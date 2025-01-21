U.S. News & World Report: UF best in America for online degree programs for veterans

U.S News & World Report has ranked UF as the top university in America offering online bachelor’s degrees for veterans and active-duty service personnel.

Online courses at universities offer an alternative for students who may have jobs and could have issues meeting traditional in-classroom lectures. That’s particularly helpful for military veterans.

It’s the third year in a row UF was ranked so high for online programs geared for veterans and active-duty military members.

UF also earned rave reviews elsewhere when it comes to their online offerings. UF’s overall online programs ranked second in the country. And UF earned the top spot when it comes to online bachelor degrees in business and its master’s degree program in special education.

Other notable honors for UF from U.S. News & World report included a No. 2 ranking for online master’s degrees in education, a No. 3 ranking for online bachelor’s degree programs for psychology and a No. 4 ranking for online master’s degree programs for business administration.

“The success of UF’s online degree programs represents the university’s commitment to high-quality offerings across platforms, especially for our veterans and many other students who benefit from the flexibility and access available online,” said Joe Glover, UF’s interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

“Our faculty and staff have established an impactful, fulfilling and supportive online educational environment that results in extraordinary student outcomes.”

There are a total of 27 different degree options offered at UF Online. Those degrees range in multiple disciplines from 10 different colleges at the university.

The U.S News & World Report honors come after a string of other high rankings in the past year. Forbes ranked UF the No. 4 public university in the nation and added the school is a “New Ivy,” meaning it’s performing near the level of Ivy League schools such as Harvard, Yale and others. UF also brought in a record $1.26 billion in research funding in 2024.