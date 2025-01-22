Special Election called to replace Joel Rudman in HD 3

A Special Election has been called to replace former state Rep. Joel Rudman in House District 3.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a Special Primary Election for April 1 and a Special General Election for June 10.

The seat has opened with Rudman, a Palm Bay Republican, running for Congress. Per Florida’s “resign to run” law, he had to vacate his seat and already left office on Jan. 1.

A qualifying period for the Special Election begins at 8 a.m. on Feb. 3 and closes at noon on Feb. 4, a Tuesday.

Rudman just won election in the district in November to a second term when he defeated Democrat Keith Ellis Gillum with more than 78% of the vote.

The heavily Republican district covers northern parts of Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties.

The Primary date for the Special Election will occur the same day as the General Election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, where Rudman is one of 16 candidates qualified to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, now the host of a One America News show.

Even before the Special Election was called, six candidates, including five Republicans, had already filed for Rudman’s seat for the 2026 Election cycle.

Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles raised over $22,500 for the seat already through the end of 2024. Assistant State Attorney Hayden Hudson tallied more than $23,600, with $10,000 of that a candidate loan.

Jamie Lee Wells, a Milton Republican, reported just $351. Baker Republican Joshua Sik and Pace Republican Cyndy Smith reported no fundraising to date.

Democrat Dondre Wise has also reported no fundraising.

It remains to be seen which candidates file and qualify for the Special Election now that it has been called, but those with fundraising can take all dollars raised for 2026 to the Special Election.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued earlier this month to force DeSantis to call the Special Election in HD 3 and Senate District 19.

“After an unexplained two-month delay, the Governor has finally called these special elections,” said ACLU Staff Attorney Nicholas Warren. “This delay will leave Brevard County and Northwest Florida without representation in the Legislature for months. Furthermore, taxpayers will now bear the cost of multiple elections that could have been consolidated, adding unnecessary financial strain to already burdened communities.

“Florida’s resign-to-run law was designed so vacancies could be filled promptly. To prevent cascading delays and costs, we urge the Legislature to mandate strict time frames for holding special elections, and to require resign-to-run elections be held concurrently. It should not require a lawsuit for the governor to fulfill his constitutional duty to set elections.”