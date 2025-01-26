January 26, 2025
Florida House proposal would establish ‘Office of Secure Florida’ to oversee immigration issues
Via AP

Drew Dixon January 26, 2025

AP immigration
New Office of Secure Florida would be run out of FloridaCommerce and would require $1.7M in funds.

A new bill in the Florida House of Representatives will be considered in the Legislative Special Session which begins Monday that would oversee migrant activities in the state.

The proposed measure, HB 3-A, would establish the Office of Secure Florida. The bill was proposed by Rep. Mike Caruso, a Republican from Palm Beach County. The new office would be under the supervision of FloridaCommerce and is designed for “combatting illegal immigration.”

The bill comes amid a flurry of proposed legislation ahead of the Special Session that was called for by Gov. Ron DeSantis. While no formal agenda was stipulated for the Special Session, it’s been assumed it will deal mainly with immigration issues.

The new bill that proposes the new state office would provide regulation for several elements of immigration for Florida. The proposed bill would be an enforcement agency for many regulations.

E-verify and employment authorization for immigrants would be reviewed through the Office of Secure Florida. The purchase and registration of property by immigrants would also be reviewed by the office.

The bill also establishes $1.725 million in funding that would come from the state’s general revenue fund would be allocated to FloridaCommerce to establish the new office that will have 10 full-time employees that could utilize $1.1 million for salaries and benefits. The funding would be recurring.

The proposal for a new state office overseeing immigration issues comes amid other immigration proposals.

State Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Republican from Fort Myers, has submitted a proposed bill, SB 20-4, that prevents any easing of tuition fees for entrance into state colleges and universities in Florida for specific immigrants. The wording on the bill is explicit as the Florida Legislature gears up for the special session called by DeSantis.

That measure comes nearly simultaneously with Florida’s Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez decision to back away from a Florida House of Representatives Bill she supported in 2014 when she was a state representative. That measure, HB 85, gave tuition waivers for children of undocumented immigrants.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

