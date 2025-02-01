February 1, 2025
Daniel Perez says Ron DeSantis wants power, headlines in immigration fight
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/19/24-Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, speaks during reorganizational session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski

FLAPOL111924CH015
'DeSantis wants everything for himself.'

The Speaker of the Florida House is speaking out about a Governor he depicts as vainglorious and ineffective when it comes to fighting illegal immigration.

In an interview with Jim DeFedeDaniel Perez depicts Ron DeSantis as a would-be “deporter-in-chief” who is more interested in winning news cycles than in winning the fight against illegal immigration.

“He wants to appoint some bureaucrat inside his office, not elected by the people, so he has all the power. That’s what this is about,” the Miami Republican said in a segment airing Sunday. “DeSantis wants everything for himself.”

DeSantis has balked at how the TRUMP Act “takes away the Governor’s authority … “takes power away from me” and gives it to Agriculture Secretary Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican DeSantis says is a “fox in the henhouse” who can’t be trusted to remove illegal immigrants because farmers need “cheap labor.”

For his part, Perez paints DeSantis as more talk than action.

“The results on immigration have been more of a headline than a reality,” the Speaker says. “We’ve spent tens of millions of dollars,  and other than the immigrants or migrants that were flown to Martha’s Vineyard since then, there hasn’t been any alien transport going on.”

“The government needs to worry about our own state, not Texas and not Martha’s Vineyard,” Perez said, adding that a DeSantis selected “bureaucrat” can’t be trusted to be “accountable by the people.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Ron Ogden

    February 1, 2025 at 4:57 pm

    “‘DeSantis wants everything for himself.’
    This is absolutely amazing. Who is feeding him these lines, Nikki Fried?
    No, I mean it. Ron DeSantis is going to be our governor for just a few days less than the next 24 months. As the governor, he needs and deserves the support of the people and their elected representatives. This Perez guy is doing a great imitation of Liz Cheney.
    Moreover, without the great work of Ron DeSantis as governor and particularly as a candidate in 2022, Perez and quite a few other Republicans in Tallahassee would not be in the positions they now hold. The idea that they should not merely abandon him but cut his throat publicly like this is truly bizarre and frankly despicable.

    Reply

    • George

      February 1, 2025 at 6:16 pm

      The Legislature works for it’s constituents, not the Governor.

      Reply

  • Cindy

    February 1, 2025 at 6:09 pm

    Reply

