U.S. News & World Report ranks UCF online degree programs in top 10 nationwide

Several online degree programs at the University of Central Florida (UCF) cracked the top 10 in the nation in new rankings out this week from U.S. News & World Report.

Other Florida schools are also getting praise in the annual rankings that are used to help recruit students.

Out of all the UCF programs getting kudos, UCF’s online bachelor’s psychology program earned the highest mark, ranked at No. 4 in the country.

UCF’s online bachelor’s program for business in lodging and restaurant management was No. 8.

Overall, UCF’s online bachelor’s degree programs were considered the ninth-best in the country.

The University of Florida has the No. 2 best online bachelor’s programs overall in the country.

A pair of Daytona Beach schools also broke into the top 25 — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at No. 12 and Daytona State College, tied at No. 21 with the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

U.S. News & World Report noted UCF was ahead of the trend and began offering online courses in 2000-01.

Nearly 12,000 students are taking online courses at UCF, which are “extensions of the on-campus academic experience, sharing the same policies, course expectations, faculty, and learning activities,” U.S. News & World Report said. “Face to face and online credits are not distinguished. Online students may attend campus activities including commencement.”

UCF’s online courses made education more accessible for students who juggled their families and jobs, the school said in a press release.

Many of the online programs getting recognized, including nursing and engineering, are also in-demand sectors of the economy. UCF’s online graduate nursing program was No. 17 and its online graduate engineering program was No. 39, respectively, in the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

“UCF continually pushes boundaries to deliver exceptional learning experiences,” President Alexander Cartwright said in a statement. “Our world-class faculty — leaders in both academia and industry — ensure our programs remain at the forefront of innovation. We remain focused on growing our reputation as a national leader in online education, preparing students to thrive and advance in their current careers and seize opportunities in the future.”