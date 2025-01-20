January 20, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, who else sang the national anthem at presidential inaugurations?
Image via AP.

Associated PressJanuary 20, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTransition

‘Gulf of America’ name change reportedly on the way on Donald Trump’s first day as President

HeadlinesNE Florida

Mike Waltz resigns from Congress for National Security Adviser post under Donald Trump

HeadlinesTransition

Donald Trump returns to a changed Washington, this time with a full embrace from Republicans

Beyonce Barack Obama inauguration
How will this year's anthem stack up?

President-elect Donald Trump selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at Monday’s inauguration, at which Carrie Underwood will also perform “America the Beautiful.” Here’s a list of some singers at previous presidential inaugurations:

John F. Kennedy, 1961: Contralto Marian Anderson sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1965: The United States Marine Band performed the national anthem.

Richard Nixon, 1969: The Mormon Tabernacle Choir accompanied by the United States Marine Band performed the national anthem.

Richard Nixon, 1973: Jazz great Ethel Ennis sang the national anthem.

Jimmy Carter, 1977: Cantor Isaac Goodfriend, a Holocaust survivor, accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band sang the national anthem.

Ronald Reagan, 1981: Amateur singer Juanita Booker sang the national anthem.

Ronald Reagan, 1985: The United States Marine Band performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Opera singer Jessye Norman also performed.

George Bush, 1989: Staff Sergeant Alvy Powell of the U.S. Army Band sang the national anthem.

Bill Clinton, 1993: Opera singer Marilyn Horne sang the national anthem.

Bill Clinton, 1997: Santita Jackson, the daughter of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the Resurrection Choir sang the national anthem. Jessye Norman also performed.

George W. Bush, 2001: Army Staff Sgt. Alec T. Maly sang the national anthem.

George W. Bush, 2005: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Bennett sang the national anthem. Singers Susan Graham and Denyce Graves also performed.

Barack Obama, 2009: The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters sang the national anthem. Aretha Franklin also performed.

Barack Obama, 2013: Beyoncé performed the national anthem and later said she had lip-synced to a taped track. James Taylor also sang.

Donald Trump, 2017: Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem.

Joe Biden, 2021: Lady Gaga sang the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump returns to a changed Washington, this time with a full embrace from Republicans

nextMike Waltz resigns from Congress for National Security Adviser post under Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories