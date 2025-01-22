Democratic consulting firm Key Lime brings on John Etienne, Gabe Barrios, Izzy Connerly

Democratic consulting firm Key Lime Strategies is expanding its team.

John Etienne came on as Digital Director for House Majority PAC, which is dedicated to growing the Democratic caucus in the Florida House. Etienne worked for former gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried’s 2022 campaign in the same capacity. The Florida native also worked as Senior Digital Media Adviser for Third Way and was a fellow for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Etienne’s campaign experience also includes stints as Digital Organizing Director for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. In Minnesota, he worked as Deputy Digital Organizing Director for former President Joe Biden’s campaign, and before that worked on 2020 presidential campaigns in Florida and Iowa for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Senator.

Gabe Barrios also joined Key Lime as a Fundraising Associate. The Miami native previously worked with the International Rescue Committee. “A people person, at Key Lime he is a part of the fundraising program and uses his love for connecting with others to do precisely that with and for our clients,” reads a bio from Key Lime.

Also coming on as a Fundraising Associate, Izzy Connerly joins the team from New Mexico. She has worked in the past on political efforts in St. Petersburg. She has developed an expertise in graphic design, video editing and fundraising copy.

Key Lime announced the hires amid efforts to raise money for Democrats in two Special Elections for open congressional seats in Florida. The firm said it has already raised $1 million for clients running in Florida’s 1st Congressional District to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and in Florida’s 6th Congressional District to succeed former U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz. The successful fundraising came despite the challenges of candidates running in heavily Republican seats.

Key Lime successfully raised $3 million for clients in the 2024 election cycle.