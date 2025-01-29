January 29, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Byron Donalds holds massive lead in poll on gubernatorial contenders

Jacob OglesJanuary 29, 20255min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis threatens to veto bill, slams Republicans for being weak on immigration

HeadlinesInfluence

‘A letdown’: Florida Democrats slam passage of ‘expensive,’ ‘cruel’ TRUMP Act

HeadlinesNew Administration

Senate Judiciary Committee recommends Pam Bondi be confirmed as Attorney General

Donalds
'In a hypothetical Republican primary election with Donalds, Simpson, Nuñez, and Suarez, Donalds is the clear leader.'

A new poll shows that U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has a massive advantage over other prospective candidates for Florida Governor.

Victory Insights, a firm with an office in Naples, shows more than 31% of likely Florida Republican Primary voters when pitted against three other contenders. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez comes in a distant second with 4% support. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson polls at 3%. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shows with just 1%. Pollsters report a 3.5% margin of error.

The polling lands as the Donalds, a Naples Republican, takes steps to build a likely gubernatorial campaign, including bringing on several prominent consultants who previously worked with President Donald Trump.

“In a hypothetical Republican primary election with Donalds, Simpson, Nuñez, and Suarez, Donalds is the clear leader,” senior pollster Ben Galbraith writes in a polling report.

Notably, the same pollsters last April also found Donalds as the favorite against other prominent contenders, many of whom no longer appear as likely to run. Then, Donalds led with 21% compared to former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz at 13%, former U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz at 5%, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis at 3% and Simpson at 2%.

The pollster notes that the field looks significantly different less than a year later.

Gaetz resigned and took a cable news job after an embarrassing House Ethics Committee report. Waltz joined the White House as Trump’s National Security Adviser. Patronis just won a Republican Primary for Gaetz’s seat in Congress and is a frontrunner to win that seat in April.

The poll was conducted on Jan. 26 and 27 before the Florida Legislature passed legislation that could make Simpson the face of enforcement of Trump’s immigration agenda in Florida. But for the moment, Simpson’s public notoriety has remained little changed from last year.

Of course, the poll found that the vast majority of voters, more than 60%, were undecided. That leaves plenty of room for change in public opinion.

“Though Donalds is the clear frontrunner today, much crazier things have happened than an early frontrunner squandering his head start,” the pollster notes.

As for now, the poll shows Donalds’ strongest support from those voters most loyal to Trump. Of self-described MAGA Republicans, 38% support Donalds, compared to 4$ for Nuñez and 2% each for Simpson and Suarez. Among “constitutional conservatives,” about 35% back Donalds compared to 4% who like Nuñez and 3% who favor Simpson. But Donalds still boasts stronger support than competitors, even among those who identify as “moderate” or “traditional” Republicans.

Pollsters also ran a hypothetical head-to-head between Donalds and Simpson and found Donalds leading 34% to Simpson’s 5%.

The only group in which Simpson leads Donalds is among Republicans who “hate” Trump. In that small group, 12% support Simpson, and just 6% prefer Donalds.

Even among voters who hate Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said he would veto the bill giving Simpson immigration authority, 15% prefer Donalds for Governor, while 13% want Simpson.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis threatens to veto bill, slams Republicans for being weak on immigration

2 comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories