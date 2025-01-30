Personnel note: Javier Estevez named Political Director at Sierra Club Florida

Javier Estevez has been appointed Political and Legislative Director at Sierra Club Florida.

Estevez has been at Sierra Club Florida since 2022, previously serving as the Operations & Legislative Coordinator, where he worked to advance the organization’s environmental advocacy efforts across the state.

“As a Florida native, I deeply understand the urgency of protecting our state’s natural environment. Now more than ever, we must unite individuals, organizations, and policymakers who share our vision for a sustainable future,” Estevez said.

“I am committed to championing the environmental issues that matter the most and contributing to Sierra Club Florida’s mission of building a better, brighter future for our state.”

In his new role, Estevez aims to build a dynamic and inclusive political program that engages with all those dedicated to protecting Florida’s environment, natural resources, and wildlife. Sierra Club Florida said his leadership will reinforce the organization’s long-standing legacy of advocacy and progress on critical environmental issues.

“We are thrilled to welcome Javier Estevez as Sierra Club Florida’s Political and Legislative Director. As our state enters a pivotal political era, building strong legislative partnerships and coalitions is more important than ever,” Sierra Club Florida Chapter Director Susannah Randolph said.

“Javier’s wealth of experience and strategic expertise make him an invaluable asset in this role, and we are excited to see him elevate Sierra Club Florida’s political program to new heights under his leadership.”