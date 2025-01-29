Last Call for 1.29.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Lawmakers passed their immigration crackdown bill late Tuesday. Its next stop: EOG’s paper shredder.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed he would not sign the Special Session package, crafted with the Trump administration’s guidance. The declaration isn’t surprising given the still-blossoming feud between the Governor and the Legislature.

DeSantis has spent the past two days (and change) in the peanut gallery, criticizing the Legislature’s bill as “weak, weak, weak” when compared to the one proposed by his office.

The passed legislation fueled the fire by making Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson — not DeSantis — the state’s chief immigration officer. The Legislature also successfully thwarted the Governor’s attempt to get Trump on his side.

Despite having only a handful of allies in this battle, DeSantis seems insistent on fighting it. It’s hazy what the political repercussions of rejecting the bill would be, but the Governor is only a few months from regaining Trump’s favor.

Assuming the veto threat isn’t another one for the pile of “Never Back Down” asterisks, it’s unclear what the next step would be for an immigration bill.

Lawmakers initially brushed off DeSantis’ Special Session call as “premature,” and such legislation could be handled during the Regular Session, which starts in March. House Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton broke from the status quo by bucking the Governor this week and they haven’t flinched yet.

Tune In

Panthers looking for momentum vs. Kings

The Florida Panthers return home from a weeklong road trip to host the Los Angeles Kings tonight (7 p.m. ET, Scripps and ESPN+).

Florida (29-19-3) is second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers are fifth overall in the Eastern Conference, but they are only five points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for second place.

The defending Stanley Cup champions have not won more than two consecutive games since before Christmas. Over the past 15 games, the Panthers have won seven and lost eight. Florida has shown occasional offensive outbursts, including a 7-2 win at San Jose on Saturday. The following night, they managed just one goal in a 4-1 loss in Las Vegas.

Tonight’s game is the first home game since Jan 18 and the first of three straight games played at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

The Kings (26-15-6) have been equally mediocre lately, winning four of the last ten games. On the season, Los Angeles has outscored the opposition by 16 goals but ranks seventh in the Pacific Division with 58 points. However, the Kings have played just 47 games because of cancellations due to the wildfires in Southern California.

