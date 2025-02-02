Rick Scott bills target human trafficking, China

Florida’s senior Senator continues to pursue an aggressive legislative agenda, with new bills this week.

Sen. Rick Scott’s “Stopping Adversarial Tariff Evasion Act” is intended “to enhance enforcement mechanisms against tariff evasion by foreign entities, closing a loophole often used by Communist China to avoid paying tariffs” by “moving manufacturing to other countries, a practice known as ‘country hopping.’”

The bill amends the Trade Act of 1974 and the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to allow for tariffs on countries that exploit other countries for their favorable trade arrangements, while the capital is controlled by China.

“President Donald Trump is right to use tariffs as a strategic tool to protect American jobs and our best interests, and to hold our adversaries accountable when they’re taking advantage of the United States. This is especially true for Communist China, one of our nation’s biggest adversaries, that will do anything on the quest for global domination and that clearly includes lying, exploiting our laws, evading tariffs and taking full advantage of the former administration’s weaknesses to drive American manufacturers and businesses out of the global market,” Scott says.

Meanwhile, Scott is teaming up with Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson on the Stop Human Trafficking of Unaccompanied Migrant Children Act.

The goal, says the Naples Republican, is to “protect innocent children from being trafficked in our nation” as the former President facilitated.

“It is terrifying to think that over 300,000 young, innocent children have been brought into this nation, potentially forced into unsafe conditions and at risk for human trafficking. As a parent or grandparent, it’s unimaginable to think what might happen to these children, and that former president Joe Biden allowed this to happen by completely dismantling our immigration system and opening our southern border, completely ignoring the consequences or the tolls on human life,” Scott said.