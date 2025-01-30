January 30, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Javier Estevez named Political Director at Sierra Club Florida

Drew WilsonJanuary 30, 20252min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.30.25

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis distant third in 2028 GOP presidential preference poll

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 1.29.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Javier Estevez
Estevez, who joined the organization in 2022, moves up from Operations & Legislative Coordinator.

Javier Estevez has been appointed Political and Legislative Director at Sierra Club Florida.

Estevez has been at Sierra Club Florida since 2022, previously serving as the Operations & Legislative Coordinator, where he worked to advance the organization’s environmental advocacy efforts across the state.

“As a Florida native, I deeply understand the urgency of protecting our state’s natural environment. Now more than ever, we must unite individuals, organizations, and policymakers who share our vision for a sustainable future,” Estevez said.

“I am committed to championing the environmental issues that matter the most and contributing to Sierra Club Florida’s mission of building a better, brighter future for our state.”

In his new role, Estevez aims to build a dynamic and inclusive political program that engages with all those dedicated to protecting Florida’s environment, natural resources, and wildlife. Sierra Club Florida said his leadership will reinforce the organization’s long-standing legacy of advocacy and progress on critical environmental issues.

“We are thrilled to welcome Javier Estevez as Sierra Club Florida’s Political and Legislative Director. As our state enters a pivotal political era, building strong legislative partnerships and coalitions is more important than ever,” Sierra Club Florida Chapter Director Susannah Randolph said.

“Javier’s wealth of experience and strategic expertise make him an invaluable asset in this role, and we are excited to see him elevate Sierra Club Florida’s political program to new heights under his leadership.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.30.25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories