January 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Democratic consulting firm Key Lime brings on John Etienne, Gabe Barrios, Izzy Connerly

Jacob OglesJanuary 22, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNew Administration

Donald Trump directs all federal DEI staff be put on leave

EducationHeadlines

Finalists for FAU president include FSU dean, former House Majority Leader

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa to host college football championship in 2029

John Etienne, Gabe Barrios and Izzy Connerly, in this order
The Democratic firm has also raised millions for congressional Special Elections.

Democratic consulting firm Key Lime Strategies is expanding its team.

John Etienne came on as Digital Director for House Majority PAC, which is dedicated to growing the Democratic caucus in the Florida House. Etienne worked for former gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried’s 2022 campaign in the same capacity. The Florida native also worked as Senior Digital Media Adviser for Third Way and was a fellow for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Etienne’s campaign experience also includes stints as Digital Organizing Director for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. In Minnesota, he worked as Deputy Digital Organizing Director for former President Joe Biden’s campaign, and before that worked on 2020 presidential campaigns in Florida and Iowa for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Senator.

Gabe Barrios also joined Key Lime as a Fundraising Associate. The Miami native previously worked with the International Rescue Committee. “A people person, at Key Lime he is a part of the fundraising program and uses his love for connecting with others to do precisely that with and for our clients,” reads a bio from Key Lime.

Also coming on as a Fundraising Associate, Izzy Connerly joins the team from New Mexico. She has worked in the past on political efforts in St. Petersburg. She has developed an expertise in graphic design, video editing and fundraising copy.

Key Lime announced the hires amid efforts to raise money for Democrats in two Special Elections for open congressional seats in Florida. The firm said it has already raised $1 million for clients running in Florida’s 1st Congressional District to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and in Florida’s 6th Congressional District to succeed former U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz. The successful fundraising came despite the challenges of candidates running in heavily Republican seats.

Key Lime successfully raised $3 million for clients in the 2024 election cycle.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa to host college football championship in 2029

nextFinalists for FAU president include FSU dean, former House Majority Leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories