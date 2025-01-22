January 22, 2025
Tampa to host college football championship in 2029

Cole Pepper January 22, 2025

cfb-fans-react-tampa-replaces-dallas-host-of-2029-cfp-national-championship-768x512 copy
Dallas withdrew as host sighting scheduling conflicts and other reasons.

Tampa will host the College Football Playoff title game in 2029 as a replacement for Dallas, according to Action Network’s Brett Murphy.

Dallas had been slated to host the game on Jan. 22, 2029, but could not because of scheduling conflicts. Tampa beat out Phoenix and Houston as previously selected backup sites to host a championship game if one of the primary cities could not.

Ohio State beat Notre Dame on Monday in Atlanta in the first CFP national championship game since the 12-team playoff was introduced this year. Miami is scheduled to host the game next year, followed by Las Vegas in 2027, New Orleans in 2028, and Miami again in 2030.

Several reports in Dallas have additional reasons for the city pulling out of its hosting duties, including a potential adjustment of the Events Trust Funds Program, which would impact how much the state might contribute toward incentives and whether the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas would be completed on time. The convention center would be an important venue for festivities around the championship game.

Final tabulations are yet to be completed but the city of Atlanta estimated a $75 million economic impact as a result of hosting this season’s CFP championship game.

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

Categories