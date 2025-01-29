Joe Peduzzi launches Palm Beach County Commission bid with fleet of WPB endorsements

West Palm Beach Commissioner Joe Peduzzi, who coasted back into office last year after no one filed to run against him, is setting his sights higher.

He’s running to replace Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, who confirmed his candidacy this month in the 2027 race for West Palm Beach Mayor, in the seven-person panel’s District 2 seat.

“Serving the residents of West Palm Beach has been a tremendous honor,” Peduzzi said in a statement.

“I look forward to bringing my experience and dedication to the County Commission to continue advocating for solutions that enhance public safety, protect our natural resources, and address pressing issues like affordable housing and homelessness.”

Peduzzi, a 54-year-old registered Democrat, announced his candidacy Wednesday. A press note from his campaign said he is endorsed by all five of his City Commission colleagues: Mayor Keith James and Commissioners Christy Fox, Cathleen Ward, Shalonda Warren and Christina Lambert, who is competing with Weiss for James’ job.

A lawyer by training and City Commissioner since 2019, Peduzzi today represents the largest district in West Palm Beach in terms of land mass. It includes the Grassy Waters Everglades Preserve, a 23-square-mile ecosystem that provides fresh water to the city and the neighboring towns of Palm Beach and South Palm Beach.

Peduzzi’s accomplishments while in city office, according to his campaign, include overseeing the completion of a state-of-the-art fire station, efforts to increase police presence in West Palm Beach’s higher-crime areas and advocating for developers to provide more affordable housing units and effective mobility solutions.

His community involvement includes serving as Vice Chair of the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, Chair of the Nuisance Abatement Board and membership in the National League of Cities, on the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council and with the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency.

“I am eager to bring my experience, dedication, and passion for public service to the County Commission,” Peduzzi said. “Together, we can build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous community for all.”

In private life, Peduzzi works as a personal injury lawyer. He also served as a volunteer firefighter and reserve police officer for nearly 20 years and has served on various charitable and civic boards, his campaign said.

Peduzzi holds a Juris Doctor from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Loyola University.

Weiss’ seat is up for grabs in 2026.