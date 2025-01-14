January 14, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Brian Hodgers emerges as early cash leader in HD 32 race to succeed Debbie Mayfield

Jacob OglesJanuary 14, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Tom Leek refiles ‘Office Jason Raynor Act’ to hike penalties for cop killers

HeadlinesTallahassee

World champion pitmaster Josh Cooper tapped as Cleaver and Cork’s Brunch and Barbeque celebrity chef

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Joe knows what it takes to get the job done’: Daniel Perez backs Joe Gruters for CFO

Brian Hodgers
Most comes from $250K in self-funding.

Melbourne Republican Brian Hodgers raised more than $283,000 toward his House campaign in a still-uncalled Special Election for House District 32. Most of that comes from $250,000 donated by the candidate out of pocket.

“I’m gratified by the generosity of the district,” Hodgers said.

“Although this is an incredible milestone for the campaign, my team and I know that the battle for House District 32 must also be fought through our door-to-door efforts and building meaningful relationships within the community. The strong support we have received thus far has been uplifting, and I look forward to pushing on toward victory and being an ally to President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda in the Florida House.”

Hodgers, owner of Complete Choice Insurance and Complete Choice Realty, filed in December in HD 32. He put in papers shortly after Rep. Debbie Mayfield, a Melbourne Republican, announced she will run in a Special Election to replace Sen. Randy Fine, who already submitted a resignation effective March 31 to run for Congress.

The haul reported by Hodgers in the month of December makes him the top fundraiser in the race so far.

Florida Agents for Insurance Reform and the Financial Reform in Government political committees were among those giving $1,000 donations to Hodgers. So were businesses including the Melbourne Hand Center and Inness Insurance Managers.

Three other Republicans also filed and reported fundraising in December.

Terrence Cronin loaned his campaign $200,000 and raised another nearly $26,000.

Robert William White, meanwhile, put in a $100,000 loan and collected more than $13,000 in additional contributions.

Matt Susin has raised $12,750.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had not yet called the Special Election to replace Fine, and said he cannot call the Special Election to replace Mayfield until he received a resignation with a date certain for her leaving her House seat.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWorld champion pitmaster Josh Cooper tapped as Cleaver and Cork’s Brunch and Barbeque celebrity chef

nextTom Leek refiles ‘Office Jason Raynor Act’ to hike penalties for cop killers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories