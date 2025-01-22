Jacksonville Bold for 1.22.25: Fish story

Rep. John Rutherford is hoping Congress finally moves on extending fishing rights to red snapper off our sea coast.

“For over a decade, the South Atlantic fishing community has worked hard to rebuild the red snapper stock, a highly sought-after reef fish that plays a vital role in our local economy. Thanks to their concerted efforts, local anglers are telling me they’re seeing more red snapper off the coast of Northeast Florida than they’ve ever seen before. Even NOAA has finally acknowledged that the red snapper population is no longer overfished. That’s why last summer’s one-day season and NOAA’s recent actions to shut down bottom fishing are so confusing and ridiculous,” Rutherford says.

The Congressman is sponsoring legislation to cure this problem with Rep. Darren Soto of Central Florida, while Sen. Rick Scott is carrying the Senate version. Rep. Aaron Bean is a co-sponsor of the House version.

The “Red Snapper Act” would “stop the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from unilaterally closing the red snapper fishery in the South Atlantic until reliable and accurate data from the soon-to-be-completed independent study, the South Atlantic Great Red Snapper Count, is incorporated into the stock assessment.”

The measure is backed by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF), the Center for Sportfishing Policy (CSP), and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“Florida’s fishing industry is a multibillion-dollar economic driver in our state, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and attracting visitors to communities along our coast. We’ve made great strides in Florida to ensure our natural resources are preserved and protected for years to come, including rebuilding the Red Snapper population. I’m proud to work with Congressman Rutherford on the Red Snapper Act to support our state’s commercial and recreational fishing industry and ensure their success isn’t limited by the federal government’s outdated data and regulations,” said Scott.

The current Governor also backs this move.

Tweet, tweet:

Flag flap

A North Florida Republican is ready to say no to flags from foreign principalities.

Rep. Kat Cammack is running back her resolution to stop colleagues from “bringing or displaying a flag of a foreign nation” on the House floor. She previously filed it last year after members of Congress waved Ukrainian flags in the Chamber.

“On the floor of the United States House of Representatives, there should only be one flag on display: ours,” Cammack said. “We make serious decisions on behalf of the American people and their taxpayer dollars on the House floor. This business should be carried out beneath no other banner than our stars and stripes to remind us of who we represent and why this nation is the greatest in the history of the world. I’m glad to have earned the support of dozens of my colleagues who join me in standing up for the American people and putting our nation before all others.”

Size doesn’t matter here: Even tiny flags would violate the ban, which the House Sergeant-at-Arms will enforce. However, lapel pins and flags used as part of “an exhibit during a speech or debate under the rules of the House of Representatives” would be allowed.

Tweet, tweet:

Last dance

Mike Waltz is officially a former Congressman.

The St. Johns County Republican, who has represented Northeast Florida in Congress since 2019, resigned from office ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Monday.

In November, Trump appointed Waltz, a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran, as his National Security Adviser.

A race to replace Waltz is underway. The now-former Congressman has endorsed Sen. Randy Fine.

In his new advisory role to the President, Waltz will be at the forefront of a litany of national security crises — ranging from the ongoing effort to provide weapons to Ukraine and escalating worries about the growing alliance between Russia and North Korea to the persistent attacks in the Middle East by Iran proxies. He’ll also be a key figure in efforts to solidify a ceasefire further between Israel and its Hamas and Hezbollah enemies.

A graduate of Virginia Military Institute and three-time GOP Congressman, Waltz is the first Green Beret elected to the U.S. House. He served in the active-duty Army for four years before moving to the Florida Guard. While in the Guard, he did multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa and was awarded four Bronze Stars, including two with valor.

He also worked as a policy adviser in the Pentagon when Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates were Department of Defense chiefs.

Waltz retired as a colonel.

In November, he easily won re-election.

Meanwhile, Northeast Florida talent will play an essential role in his office. POLITICO Florida reports that former Jacksonville Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes, central to the Trump transition and campaign’s messaging, “is heading to the Trump administration as deputy National Security Adviser for strategic communications” in Waltz’s Nat Sec shop.

Tweet, tweet:

SCOTUS success

None dare call it “lawfare.”

That’s the U.S. Supreme Court’s rebuke to an Iowa politician who claimed he had the right to use the “Success Kid” meme.

Here’s USA Today’s take.

“(Rep. Steve) King said Laney Griner had used ‘lawfare’ to single him out after promoting the meme for others’ use because she found him ‘abhorrent,’ incorrectly betting that he would cave because he was tired of being attacked,” USA Today notes, referring to the Hawkeye State Republican’s act on the Jacksonville mother.

“It was to her great surprise that decades of media pressure had not worn away King’s spirit, but rather hardened and honed it,” his lawyers said.

“The case started in 2020 when King’s campaign committee posted a version of the meme of Griner’s son, an 11-month-old with a determined look on his face, clenching a fistful of sand. The post urged supporters to donate to ‘make sure the memes keep flowing and the Lefties stay triggered.’”

Griner’s lawyer wanted the image taken down; King used it anyway.

“Success Kid” has been licensed by many parties, but King stole it.

As USA Today notes, King wanted the Supreme Court to “identify the self-evident principle that one cannot beg for, cheer on, instruct, cajole, and fawn over very public uses of copyrighted content in mass social media, only to demur when someone that she finds `abhorrent’ takes her at her word.”

Party in D.C.

___

Time management

Sen. Jennifer Bradley has filed a bill to undo a state law mandating later start times for middle and high schools.

Under the current rules, which will take effect next year, middle schools cannot begin earlier than 8 a.m., high schools can start no earlier than 8:30 a.m., and elementary schools have no start time requirement.

Bradley’s legislation (SB 296) would end those limits, allowing schools to start earlier. Some school officials are expressing concerns about managing buses during later starting times. The Legislature passed the new start time rules in 2023 (HB 733), will go into effect July 1, 2026.

In 2023, the Legislature sought to move back starting times as lawmakers said they were worried that young people wouldn’t get enough sleep. Nearly half of public high schools and about a quarter of charter schools in Florida begin instruction before 7:30 a.m., according to Wildwood Republican Rep. John Temple, who sponsored HB 733.

Cash for chargers

A last tranche of Biden Bucks is Duval bound.

The city, JEA, and Florida State College Jacksonville are receiving $2.8 million to install 100 electric vehicle charging stations at the state college’s six campuses and four public sites.

Acting Federal Highway Deputy Administrator Gloria M. Shepherd said the grants here and elsewhere are “investing in alternative fueling infrastructure in communities, creating economic opportunities, and advancing equity in EV charging by ensuring all Americans can share the benefits of an electrified future.”

The Mayor is also stoked.

“This project is about more than just installing chargers — it’s about leading on the technologies that will drive our future and make clean, sustainable transportation accessible to everyone. By investing in electric vehicle infrastructure, we are improving air quality, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring that all Jacksonville residents, no matter their neighborhood, can benefit from a cleaner city,” Mayor Donna Deegan said.

The city says the allocation will increase Jacksonville’s charger inventory by 62.5%.

Budget chat

Speaking of the Mayor, she wants your input on the budget to be proposed later this year.

Catch her at one or more of these events in the weeks ahead. There’s no need to preregister, so as Kurt Cobain said: Come, as you are.

Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.: Legends Center

Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.: Ed White High School

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.: Beaches Watch Meeting at Beaches Branch Library

Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.: Atlantic Coast High School

Tuesday, March 4 at 6 p.m.: Riverside High School

Tuesday, March 11th at 6 p.m.: First Coast High School

Oh snap

Silence is golden. And decorum is platinum.

That’s a takeaway from bipartisan legislation (2024-871) that the Jacksonville City Council Rules Committee voted to inhibit demonstrations further.

Snapping fingers and signs larger than 21 inches squared would be banned. However, an amendment in committee removed language prohibiting the discussion of a “group of candidates, political party or a ballot initiative.”

Save the date

Speaking of budgets and potential mayoral candidates, an all-star team is lined up for possible 2027 candidate-for-something Terrance Freeman’s political committee fundraiser.

We told you about this last month and now know the host committee. It’s a large and important group.

Freeman is one of a few Republicans who could challenge Mayor Deegan. He’ll be termed out of the Council in two years, and as a former Council President and executive council assistant, he would be a formidable candidate for whatever comes next.

Check out the invite below.

Port plug

Time is running out to get tix for the JAXPORT event of the year.

CEO Eric Green will “share updates on the port’s major growth projects and plans for the future during the State of the Port address Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.”

The “X Factor” presentation starts at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront at 10:30 a.m.

“We have a number of initiatives underway that will build on JAXPORT’s position as Florida’s largest container port and a national leader in the movement of automobiles and breakbulk,” said CEO Green. “All of these projects enhance our capabilities and set the stage for continued strategic growth, which supports jobs, economic impact, and supply chain security for our region and state.”

Admission starts at $65 for members and $85 for non-members of the Propeller Club. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Streets are talking

Specifically, safe streets, with the North Florida Transportation Planning Authority slating a summit for Thursday at 11:30, to be held at the University of North Florida Adam W. Herbert University Center.

John Simmerman, founder of Active Towns, will deliver a keynote speech on “Inviting, Invigorating and Inclusive” places.

But that’s not all.

The city’s Director of Strategic Initiatives, Melissa Ross, will welcome attendees.

These other big names will also have big ideas to share as part of panel discussions.

Emily Bush, AICP, CPM, Executive Director, Bike/Walk Central Florida

Jesús Fuentes, PE, Senior project manager, EXP

Lara Bouck, PE, AICP Manager of Project Development, MetroPlan Orlando

Matthew Fall, Bicycle/Pedestrian Coordinator, City of Jacksonville

Reuben Franklin, P.E., Assistant City Manager, St. Augustine

Robert T. Companion, PE, Deputy County Manager — County Engineer at Nassau County Board Of Commissioners

Beth Carson, PLA, AICP, Director of Planning and Zoning, Clay County Board of Commissioners

David Tyler, P.E., AICP, Corridors program manager, FDOT, District Two

Fred Jones, AICP, RSP1, Director- Planning & Design Collaborative, The Haskell Company.

Heroic act

Kudos to Flagler County firefighter paramedic Domonique Bennet.

Despite being off duty at the moment, this first responder offered timely help to a man trapped in a car that burned after it struck a construction roller.

Bennet’s quick thinking saved a life.

“This is what our firefighters train for day in and day out,” Fire Chief Michael Tucker said. “Domonique Bennett is an exemplary young firefighter who stepped up to do the right thing for someone in our community. He literally just passed the paramedic exam and now has that status.”

Bennett, who has worked for Flagler County Fire Rescue since May 2023, graduated from the Flagler-Palm Coast High School Fire Leadership Academy.

Love zone

It’s hard to imagine anything more romantic than Valentine’s Day in and of itself.

But St. Johns County Clerk of Court Brandon Patty is upping the ante, offering unmarried lovebirds a chance to fly into wedded bliss together.

People can get married (or renew their vows if the first iteration didn’t entirely take) at the St. Augustine Carriage House on V Day at 1 p.m.

$30 per couple gets you in the door, and only 50 couples can make the cut.

“A valid Florida marriage license must be presented at the ceremony. Our team will contact you by Feb. 10 to confirm. Fees will be collected on-site at the event,” reads the sign-up page.

Those who want big-day pictures can get three digital snaps for $25. Bridal bouquets are also available for sale.

Be sure to get your premarital counseling beforehand, of course. It’s the law. And it’s probably a good idea for other reasons.

What could’ve Ben

The Jaguars coaching search moves into the next phase this week as the team is set to hold in-person interviews with a handful of candidates, but the prospect list is getting thinner by the day.

Two candidates who will not coach the Jaguars are Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who has accepted the head coaching position in Chicago, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who withdrew from consideration Wednesday morning.

Johnson was the hottest head coaching candidate this offseason, but the current structure of the Jaguars football leadership was an obstacle for him. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, “the setup wasn’t in line with what (Johnson) was looking for in his first head coaching job.”

Translation? He didn’t want to work with Trent Baalke as the general manager. The consensus around the league is that Baalke is a negative to the Jaguars’ job opening but owner Shad Khan seems to think otherwise and has stayed with Baalke through (soon-to-be) four head coaches.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Coen is staying with the Bucs after agreeing to a new contract in Tampa to be among the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL.

So, what’s left for the Jaguars?

Coen was scheduled to meet for a second interview with the Jaguars this week. Instead, only two candidates are expected to come to Jacksonville for in-person interviews: former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets head coach (and Jaguars assistant coach) Robert Saleh.

The Jaguars initially interviewed 10 candidates, some of whom are still coaching in the playoffs. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo must wait until their teams are out of the playoffs to participate in an in-person interview.

So, in addition to Johnson, it appears that, unless something changes, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are not considered candidates. That could be because the Jaguars brass didn’t want to take the next step with them, or the candidate may not want to continue to pursue the Jaguars’ job.

With the Bears hiring Johnson and the New England Patriots selecting Mike Vrabel, four other teams are still searching for a new head coach besides the Jaguars. The Jets, Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints are in the market for a new head coach.

Of the two candidates known to be asked for a second interview, only Saleh has previous head coaching experience. He spent three and a half seasons as the Jets head coach, compiling a record of 20-36. In his first two seasons, he led the Jets to last-place finishes in the AFC East, and in 2023, the Jets finished third in the division. The Jets never had a winning record in any season under Saleh. He spent 2014-2016 as the Jaguars linebackers coach and has coached in the NFL since 2005.

Like Saleh, Graham has a defensive background. Graham, a defensive lineman at Yale, spent eight years as a college assistant before landing a position on the New England Patriots staff in 2009. He worked his way up from coaching assistant to linebackers coach with New England and won a ring as a member of the Patriots’ staff that beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He also coached again with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins and the Giants. He was hired as the Raiders defensive coordinator in 2022.