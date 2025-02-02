Carlos Guillermo Smith and Anna Eskamani file bill to make wheelchair repairs easier

A pair of Orlando Democrats want to make it easier for people to get their wheelchairs fixed so they aren’t robbed of their independence.

Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Rep. Anna Eskamani filed the Right to Repair Act for Powered Wheelchairs this week which they called landmark legislation meant to help consumers. Their legislation aims to make repairs more accessible by adding new rules for manufacturers who would be required to work with independent service shops to fix wheelchairs and other measures.

“Access to affordable and timely repairs for powered wheelchairs is not a luxury—it’s a necessity,” Smith said in a statement Friday. “This bill is a crucial step forward in ensuring the independence and well-being of wheelchair users across Florida. As someone who champions the needs of our diverse community, I am proud to file this bill along with Representative Eskamani.”

The two lawmakers said Friday their bill has the support from disability rights advocates, health care providers, and consumer protection organizations and could help people who often face expensive costs and long waits to get their mobility devices fixed.

Under SB 412 and HB 311, manufacturers for powered wheelchairs would be required to share repair manuals, diagnostic tools, and parts to independent repair shops.

The bills would also prohibit manufacturers from limiting repair services just to authorized dealers or repair centers.

The bill also protects the original equipment manufacturer from liability if the independent repair company damages the motorized wheelchair while it’s been repaired.

If passed, the Right to Repair Act for Powered Wheelchairs would take effect July 1.

“By passing this legislation, we can remove barriers to mobility and ensure that no one’s independence is limited by avoidable repair challenges,” Smith and Eskamani said in a press release.

Smith, a former state representative, won a Senate seat last year while Eskamani, who is running for Orlando Mayor in 2027, is term-limited in the Florida House.

The upcoming regular Legislative Session begins March 4.