November 27, 2024
Debbie Mayfield wants to return to former Florida Senate seat, and the stage is set

Gabrielle RussonNovember 27, 2024

Debbie Mayfield
The trickle down from Trump endorsements continues.

Rep. Debbie Mayfield said she plans to seek out her old state Senate seat — an exceedingly rare opportunity to overcome the state’s term-limit rules — in the latest reshuffling from President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks.

The latest Thanksgiving-eve news comes in SD 19, where Mayfield said she will run for a return to the seat she just left due to term limits.

Sen. Randy Fine was elected to the seat this year, but is leaving it to run for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, with Trump’s endorsement. Because she left the seat, term limits reset and the next more than 1.5 years won’t count toward limits this time.

“While this is an unexpected opportunity, it’s one I’m ready to meet head-on,” Mayfield said on X late Wednesday afternoon before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Now her HD 32 will be open, so stay tuned there.

Fine announced he is running for Congress in the Special Election to replace U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, President-elect Trump’s choice for National Security Adviser

“As President Trump continues to build out his administration with strong Floridians, I’m presented with the opportunity to seek election to the Florida Senate once again,” Mayfield, a Melbourne  Republican, wrote on X Wednesday afternoon to announce her next move. “Serving in the State Senate provides a more impactful platform to fight for the issues that matter to our Space Coast community like resolving the insurance crisis, cutting taxes to make Florida more affordable, supporting President Trump’s immigration reforms and protecting our waterways.”

Sen. Joe Gruters, himself part of the Trump trickle down, praised her on X saying Mayfield “is a strong conservative and will be great back in the Senate.”

Gruters filed earlier this year to run for Florida Chief Financial Officer in 2026, but may get an earlier shot. Incumbent CFO Jimmy Patronis is running in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, with Trump’s backing, and has resigned from his statewide post, effective March 31. Now Trump is backing Gruters as his successor.

Trump endorsed Mayfield as she ran for the HD 32 seat this year after she was term-limited from the Senate.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

