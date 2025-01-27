January 27, 2025
Kathy Castor names Shahra Lambert as new District Advisor

Lambert copy
Lambert served for years with former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor has hired Shahra Lambert as her new District Advisor. Lambert previously served 15 years with former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

“Shahra’s exceptional experience and dedication to serving Florida families and small businesses will enhance our ability to connect with constituents and address their needs effectively,” Castor said. “Her leadership, expertise, care and compassion will strengthen our outreach efforts and ensure that my neighbors in Florida’s Fourteenth Congressional District are well-represented and supported. I will count on Shahra’s counsel to ensure emergency federal support is effectively put to work as our region recovers from the devastation of last year’s hurricanes.”

During her time with Nelson, Lambert worked on several initiatives promoting equity and enhancing community engagement. After Nelson lost his seat to now U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Lambert stayed with Nelson in his new role, as a Senior Advisor for Nelson in his leadership position at NASA. 

In those roles she gained extensive experience working with federal agencies, employing grassroots advocacy and implementing strategic planning, tools that will help her further initiatives in Castor’s office. 

Lambert holds a master’s degree from Florida State University. She served from Nelson’s Tampa office during her time in the Senate. Castor’s district, Florida’s 14th Congressional District, encompasses parts of Tampa, making it familiar territory.

Both Castor and Nelson are Democrats. 

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

Categories