January 14, 2025
World champion pitmaster Josh Cooper tapped as Cleaver and Cork's Brunch and Barbeque celebrity chef
Image via Next Level BBQ.

Josh Cooper Next Level BBQ
'Josh’s incredible talent, passion for great food, and engaging personality make him the perfect addition to our incredible lineup of culinary experiences.'

World champion barbecue pitmaster Josh Cooper has been chosen to be this year’s celebrity chef for Cleaver and Cork’s Brunch and Barbeque event on March 2.

Cooper, of Cooper’s Next Level BBQ, is a former college football player and nationally recognized political consultant. Adding to his résumé, Cooper has also gained culinary acclaim as a world champion pitmaster, competing on season 8 of MasterChef and appearing on the Food Network and Travel Channel.

“I’m thrilled to bring my passion for barbecue and bold flavors to the Brunch & Barbeque,” Cooper said. “This inaugural event is more than just great food — it’s about connecting with the community, supporting education, and creating unforgettable experiences. I’m honored to be part of this milestone celebration and can’t wait to share my culinary creations with everyone in Tallahassee.”

In addition to his TV appearances, Cooper has also served as a celebrity judge for local cooking competitions in Tallahassee and is a culinary contributor for Florida Politics’ INFLUENCE Magazine. He has notched four first-place finishes at the World BBQ Cooking Contest, better known as “Memphis in May.” He was crowned the World Seafood Champion in 2019 in Dallas, and finished third overall at the World Food Championships’ Final Table in Indianapolis.

Additionally, Cooper finished second in 2021 and was the Reserve Grand Champion at the 2022 Tampa Pig Fest. Sometimes his barbecue skills are a family affair, with a recent fifth-place finish with his wife in the seafood division of the World Food Championship, Cooper’s fifth top 10 finish in a row.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Josh Cooper as the celebrity chef for our very first Brunch & Barbeque,” said Amanda Morrison, Cleaver and Cork 2025 Co-Chair. “Josh’s incredible talent, passion for great food, and engaging personality make him the perfect addition to our incredible lineup of culinary experiences. This event is a unique opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy amazing food, and support the impactful work of the TSC Foundation.”

Brunch & Barbeque is part of Cleaver and Cork’s 10th anniversary celebration, scheduled from Feb. 23 to March 2. This event will take place outdoors at Tallahassee State College from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring a delectable array of barbecue and brunch options, complete with a mimosa and bloody mary bar. Tickets are priced at $125 and can be purchased through the Cleaver and Cork website.

Proceeds from the event will support the TSC Foundation, whose mission seeks to enhance educational programs, provide scholarships and improve teaching and learning facilities. The event is part of Cleaver and Cork’s dedication to creating opportunities for students to reach their educational and career goals.

