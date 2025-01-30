January 30, 2025
Ron DeSantis slams ‘grotesque’ immigration bill, questions Wilton Simpson’s influence
Ron DeSantis remains at odds with the Legislature over the 'TRUMP Act,' particularly concerning enforcement and leadership of state immigration policy.

Jacob Ogles

DeSantis
The Governor said the legislation would kneecap existing enforcement efforts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called an immigration bill passed in the Florida Legislature a “very grotesque piece of legislation.” He also insinuated Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson used his influence as a former Senate President to shape the bill.

“I would say, anybody who wants to run for Governor, if you’re not willing to come out now and oppose this swampy piece of legislation, you are not going to get elected Governor in the state,” he said. “I can guarantee it.”

As a rhetorical war between lawmakers and the Governor persists, DeSantis said allowing the bill to become law would make Florida less capable of fighting illegal immigration than it is now. He takes particular issue with a requirement in the bill for law enforcement to work with the Agriculture Commissioner’s Office instead of the Governor on issues leading to deportations.

“We have stopped thousands of illegal aliens coming in on boats in the Keys and off the coast in southeast Florida, working with the Coast Guard,” DeSantis said. “FDLE (the Florida Department of Law Enforcement) just did a bust of these Chinese illegal aliens down in South Florida. Florida Highway Patrol just did a big bust in Tallahassee. We’re doing this as a matter of course. You’re going to kneecap all of that and create a new thing under the Department of Agriculture that’s hardwired to fail, that’s designed to fail.”

The Florida Legislature has predictably suggested otherwise. House Speaker Daniel Perez said the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act (SB 2B) will impose strict penalties on criminals who are in the country illegally, including mandating the death penalty for undocumented individuals convicted of capital offenses like rape and murder.

“We’re all working to end the scourge of illegal immigration and the TRUMP Act helps fully realize President Trump’s vision!” Perez posted on X.

The bill passed Tuesday, but the Legislature has yet to hand it to DeSantis, who has vowed to veto it.

At a Palm Beach press conference, DeSantis shared the bully pulpit with state Rep. Mike Caruso, the only Republican in the Florida House to vote against the bill. Caruso slammed leadership for creating an oppressive environment for Republicans in the House.

“If you don’t fall in lockstep with them, there’ll be consequences,” Caruso said. “Your bills won’t be heard in committee, your appropriations will die. Everything you’ve worked so hard for will be gone in a flash. And that’s your present there, and that’s why they all fall in line.

“It’s sad, because that’s not the way we should work.”

DeSantis said he reached out to legislative leaders ahead of a Special Session this week and was rebuffed.

“I don’t need any credit. Just get the job done,” DeSantis said.

He said too much of the debate has been about personalities and individuals.

“Who cares, honestly,” he said.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • Joe

    January 30, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    Tiny D is a petty, petty, angry, short (did I mention petty?) man.

    Too bad for him the Florida mono-party has a supermajority in both chambers and can override any veto from his lame duck administration.

    Reply

