by 2024’s hurricanes spoke to the House Natural Resources and Disasters Subcommittee, explaining how storms impacted them. The House panel heard from LaWanda Pemberton, the County Administrator for Taylor County, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers, Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Sandra Tapfumaneyi, Cedar Key Mayor Sue Colson, and Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins. Pemberton noted fiscal constraints were already tight, with an additional half a million dollars expected in ad valorem taxes to be lost. Debris removal is also an issue, with citizens waiting for “months” for answers on vegetative debris disposal. Satisfying the current code is unaffordable for coastal residents with wrecked homes who need to rebuild, further impacting the tax base.

“Bill would ban students in the U.S. without legal permission from some public universities” via Kate Payne of The Associated Press — Republican state Sen. Randy Fine filed a bill that would ban some public colleges and universities from admitting immigrants in the country without legal permission. The proposal comes the day after DeSantis called for a Special Session to help implement Trump’s immigration policies. “Is it fair to allow an illegal immigrant to take a spot that could be taken by a Floridian or an American? I would argue no,” Fine said. Representatives for Florida’s public college and university systems did not immediately respond to questions on how many students could be affected by Fine’s bill.

“Tom Leek refiles ‘Officer Jason Raynor Act’ to hike penalties for cop killers” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A proposal to enhance penalties for cop killers that failed to pass last year has gained new life under Sen. Leek. Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican, just re-filed the “Officer Jason Raynor Act.” If passed, the measure would require defendants convicted of manslaughter in cases involving the death of a police officer to receive life sentences without parole. The bill (SB 234) is named for Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Rayner, who was fatally shot in 2021. A jury found Rayner’s killer, Othal Wallace, guilty of manslaughter, which today carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence when the crime involves a firearm. Community outrage followed Wallace’s sentencing.

“As Special Session looms, Florida Policy Project spotlights dire need for action on condo assessment crisis” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A new study finds more trouble among Florida’s robust condominium sector, with owners facing crippling financial demands and trying to offload their condos in a shaky market. The Florida Policy Project, a nonpartisan research-focused organization launched by former Sen. Jeff Brandes, has found through its latest research project and analysis that condo listings among properties 30 years old or older are surging. The buyer market is also weak, as individuals face challenges in financing purchases on units that don’t meet current codes. At issue are new requirements passed by the Legislature in 2022 after the tragic Surfside condo collapse, including heightened assessment demands and increased reserve funding.

Save the date — Reps. Yvette Benarroch and Johanna López will help to host Puerto Rico Day at the Capitol near the start of the 2025 Session. Events will be spread between Monday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 11. María Revelles, co-director of La Mesa Boricua, and Rebeca Arenas, executive director of Legal Services Clinic, will also support the event. “The event will be hosted by a coalition of Puerto Rican organizations to celebrate their culture in all its expressions, from cuisine and music to art and traditions,” reads a release announcing the dates. “Additionally, it provides a platform for dialogue between legislators and community members, fostering education and empowerment in the state of Florida.”

— ELECTIONS —

“‘Joe knows what it takes to get the job done’: Daniel Perez backs Joe Gruters for CFO” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida House Speaker Perez wants to see state Sen. Gruters as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer in the 2026 Election cycle. The Miami Republican is endorsing Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who has already filed for the Cabinet post in 2026. Perez’s endorsement follows an earlier move by Trump to back Gruters. “I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump by offering my full support for Sen. Gruters as Florida’s next CFO,” Perez said. “Whether as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida or helping President Trump secure a landslide victory across the Sunshine State, Joe knows what it takes to get the job done. There is no question that President Trump’s choice is Florida’s choice to lead our state forward.”

“3 of 4 candidates invest 6-figure amounts into upcoming HD 32 race” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Candidates in a soon-to-be-vacant Florida House seat in Central Brevard County have put $550,000 of their own money into the campaign. The House District 32 seat currently is held by Republican Debbie Mayfield, who plans to resign to seek the Senate District 19 seat in the Senate. Four Republicans have announced their candidacies for Mayfield’s House seat. Three of them have put $100,000 to $250,000 apiece into their campaign, just-released campaign financing reports to the Division of Elections show. Their contributions do not necessarily mean they will spend all of that amount in their campaign — only that they have it at their disposal.

“Brian Hodgers emerges as early cash leader in HD 32 race to succeed Debbie Mayfield” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Melbourne Republican Hodgers raised more than $283,000 toward his House campaign in a still-uncalled Special Election for House District 32. Most of that comes from $250,000 donated by the candidate out of pocket. “I’m gratified by the generosity of the district,” Hodgers said. “ … The strong support we have received thus far has been uplifting, and I look forward to pushing on toward victory and being an ally to President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda in the Florida House.” Hodgers, owner of Complete Choice Insurance and Complete Choice Realty, entered the race in December, shortly after Mayfield announced she would run in a Special Election to replace Sen. Fine.

What Evan Power is reading — “‘Stability is key’: Nikki Fried announces re-election bid for Florida Democratic Party Chair” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After crushing November losses, Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair Fried declared that “the last thing we’re going to do is back down.” Now, she’s taking that assertion to heart. Fried is running to stay on as party Chair, a job she won two years ago. She announced her decision Tuesday in a video posted to X. Now is not the time for another shake-up in party leadership, she said. “Our mission is bigger than one election,” she said. “Our journey to rebuild continues for many elections to come, and consistency is key. Stability is key.” Fried rattled off a list of accomplishments the FDP had under her guidance and actions she said are necessary for the party’s future success.

— TRANSITION —

“Special Counsel report says Trump would’ve been convicted for Jan. 6 ‘unprecedented criminal effort’” via The Associated Press — Special Counsel Jack Smith said his team “stood up for the rule of law” as it investigated President-elect Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 Election, writing in a much-anticipated report released Tuesday that he stands fully behind his decision to bring criminal charges that he believes would have resulted in a conviction had voters not returned Trump to the White House. “The throughline of all of Mr. Trump’s criminal efforts was deceit — knowingly false claims of election fraud — and the evidence shows that Mr. Trump used these lies as a weapon to defeat a federal government function foundational to the United States’ democratic process,” the report states.

“Trump and DeSantis golf, with Marco Rubio replacement looming” via Gary Fineout and Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Trump and DeSantis are meeting over a round of golf as key decisions loom in the state they both call home. The meetup is taking place as Trump backed DeSantis’ recent call for a Special Session in Florida to address illegal immigration — despite reticence from Republican leaders in the Legislature — and as the Governor is getting closer to unveiling his pick for Senate to replace Trump administration-bound Rubio. News of the golf meeting was confirmed by four people familiar with the details, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal planning. The Trump transition and the Governor’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“No. 2 Senate Democratic leader will back Rubio for Secretary of State” via Alexander Bolton of The Hill — Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois announced that he will vote for Rubio to become the next Secretary of State, a sign that Rubio is on a path to be confirmed on Trump’s first day of office with overwhelming support. “I believe Sen. Rubio has a thorough understanding of the United States’ role on an international scale, has served with honor on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and is a good choice to lead the State Department. I plan to vote yes on his nomination when it comes before the Senate,” Durbin said in a statement.

“DeSantis to raise flag for Trump inauguration, putting Jimmy Carter mourning on pause” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Carter’s mourning period will be on hold Monday as Trump gets sworn in for a second term. “On this unique occasion where we simultaneously celebrate the service of an incoming President and commend the service of a former President, our nation’s flag will be prominently displayed at full staff,” reads the memo from the Governor. Flags will return to half-staff on Jan. 21 “to honor President Carter’s service per the ongoing Presidential Proclamation issued December 29, 2024,” the memo continues. Other GOP leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have issued similar orders to celebrate Trump’s swearing-in.

“The hottest ticket across Corporate America: Trump’s inauguration” via Rebecca Ballhaus, Dana Mattioli, Maggie Severns and Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — Eight years ago, Trump’s inauguration smashed fundraising records and drew in high-dollar donors across the corporate spectrum. This month’s events will make the 2017 affair look like a bake sale. Corporate interest in Trump’s inauguration has grown so intense in recent weeks that allies of the President-elect have been soliciting $10 million to $15 million donations to spread across various Trump groups, according to people familiar with the fundraising. Some prospective donors are even getting wait-listed for tickets, the people said. The official inauguration festivities have been at capacity since early January, according to people familiar with the planning. Some six-figure donors have asked consultants to help them in the door and have been turned away.

—“Michelle Obama will skip Trump’s inauguration” via Erica L. Green and Katie Rogers of The New York Times

“Democrats assail Pete Hegseth as too divisive, inexperienced to run Pentagon” via Abigail Hauslohner and Liz Goodwin of The Washington Post — Senate Democrats hammered Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary, in an early test of Republican loyalty as lawmakers take up the incoming administration’s slate of unconventional and contentious Cabinet picks. Hegseth, a former Fox News host and soldier in the Army National Guard, has written and commented extensively on his beliefs that Democrats are “America-wreckers,” that women do not belong in combat and that international laws meant to limit civilian casualties are a hindrance to successful warfighting. His selection also has been plagued by claims of alleged misconduct, ranging from an alleged sexual assault in 2017 to accusations of financial mismanagement, excessive drinking and sexism in his previous jobs — all of which he denies.

“Hegseth plays nice” via Joe Gould and Connor O’Brien of POLITICO — Hegseth backed away from several of his previous stances at his confirmation hearing for Pentagon chief, taking a more conciliatory tone than he has on previous occasions. Trump’s Defense Department pick insisted he thought gay people could serve in the military and that women should be able to engage in combat — a shift from past comments. “Politics has nothing to do with the battlefield, which is what President Trump has asked me to say,” Hegseth told the Senate Armed Services Committee. “This is about warfighting capability, setting standards high, and making sure we give our boys, our men and women, everything they need to be successful on the battlefield.”

—“Hegseth won’t say whether sexual assault, drinking or adultery is disqualifying” via Karoun Demirjian of The New York Times

—“Hegseth spars with Senator over what he meant by slang term” via Kate Kelly of The New York Times

“Trump vows to create ‘External Revenue Service’ to gather tariff income” via Ari Hawkins of POLITICO — Trump on Tuesday said he will create a new agency called the External Revenue Service to collect tariffs and other forms of revenue that come from foreign sources, echoing a suggestion made by former adviser Steve Bannon at an event hosted by POLITICO Tuesday morning. “For far too long, we have relied on taxing our Great People using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” Trump said on Truth Social. “Through soft and pathetically weak Trade agreements, the American Economy has delivered growth and prosperity to the World, while taxing ourselves. It is time for that to change. I am today announcing that I will create the EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE to collect our Tariffs, Duties, and all Revenue that come from Foreign sources,” Trump said.

“Trump plans ‘energy dominance’ executive orders after inauguration” via Collin Eaton, Benoît Morenne and Scott Patterson of The Wall Street Journal — Trump is preparing a raft of executive orders aimed at boosting American fossil fuels and undoing his predecessor’s push for the U.S. to adopt electric vehicles. Following his inauguration, Trump is expected to instruct agencies to begin unwinding Biden’s limits on drilling offshore and on federal land, oil lobbyists said. Among other orders, he is planning to push for a rollback of tailpipe emissions rules he has described as an “EV mandate,” and resume approvals for plants that export U.S. natural gas. Trump’s transition team has discussed his second-term intentions with some in the oil industry, according to industry lobbyists. The plans are fluid and could change.

“Americans for Prosperity launches $20M campaign to back renewal of Trump tax cuts” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Tax cuts enacted under Trump’s first presidential term are set to expire at the end of 2025 — but not if Americans for Prosperity (AFP) has its way. The libertarian-conservative group, founded by billionaires Charles and David Koch, is launching a nationwide $20 million campaign called Protect Prosperity to generate support for renewing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that a GOP-led Congress approved on party lines in December 2017. There’s been disagreement about the $1.5 trillion package’s impact. The liberal Center for American Progress, founded by former Bill Clinton Chief of Staff John Podesta, said there is “little evidence” to show the measure’s expected trickle-down substantively materialized. Instead, the group said, the tax cuts’ provisions “disproportionately benefited the highest-income households.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden to lift Cuba terrorism designation, reversing Trump decision in final week in office” via Laura Kelly and Rafael Bernal of The Hill — The Biden administration announced that it will remove Cuba from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST) in exchange for the release of political prisoners jailed for protesting against the regime in July 2021. The Trump administration placed the SST designation on Cuba in the last week of the President-elect’s first term, and Biden officials said they are in contact with the Trump transition team over their action. “This issue is among the issues on which they’ve been in communication,” a senior administration official said in a call with reporters. The administration, required by law, is notifying Congress of the decision, allowing lawmakers to review it, although there’s little they can do to block the lifting of the designation.

“Swift bipartisan condemnation from Florida follows as Joe Biden removes Cuba from terrorist sponsor list” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A decision by President Biden’s administration to take Cuba off a list of state sponsors of terror infuriated Florida leaders across the political spectrum. Three Cuban American Representatives from South Florida released a joint video statement condemning the action. There, U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart called the move a gift a communist regime still controlled by the family of former dictator Fidel Castro. “The Biden-Harris administration in an affront to the national security interests of the United States, and while lying to Congress and to the American people, have given everything possible to the Castro regime so that it can continue to be in power,” said Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican.

“Biden approved LA wildfire aid. But Trump will control spending” via Thomas Frank and Scott Waldman of POLITICO — Trump will have wide authority over Los Angeles’ recovery from the wildfires that have decimated areas of the city — even though Biden approved disaster aid in the final days of his term. Trump’s control is raising fears among California officials including Gov. Gavin Newsom that the incoming President will delay or block rebuilding from a disaster that is expected to be one of the costliest in U.S. history. Newsom has been publicly warring with Trump, whose approval he will need for billions of dollars in federal funding to help Los Angeles County recover from wildfires that have burned 40,000 acres and destroyed 3,200 buildings.

“Mike Johnson backs away from go-it-alone debt ceiling plan” via Meredith Lee Hill and Jennifer Scholtes of POLITICO — Speaker Johnson on Tuesday backed away from a plan to address the approaching federal debt cliff in a party-line reconciliation package, acknowledging several major challenges that may force Republicans to deal with the borrowing limit in bipartisan talks with Democrats. Those obstacles include fractious House conservatives and ongoing strategic disputes with the Senate. Addressing the debt limit in reconciliation is not “completely foreclosed,” Johnson said, but House leaders were “looking at all options.” Striking a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling would enrage the House’s conservative hard-liners. But Trump — who has urged Johnson and other leaders to quickly address the debt cliff — appears to be softening to the idea, according to House Republicans who attended meetings with Trump at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

“Greg Steube’s ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports passes House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Steube that prohibits transgender athletes from women’s sports has passed in the House. The Sarasota Republican for several years has filed his Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act and seen passage before in the House. But he now hopes a friendly audience will take up the bill in a Republican-controlled Senate. “The House has delivered on its promise to protect women’s sports,” Steube said. “Americans are united in our belief that men have no place in women’s sports, whether it’s breaking records, entering locker rooms, or stealing scholarship opportunities. Denying biological truth erases fairness in sports and puts women’s safety and opportunities at risk.”

“Jared Moskowitz to join House Judiciary Committee, promises bipartisanship, accountability” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Moskowitz is joining the House Judiciary Committee, a powerful panel responsible for handling legal system matters, including federal courts, law enforcement and civil liberties. It’s a post the Parkland Democrat has been angling for since announcing his planned departure from the House Oversight Committee, where he repeatedly drew headlines and virality for clashing with his GOP colleagues. A press note from Moskowitz’s Office said he’s already putting together an agenda for his new assignment, focusing on immigration, gun violence prevention, federal law enforcement, voting and civil rights, and antitrust matters.

“Ethics worries grow for Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick as state sues over $5M COVID payment” via Jacqueline Alemany and Clara Ence Morse of The Washington Post — The Office of Congressional Ethics, the House’s internal watchdog, referred Democratic U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick to the House Ethics Committee for further investigation in September 2023 after finding “substantial reason” to believe that she may have violated campaign finance rules. The office released its report on her alleged misconduct last month. The House Ethics Committee’s investigative Subcommittee is still looking into the matter, the Committee acknowledged in a statement on Jan. 2. But the Democrat’s problems grew late last month when the state of Florida sued Trinity Health Care Services, the firm she once led, saying the Florida Division of Emergency Management had made a “major clerical error.”

“Democrats will get amendments to Senate immigration bill, says key Republican” via Jordain Carney of POLITICO — U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, an Alabama Republican, said there will “absolutely” be amendments to the Senate GOP’s first immigration bill — an indication that Republicans will agree to Democratic demands for a more expansive legislative debate. “We are absolutely open to amendments,” Britt said. “There (are) absolutely going to be amendments and hopefully a lot of debate.” Her comments come after the Senate overwhelmingly advanced a bill to crack down on illegal immigration known as the Laken Riley Act, named for a Georgia nursing student murdered last year by an undocumented immigrant. The House passed companion legislation last week and Britt introduced a version in the Senate.

“House votes to ban transgender students from girls’ sports” via Laura Meckler and Casey Parks of The Washington Post — The House passed legislation banning transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports in elementary school through college, elevating an issue that Republicans pushed hard in campaigns last year to one of their first priorities in the new Congress. The bill passed 218-206, with all Republicans present voting “yes” and all but two Democrats voting “no.” If the measure becomes law, schools that allow trans girls or women to compete could lose federal education funding. The measure was last debated in 2023 when no Democrat voted “yes.” Since then, Republicans have repeatedly pressed the matter as a threat to girls and women’s sports, spending at least $111 million on political ads making the case last year.

Shumaker Advisors is Washington-bound — Shumaker is opening an office in D.C. The law and lobbying firm has a major presence in Florida and Ohio — the states the incoming President and VP call home. Shumaker has had a foothold in Washington for several years but hasn’t established a permanent office. Shumaker currently has three staffers in the capital city and will potentially add a fourth this year.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida Supreme Court will hear a case on felon voter fraud” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — The Florida Supreme Court said it will take up an appeal by a convicted felon who was one of 20 people accused by DeSantis and other state officials in 2022 of registering and voting when they were ineligible. Justices issued an order agreeing to hear the appeal by Terry Hubbard, who went to the Supreme Court in October after the 4th District Court of Appeal ruled that charges against him should move forward. As is typical, the order did not explain the Justices’ reasons. But the order came after Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office contended in a brief last month that the Supreme Court should decline to take up the case. The order did not set a date for arguments.

“American Airlines court ruling raises concerns over broader unintended consequences” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Initially filed in June 2023, the suit alleged that American Airlines violated its fiduciary duties under the federal ERISA law due to hiring asset managers who offered ESG policies to other interested clients. Following a four-day bench trial, the North Texas district court judge made an uncommon and unique decision; he ruled that American Airlines violated its fiduciary duty of loyalty because they employed asset manager BlackRock to help manage the funds even though BlackRock was not named in the proceedings or a party to the lawsuit. The unusual, first-of-its-kind ruling has caused a significant stir in the retirement space because it appears the judge focused more on politics than policy to make his case — especially after the Financial Times highlighted that American Airlines’ investments and relationship with BlackRock “did not include any ESG-specific strategies,” and was comprised mainly of “passive index funds.”

“Housing update shows gains from Live Local Act, but affordability challenges linger in large counties” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Millions in state funding has been directed toward affordable housing through the Live Local Act. But state officials say rent and mortgage still eat up half the household budget for 1.4 million Floridians. Officials from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation spoke to the Senate Community Affairs Committee about progress made since the passage of a landmark affordable housing bill and the challenges that remain in the rapidly growing state. Since the passage of the Live Local Act, strides have been made to encourage the development of attainable housing throughout the state, according to Marisa Button, Director of Multifamily Programs for the state agency. However, she said the state government cannot control every factor impacting housing costs.

“FloridaCommerce program to provide $3.1M for veteran and substance abuse housing assistance” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Military veterans who are recovering from substance abuse disorders in Florida can apply for funding to help them transition to affordable housing. FloridaCommerce announced this week the agency is making $3.1 million in funding available for transitional housing assistance for veterans. The funding is primarily for those who served in the military and are recovering from substance abuse, though nonveterans recovering from substance abuse are also eligible. The Recovery Housing Program (RHP) is accepting applications for the program through Feb. 17. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is allocating the funds. FloridaCommerce administers the distribution of the money.

“Health care company says it didn’t refuse to return $5.8M demanded by state” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The South Florida-based health care company the state is suing to recover $5.8 million in alleged overpayments said in a court filing that the state waited three years to raise the issue — and then ignored the company’s response. The state claimed that Trinity was refusing to repay the money. In response to the lawsuit, Trinity said it complied with the state’s deadline. “Trinity promptly responded to FDEM’s written demand on July 12, 2024, and stated that it was unable to substantiate receipt of any monies in error or any bases of repayment to FDEM but was nevertheless willing to discuss the basis of the claimed overpayments.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“After seven years on the West Palm Beach Commission, Christina Lambert launches bid for Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lambert just launched a campaign to succeed term-limited West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James in March 2027. She’ll have company. Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, whose term ends in 2026, confirmed he’s also seeking the job. More than 140 local residents and government, business, nonprofit, advocacy and faith leaders joined her to show their support, a press note from her campaign said. Some are already endorsing her, including James, the West Palm Beach Firefighters Association, and the Fraternal Order of Police — West Palm Beach. Lambert’s campaign priorities include keeping West Palm Beach safe and ensuring a diverse local economy that supports small businesses and local job creators.

“Stuart denies Martin County support for grants to build a proposed Brightline station” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — City Commissioners may be setting themselves up to be sued by Martin County. Commissioners took no action in response to the county’s demand that Stuart support the county’s effort to get grant money for a proposed Brightline station downtown. County Administrator Don Donaldson’s Jan. 7 letter demands the support — in writing — by Jan. 21 or threatens legal action. City Manager Michael Mortell told City Commissioners that he and Donaldson had spoken after the letter. “I didn’t get the impression from him that he was threatening, that he was going to file a lawsuit,” Mortell said. “But rather they were just looking for support.”

“Man charged with calling in bomb threat to West Palm Beach Police” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A man is facing criminal charges after using a hospital phone to call in a fake bomb threat to West Palm Beach Police that shut down parts of the city’s downtown for hours, police say. “There’s a bomb in your parking lot, there’s a bomb in your parking lot,” Luke Joseph Cahill, 32, said in the call a little before 9 a.m., interrupting the dispatcher, according to a probable cause affidavit. The call launched a series of road closures and evacuations that would last until 3 p.m. Cahill is now charged with one count of false report of bombing or arson at a state-owned property.

“Climate change threatens Miami real estate. The new Appraiser wants lower taxes for that” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade’s newly elected Property Appraiser says it’s time for county property estimators to factor in the harm that climate change will bring to the local real estate market — and to lower property values accordingly. “When we look to consider the future value of a property, we should also start considering location, climate change, insurance,” Tomás Regalado, a former city of Miami Mayor, told a Hialeah audience after his ceremonial swearing-in as head of the agency that assigns values to about 930,000 properties each year. Doing so could mean a tax break for homeowners in vulnerable areas across Miami-Dade.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Erin Huntley files in HD 45 against Leonard Spencer, the only House Democrat in a district won by Trump” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Orange County GOP Chair Huntley is looking to flip one of the most contested seats in the House. “Excited to announce my candidacy for Florida House of Representatives District 45,” she told Florida Politics. Huntley will challenge Rep. Spencer, a Gotha Democrat, setting up what will likely be one of the hottest legislative races in Florida during the 2026 Election cycle. Spencer, in November, unseated Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty, winning the seat with just over 1,600 votes in one of the closest contests in the state. Amesty was the only Republican lawmaker to lose re-election last year.

“Trial for suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill bumped to at least May” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Suspended Orlando City Commissioner Hill’s felony trial won’t happen until at least May. Prosecutors and a defense attorney for Hill told Judge Michael Kraynick at a hearing that depositions are scheduled for the coming weeks, and a trial later this month — as previously scheduled — wasn’t feasible. Kraynick set a pre-trial hearing for April 29, with a potential trial date in May. However, it could be further delayed. Hill wasn’t in the courtroom during the brief hearing. Hill faces six felony charges related to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation that she took advantage of an elderly constituent, gained control of her finances with a fraudulent power of attorney, and drained the woman’s savings of at least $100,000.

“Gov. DeSantis appoints Rosen executive Dan Giordano to Orlando Airport Board” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Giordano is the vice president of Corporate Planning and Development for Rosen Hotels and Resorts. The seven-member Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) oversees one of the biggest airports in the country with nearly 60 million passengers using the facility every year. The Senate must approve the appointment. “With over 40 years in the hospitality industry, he serves on the Visit Orlando Board of Directors, the Universal Boulevard Property Owners Association, the International Drive Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board, the American Hotel and Lodging Association Resort Committee, and the Orange County Sports Incentive Commission,” DeSantis said.

“Daytona Beach homicides dropped 50% in 2024, Police Chief says” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Daytona Beach saw a 50% drop in homicides in 2024 compared to 2023, Police Chief Jakari Young said this week. Young shared updates from the Department and other law enforcement leaders in the community at the Volusia County Elected Officials Roundtable. The session at the Daytona Beach International Airport touched on issues such as safety in the wake of the New Orleans terrorist attack and new initiatives. Young said the city had eight homicides in 2024 compared to 16 in 2023. He said he couldn’t take all the credit for the decrease. “I’m just grateful that we’re moving in the right direction as far as violent crime,” he said.

“Volusia School Board installs new Chair after member’s disparaging comments about students” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — In its first meeting of 2025, the Volusia County School Board’s first order of business was selecting a new Chair, after the short-lived, controversial tenure of Jessie Thompson ended with her Jan. 2 resignation. The Board voted to reinstall Jamie Haynes as Chair and Ruben Colón as Vice Chair. Haynes and Colón are the longest-serving Board members, having both been first elected in 2018. Haynes’ election wasn’t without a dash of controversy, either. Donna Brosemer, elected to the Board in November, voted against Haynes in what she described as a “hard no.”

“UCF professor sues to overturn his suspension after school probe” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — At the University of Central Florida, professor James Hickman was doing cutting-edge research in his lab to study spinal cord repair, ALS, Alzheimer’s and more. Since Hickman was recruited to the Orlando school two decades ago, he helped bring a multimillion-dollar grant and was inducted into the National Academy of Inventors for his work. But since October, the professor has been banned from returning to his lab at NanoScience Technology Center or checking his email. Hickman has been rocked by a scandal in his lab and is suspended without pay from his $187,435 per year job until Aug. 8.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa names new director for Housing and Community Development” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The city of Tampa announced it has appointed a new director of Housing and Community Development, Jeffrey McKittrick. McKittrick comes from Pasco County, where he served as the assistant director of Housing and Community Development and previously oversaw redevelopment in Kingsport, Tennessee. There, he worked on the agency’s homeless grants and redevelopment projects. He also sought to expedite housing applications for people without housing. He previously served in law enforcement in Manatee County. The former housing director, Kayon Henderson, resigned after a decade with the city last Summer amid several departures. According to the news release, McKittrick will be tasked with implementing affordable housing initiatives started by (Mayor Jane) Castor.

“Frank Reddick, former Tampa Council member, remembered as ‘gentle giant’” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Frank Reddick, a former Tampa City Council member who is remembered as a soft-spoken but fierce advocate for his constituents, has died. Reddick, 69, who died Dec. 23, was the president and CEO of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Florida and a former teacher. He served on the University of South Florida’s Black Community Advisory Committee in the late 1980s, spoke at City Council meetings and ran unsuccessfully for the Board in 1995 on the platform that race relations in the city needed to be improved. Reddick, later appointed to the central and eastern Tampa District 5 seat in 2006, was elected to the City Council in 2011, serving until 2019 as Chair.

“St. Pete City Council Chair to enforce time limits, encourage consensus” — via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — The St. Petersburg City Council’s latest Chair plans to increase enforcement of time limits for official comments. He would also like to mitigate the frequency of split votes. Council Chair Copley Gerdes advocated for the personal initiatives on Jan. 9, his first full meeting at the helm. Most colleagues agreed that seven minutes is enough time for individual comments before taking a vote. However, several Council members noted the need for occasional exceptions. Gerdes also received a more tepid response regarding the Council’s ability to reach unanimity regularly. “I think all of you have seen this from me in the past, and being Chair, I probably will push harder for us to come to consensus,” Gerdes said. “I’m not a large fan of seven to one votes, six to two votes, and I think we’re a lot closer than sometimes we feel.”

“Tampa General: First in the nation for transplants” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — New data released by the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network reveals Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is No. 1 in the United States for transplants by volume. In 2024, Tampa General completed 889 transplants, setting a new national record for transplant procedures in one year. “Tampa General is not just one of the nation’s leading academic health systems; it is now the first choice in America for patients in need of a transplant,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris. “That’s because this team is exceptional at what they do and is backed by the latest academic research and the most innovative technologies in health care.”







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Apalachicola drilling project foolishly expands as DEP ‘takes out the trash’” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — In the epic TV drama “The West Wing,” White House staffers used Friday afternoons as a time to “take out the trash” — that is, release information they didn’t want anybody to see because the weekend loomed and the stories would get buried. So it should come as little shock that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) chose Dec. 19 and 20 — the last real workdays before the holidays — to hand over even more permits to an obscure Louisiana oil company that seems intent on wreaking havoc on the precious Apalachicola River basin. As a result of these permit transfers, the company — which is called, no joke, Clearwater — is closer to building oil pads and industrial roads affiliated with three additional oil wells near the Apalachicola River and Dead Lakes.

“PGA Tour pro teams with Strings Sports Brewery to open pickleball, golf, restaurant venue” via Teresa Stepzinski of The Florida Times-Union — A PGA Tour pro is teaming up with the owner of a popular Jacksonville microbrewery to open a 30,000-square-foot sports entertainment venue featuring tournament-caliber indoor pickleball courts, high-tech golf simulators, and a courtside gastropub. Chipshot will be the first-of-its-kind venue in Northeast Florida when it opens this fall at 13164 Atlantic Blvd. near Hodges Boulevard, founder and owner Thomas Walsh told The Times-Union. Walsh, ranked 431st in the Official World Golf Rankings, partnered with veteran restaurateur Scott Adeeb, owner of the popular Strings Sports Brewery, to establish the venue, described as “the ultimate adult playground where fun and entertainment meet.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“20th Police Chief sworn in for city of Venice” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Accompanied by his wife, Melissa, and daughters Madison and Olivia, and with his hand on a bible held by his mother, Bonnie, Andrew Leisenring became the new Venice Police Chief. Leisenring, 48, became the city’s 20th Police Chief, succeeding Charles Thorpe, who retired Jan. 3. City Manager Ed Lavallee, who hires the Police Chief, subject to City Council approval, lauded Leisenring for his budgeting experience. Lavalle then added that the city will be well-served because “the character of an organization and the quality of service and integrity typically takes on the personality of the leader.”

“Naples Council chooses finance director Gary Young as next City Manager, without a search” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — The Naples Council has unanimously chosen the city’s next Manager. At a workshop, Council members agreed to tap Young for the job. He has also been serving as a Deputy City Manager. He’ll replace Jay Boodheshwar, who recently announced his retirement from public service and his move back to Palm Beach County. There isn’t much the two haven’t been involved in together at the city so that it would make for a smooth transition, Boodheshwar said. In fact, he said, Young has often taken the lead behind the scenes on important matters. He applauded the Council’s decision, saying Young’s “40 years in this business” as a public servant is “a pretty impressive thing.”

“Sarasota Police Union hopes to reach parity with Sheriff’s Office at next negotiation” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Representatives of the Sarasota Police Union and the City of Sarasota have reached an agreement to amend the department’s compensation structure for its personnel following an arduous negotiation process. City Commissioners voted to execute the new contract on Jan. 6 following an impasse declared in August, largely due to a dissonance of comparisons between the city and SPD union leaders, seeking parity compensation with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. After participating in a mediation session in December, the city agreed to increase personnel’s wages. Negotiations will reopen after the bargaining agreement expires on Sept. 30. The city and union leaders are expected to revisit the bargaining table in March.

— TOP OPINION —

“Rubio isn’t likely to last long as Secretary of State” via Nahal Toosi of POLITICO — He’ll be lucky to last a year at Foggy Bottom. Rubio already is being undermined — through push-back from Trump’s MAGA base, the naming of other Trump appointees with overlapping portfolios as well as the essentially weak nature of the position he’s inheriting. Even people who want him to succeed said they thought he might last two years max. Others said less than a year.

A Rubio departure could mean fewer restraints on Trump’s already unorthodox foreign policy, further rattling America’s global allies. To last beyond the estimates above, Rubio may need to put up with a lot of abuse and take a backseat on some high-profile issues.

“Rubio will be fairly hamstrung and will feel sidelined and frustrated,” one foreign diplomat predicted to me, having been granted anonymity, like others, to be candid about the sensitive internal politics of the Trump team. “If he is surly or complains, the humiliation will escalate and then he will be fired. If he sucks it up, takes the humiliation and smiles through gritted teeth, he will survive until someone else whispers in Trump’s ear and angles for his job.”

How tough is it for the would-be chief diplomat? The minute Trump’s choice of Rubio leaked, hardline MAGA types rushed to say it wasn’t a done deal, underscoring the suspicions many in Trump’s base have toward Rubio, whom they see as too hawkish and interventionist.

Rubio’s space has shrunk further since. The President-elect has named a raft of special envoys whose jobs seem to overlap with State Department posts — setting up competition that could dwarf that of previous administrations. Some may set up shop in the White House, meaning they’ll have more direct access to Trump.

— OPINIONS —

“The President who could not choose” via Dylan Matthews of Vox — From the design of the American Rescue Plan at the beginning of his term, through Build Back Better and the rocky implementation of the measures he was able to pass, Biden’s domestic record is characterized by a refusal to prioritize, a paralyzing fear of pissing off any Democratic faction that too often wound up winning nothing for any of them. The result is a failed presidency that left Biden without much of an enduring domestic policy legacy and made what accomplishments he can claim immensely vulnerable to the Republican trifecta taking over the government he led. It’s a rather undignified end to the career of one of America’s longest-serving statesmen. But the legislative process that could have shepherded his agenda into law is exactly where Bidenism fell apart.

“The Hegseth hearing was a national embarrassment” via Tom Nichols of The Atlantic — What America and the world saw today was not a serious examination of a serious man. Instead, Republicans on the Committee showed that they would rather elevate an unqualified and unfit nominee to a position of immense responsibility than cross Trump, Elon Musk, or the most ardent Republican voters in their home states. America’s allies should be deeply concerned; America’s enemies, meanwhile, are almost certainly laughing in amazement at their unexpected good fortune. If America’s friends and adversaries saw an insubstantial man in front of the Committee, they also saw Republicans—members of what once advertised itself as the party of national security—acting with a complete lack of gravity and purpose. Throughout this all, I tried to imagine the reaction in Moscow or Beijing, where senior defense-ministry officials were almost certainly watching Hegseth stumble his way through this hearing.

“For Secretary of State, Rubio is a standout among Trump’s unqualified Cabinet picks” via the Miami Herald editorial board — He’s fully qualified for the job, with the kind of credentials we wish we were seeing in many of Trump’s other Cabinet and staff nominations. The U.S. Senator from Miami has extensive foreign policy experience that has prepared him well for this new role. His roots, though, are local. He’s a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and he’s the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, where he has been privy to some of the most sensitive secrets of U.S. intelligence. In a positive sign, he has been receptive to working across party lines — and Sen. Mark Warner, Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a Democrat, called him a “strong voice for American interests around the globe.” He’ll likely need every bit of that strength. Trump, before even taking office, has started stirring the pot on foreign policy issues.

“Senators must put Pam Bondi to a tough test” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — This week’s hearing needs to be entirely about Bondi. Cut to the chase, Senators: Will she be Trump’s consigliere at the Justice Department or protect its independence? Bondi has been conspicuously devoted to Trump to the point of raising red ethical flags. From her post at a Trump front, the America First Policy Institute, she shilled for his big lie that the 2020 Election was stolen, something Trump’s last Attorney General, Bill Barr, refused to do. Bondi was also on Trump’s defense team during his first impeachment. Another issue is her record as Florida’s elected Attorney General (2011-2019), which shows she was notably sympathetic to corporations in potential trouble with the state. She was indifferent to wrongful convictions, despite having promised specifically to look into them. The Constitution speaks of the President needing the “advice and consent” of the Senate to appoint Cabinet members and other officers. The “advice” part is mostly in disuse, making it that much more important for the Senate to be serious about giving and, when necessary, withholding, its consent.

“Led by Miami Republican, lawmakers show rare streak of independence from DeSantis” via the Miami Herald editorial board — After following marching orders from the Governor’s Office for years, Republican lawmakers on Monday did something that once felt unimaginable: They pushed back on orders from DeSantis to convene for a Special Session at the Florida Capitol to pass laws to boost Trump’s immigration agenda. This isn’t just political jockeying: If it holds up, it’s a healthy sign for the state’s democracy and system of checks and balances — but only if lawmakers continue to display such independence. After all, the role of the Florida House and Senate isn’t merely to sign off on everything the Governor wants, as it happened in DeSantis’ first term with half-baked laws dealing with culture wars that ended up tangled in court battles. Besides passing laws, the job of lawmakers is to hold the executive branch accountable.

“Ashley Moody vs. Starbucks: Florida’s own investigators say she’s wrong” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — You may have read the headlines about how Florida’s Attorney General, Moody, is going after Starbucks for its diversity values, claiming that the company’s pursuit of inclusion is unfair to White people. What I’m guessing you haven’t read is the investigative report from the state’s own discrimination investigation agency — a report that concluded Moody has no legal basis for her crusade. I read the report. In doing so, I learned that the Florida Commission on Human Relations — hardly a group of woke leftists, considering the Commission is entirely appointed by the Governor — determined that “there is no reasonable cause to believe that an unlawful practice occurred.”

“The next generation: Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh pregnant with couple’s first child” via Noah Ram of the Gainesville Sun — Look out Gator fans. The next generation of one of the greatest athletes in Florida history could be incoming. Demi-Leigh Tebow, wife of UF great Tim Tebow, announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Demi-Leigh said the couple are “over the moon” to have their first child. “I’m so grateful because I just couldn’t imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost,” she told People. “To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I’m so grateful that Tim is my husband… that we get to do parenting together.”

“World champion pitmaster Josh Cooper tapped as Cleaver and Cork’s Brunch and Barbeque celebrity chef” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — World champion barbecue pitmaster Cooper has been chosen to be this year’s celebrity chef for Cleaver and Cork’s Brunch and Barbeque event on March 2. Cooper, owner of Cooper’s Next Level BBQ, is a former college football player and nationally recognized political consultant. Adding to his résumé, Cooper has also gained culinary acclaim as a world champion pitmaster, competing on season eight of MasterChef and appearing on the Food Network and Travel Channel. “I’m thrilled to bring my passion for barbecue and bold flavors to the Brunch & Barbeque,” Cooper said.

“Big Cat Rescue, of pandemic-era Netflix fame, sells off Tampa property” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue, which rose to fame on the 2020 Netflix series “Tiger King,” has sold its property in one of the most significant suburban land deals in recent memory. An entity linked to Clearwater-based Boos Development paid $19.5 million for a portion of Big Cat Rescue’s property in December 2024, according to Hillsborough County property records. Jeannette Jason and a team from Northmarq’s Tampa office brokered the transaction. Howard Baskin, who owns the rescue with his wife, Carole Baskin, told the Tampa Bay Business Journal that the land sale paves the way for developing 280 townhouses on 56 acres.

