Gov. DeSantis appoints Rosen executive Dan Giordano to Orlando airport board

Gov. Ron DeSantis is appointing hotel executive Dan Giordano to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA).

Giordano is the Vice President of Corporate Planning and Development for Rosen Hotels and Resorts.

The seven-member GOAA oversees one of the biggest airports in the country with nearly 60 million passengers using the facility every year.

The Senate must approve the appointment.

DeSantis highlighted Giordano’s experience in a press release.

“With over 40 years in the hospitality industry, he serves on the Visit Orlando Board of Directors, the Universal Boulevard Property Owners Association, the International Drive Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board, the American Hotel and Lodging Association Resort Committee, and the Orange County Sports Incentive Commission,” DeSantis said.

“Giordano earned his bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Rochester Institute of Technology.”

Orlando International Airport is moving forward on new projects to upgrade the passenger areas in Terminals A and B, as well as the parking garage.

The airport will also be looking to hire a new CEO.

GOAA CEO Kevin Thibault is retiring Jan. 31, according to local media reports.

Giordano has risen up the ranks at Rosen hotels, which lost its founder last year.

Harris Rosen, the well-respected hotelier and philanthropist who started the company, died in November at age 85.

“Harris was an angel to so many here on Earth, and now he takes his place among the angels in heaven,” Rosen Hotels Vice President Frank Santos said at the time.

Santos was named as the new CEO of the company one week after Rosen’s death.

“It is an honor. I will always be grateful for the privilege to lead this great company that Mr. Rosen poured his heart and soul into building for 50 years,” Santos said in a statement. “I do not take this responsibility lightly, and I promise to continue the amazing work in our industry and in our community which Mr. Rosen started.”