January 21, 2025
Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons free several Florida figures serving sentences for Capitol riot
Enrique Tarrio. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesJanuary 21, 20254min0

Tarrio
Oath Keepers deputy Kelly Meggs and Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio were among those receiving relief.

Pardons issued by President Donald Trump included several men convicted of orchestrating the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, including multiple Floridians.

Perhaps Trump’s most controversial first-day executive order included pardoning and commuting sentences for several people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol that aimed to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Trump commuted the sentences of several members of Florida’s chapter of the Oath Keepers: Kelly Meggs, Joseph Hackett, Kenneth Harrelson and David Moerschel. Meggs, head of the Florida chapter, had been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to the Military Times, on charges of seditious conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Meggs, a Dunnellon man, worked closely with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who had an 18-year sentence commuted by Trump, to plan the actual storming of the Capitol and organized militia members from around the country to attend.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Oath Keepers as an extremist far-right group that recruits former military and police to anti-government causes.

The leaders for the Oath Keepers involved with the Capitol riot received some of the longest sentences of anyone criminally charged with the Jan. 6 events. Other militia members also received sentences for their participation. Harrelson, of Titusville, was sentenced to four years while Hackett, of Sarasota, and Moerschel, of Punta Gorda, earned three-year sentences for their involvement. All had their sentences commuted.

Joseph Biggs, a member of the Proud Boys from Ormond Beach, had a 17-year sentence commuted by Trump. Prosecutors said Biggs led a group of rioters chanting, “Whose house? Our house,” to tear down fencing and burst through barricades at the Capitol. Biggs famously bragged on video: “We’ve gone through every barricade thus far.”

The Justice Department said Biggs and Zachary Rehl, a Pennsylvania man who also had his sentence commuted by Trump, were part of a division of Proud Boys called the Ministry of Self Defense.

Others arrested and sentenced after the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, also appear to be benefiting from sweeping pardons also issued by Trump, who said his administration will not pursue any more ongoing cases.

Enrique Tarrio, a former Proud Boys national Chair, was released from prison on Tuesday despite a 22-year prison sentence. Attorneys for Tarrio told The Associated Press that he was released hours after Trump signed a pardon.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

previousDonald Trump returns Cuba to terror sponsor list, again reversing Joe Biden’s policy

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

