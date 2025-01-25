Donald Trump to speak on ‘no tax on tips’ after Florida Republicans file bill to make that happen

President Donald Trump reportedly is going to talk about one of his most popular campaign promises: ending taxes on tips.

Per the Associated Press, Trump is set to speak to the Culinary Union in Las Vegas, and the proposal is going to be featured in the remarks.

Such a thing can’t be accomplished by executive order, of course, and to that end Sunshine State conservatives U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan and Byron Donalds have legislation ready to go in the Senate and the House.

The three talked about the bill earlier this month.

“During my time as Governor of Florida, I worked to cut taxes over 100 times to help businesses thrive, families keep more of their hard-earned dollars and turn our entire economy around,” Scott said.

“After four years of President Joe Biden’s skyrocketing inflation making life harder for families, it’s about time we follow Florida’s turnaround playbook and take significant action to cut taxes with the No Tax on Tips Act. President Trump is laser-focused on getting our economy back on track, and passing this bill ASAP will be a great start.”

“Florida’s tourism-driven economy thrives because of the hardworking men and women in our restaurant and hospitality industries, many of whom rely on tipped wages to support their families,” Buchanan said.

“I’m introducing the No Tax on Tips Act with Congressman Donalds to ensure that these essential workers are able to keep more of the money they’ve earned, without interference from Washington. As Vice Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and a former chairman of the Tax Subcommittee, cutting taxes for working Americans is my top priority.”

“For far-too-long, Washington’s focus has been on how much of your paycheck politicians and unelected bureaucrats will take to fund their destructive agendas. Americans deserve to take home more of what they have earned, especially given the self-inflicted economic hardships created by the Biden administration,” Donalds added.

“Hardworking Americans across our Southwest Florida community, the Sunshine State, and the nation deserve a government that will put them first.”

Industry groups, including the National Restaurant Association, the Professional Beauty Association and the International Franchise Association, are on board with the bill as well.

The Associated Press contributed reporting