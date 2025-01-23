Gov. DeSantis lashes legislative leadership, lauds Donald Trump in national TV hit on immigration

There is little daylight between Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump, but the same can’t be said about the state’s Chief Executive and the leaders of the Senate and House.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are working hand in hand with the Trump administration,” DeSantis said Wednesday.

During DeSantis’ A Block appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” he employed his familiar national bully pulpit and yet again reminded Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez of who really sets the agenda in Tallahassee, amid their lack of enthusiasm for a Special Session starting Monday that addresses illegal immigration.

As he has previously, the Governor pilloried the legislative leaders’ claim that a Special Session next week is “premature,” especially given he “spoke to the President” and knew that executive orders Trump released this week “were coming.”

“We’ve been waiting four years to be able to have a partner in Washington DC on this issue. We have a sense of urgency. We’ve got to get the job done, no more dragging your feet. Let’s do it, and this will be what the the people of Florida sent us here to do,” DeSantis declaimed.

“Imagine having to explain to a Republican voter if you’re a member of the Florida legislature, ‘Oh, you don’t want to help with this?’ How we can just wait and do it months from now? Nobody is going to accept that. Our folks want action now,” DeSantis added. “We’ve got the momentum, we’ve got to get it done.”

DeSantis also lauded Trump’s deployment of 1,500 troops to the southern border, calling it a “great start” from the administration in correcting four years of non-enforcement by the Democratic White House, and predicting “the problem is going to be put to bed once and for all.”

“The Pentagon and the people in the brass need to recognize that under Donald Trump, the military’s mission is not just simply to be halfway around the world defending borders, but actually to defend our own borders. And designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations is absolutely the right thing to do. And you are going to see this operate as not just a law enforcement issue, but as a military issue,” DeSantis asserted.