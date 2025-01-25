January 25, 2025
LG Jeanette Nuñez backs away from immigrant tuition law she backed a decade ago
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/7/23-Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez enters the House Chamber during the opening day of the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 25, 2025

FLAPOL030723CH061
'It has served its purpose and run its course.'

What a difference a decade makes.

Jeanette Nuñez, Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, says a law (HB 851) she championed in 2014 now needs to be repealed.

“It’s been more than a decade since this law was passed. Our country looks very different today than it did then. It’s time to repeal this law. It has served its purpose and run its course. Florida will not incentivize illegal immigration through this law or any other,” she posted Saturday.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida has enacted the strongest anti-illegal immigration laws in the country. In fact, our administration has banned sanctuary cities, prohibited drivers’ licenses and IDs for illegal aliens, enacted E-verify, sent illegal aliens to sanctuary jurisdictions, and deployed resources to the southern border to fight back against the unprecedented illegal immigration. These policies have, as intended, deterred illegal immigration and Florida has a responsibility to do more.”

DeSantis has called a Special Session for this week, which starts Monday despite no bills being filed for it.

Among the priorities: legislation that would undo in-state “tuition breaks” for Florida children of illegal aliens.

While this bill isn’t currently being presented for the Special Session, Sen. Randy Fine’s legislation (SB 90) would end the 10-year practice of giving this group in-state tuition at colleges and universities, saving an estimated $45 million in taxpayer dollars currently encumbered for this purpose.

Fine’s bill, if enacted as written, would strike provisions from Section 1009.26 of the Florida Statutes that cater to any student who attended Florida high schools for at least three years before graduating in the state, and who applied to an in-state institution of higher learning no more than 24 months after graduating.

The waiver is currently “applicable for 110 percent of the required credit hours of the degree or certificate program for which the student is enrolled.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

