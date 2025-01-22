January 22, 2025
Winter storm not finished with Florida as state braces for more extreme cold

Drew DixonJanuary 22, 20253min1

Winter snow storm Florida AP
With 8 to 9 inches of snowfall, the town of Milton set a new Florida record during the storm.

The wild Winter storm that slammed Florida is not completely finished as damage assessments are still being made, records have been broken and frigid cold temperatures will get near 10 degrees.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office issued updates on conditions and assessments of the deep freeze and wintry precipitation that shut down much of North Florida Tuesday. The Governor’s Office said dangerous conditions will continue into Thursday in North Florida from the Panhandle to the First Coast.

“Very slick and icy conditions can be expected today throughout North Florida as precipitation has fallen, accumulated and frozen over. Any wet spots that do not thaw today could refreeze Thursday morning. Residents should exercise extreme caution if they must drive,” a news release issued by the Governor’s Office said.

State officials also noted snowfall records were broken in many Florida cities, particularly in the Panhandle. The most notable record set during the Winter storm was seen in Milton, where 8 to 9 inches of snowfall was recorded. That figure is more than twice the state record of 4 inches of snowfall recorded in 1954.

DeSantis is maintaining the state of emergency order he issued Monday, which allows state officials to employ resources to make available to cities and counties impacted by the storm.

There were 18,000 Florida homes without power as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Governor’s Office. Some 20,000 have already been restored after losing power across the state during the storm. “Extreme Cold Warnings” remain in effect for most of the Panhandle through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) station in Tallahassee forecast precipitation will likely subside Wednesday night. But frigid temperatures will drop even lower than those seen Tuesday night, as the forecast for Bonifay in the Panhandle could drop to as low as 11 degrees, the coldest forecast in the state so far. Marianna might see temperatures drop as low as 12, and DeFuniak Springs could see 13 degrees.

Just north of those areas in Dawson, Georgia, temperatures could get as low as 9 degrees Thursday.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories