‘Joe knows what it takes to get the job done’: Daniel Perez backs Joe Gruters for CFO

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez wants to see state Sen. Joe Gruters as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer in the 2026 election cycle.

The Miami Republican is endorsing Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who has already filed for the Cabinet post in 2026. Perez’s endorsement follows an earlier move by President-elect Donald Trump to back Gruters.

“I stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump by offering my full support for Sen. Gruters as Florida’s next CFO,” Perez said.

“Whether as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida or helping President Trump secure a landslide victory across the Sunshine State, Joe knows what it takes to get the job done. There is no question that President Trump’s choice is Florida’s choice to lead our state forward.”

Gruters co-chaired the Florida arm of Trump’s successful 2016 campaign and chaired the Republican Party of Florida from 2019 to 2023. He currently serves as the state’s Republican National Committeeman.

Perez endorsed Gruters for CFO in the upcoming election, but the office will be vacated sooner. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has already submitted a resignation, effective March 31, so that he could run for Congress in a Special Election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint someone to serve out the remainder of Patronis’ term at that point. DeSantis is rumored to be considering state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, another former Republican Party of Florida Chair and a political ally of the Governor.

In addition to Trump and Perez, Gruters also boasts the support of Patronis, who said last month he would like Gruters to immediately succeed him in the office.

“I want to see this office continue its progress in supporting Florida’s economy, putting policyholders first, and supporting our firefighters,” Patronis said. “Joe’s the right man for the job.”

Gruters has also been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and by former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Two other Republicans, Frank Collige and Benjamin Horbowy, have also filed for the seat.