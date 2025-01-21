Last Call for 1.21.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

One day into his term, Donald Trump issued a series of executive orders, some of which test the boundaries of presidential power.

Undoubtedly, the most controversial item in the initial volley is an executive order that would end birthright citizenship — the constitutional guarantee that those born on U.S. soil are granted U.S. citizenship regardless of whether their parents are citizens.

Nearly two dozen states have already moved to challenge the order in court. Florida is not one of them, and it’s unlikely that it or any other GOP-run state will be in the future.

Trump also reversed one of former President Joe Biden’s final acts, placing Cuba back on the state sponsor of terrorism list. Biden’s order was unpopular on both sides of the aisle in Florida.

Barring something unprecedented, U.S.-Cuba relations will not soften after the next four years. Florida’s now-former U.S. Senator, Marco Rubio, was officially sworn in as Secretary of State this morning. During his confirmation hearing last week, he vowed to reverse Biden’s order and said that he had “zero doubt” Cuba meets “all the qualifications for being a state sponsor of terrorism.”

Trump followed through with rebranding the TAFKA as “Gulf of Mexico.” The Sunshine State was among the first to embrace the change in an official capacity, with Gov. Ron DeSantis using “Gulf of America” in the first line of a Monday executive order declaring a state of emergency related to the severe (for Florida, at least) winter weather.

“We used to think Blizzard Beach was a theme park in Orlando.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the frigid weather sweeping across North Florida.

Lightning looking for consistency in Montreal

The Tampa Bay Lightning tries to narrow the gap in the Atlantic Division as they travel to Montreal to face the Canadiens (7 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Network Sun).

The Lightning (25-17-3) trail their Sunshine State rivals, the Florida Panthers, by four points for second place in the division. Tampa Bay has not been able to string together more than back-to-back wins since a four-game winning streak in mid-December.

Right-winger Nikita Kucherov continues to lead the Lightning attack with 21 goals and a team-high 48 assists. Kucherov’s 69 points are tied for second in the NHL this season.

Montreal (23-19-4) struggled to start the season but has found a rhythm. After opening the campaign with four wins in the first 15 games, the Canadiens have won 18 of the last 30 games. Among the recent wins was a 5-2 decision over the Lightning in Tampa Bay on Dec. 29.

The two teams will meet again in the regular season after tonight when the Lightning return to Montreal on Feb. 9.

Just over halfway through the regular season, Tampa Bay is in a position to return to the playoffs, while the Canadiens would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today.

