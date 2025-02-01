Daniel Perez says Ron DeSantis wants power, headlines in immigration fight

The Speaker of the Florida House is speaking out about a Governor he depicts as vainglorious and ineffective when it comes to fighting illegal immigration.

In an interview with Jim DeFede, Daniel Perez depicts Ron DeSantis as a would-be “deporter-in-chief” who is more interested in winning news cycles than in winning the fight against illegal immigration.

“He wants to appoint some bureaucrat inside his office, not elected by the people, so he has all the power. That’s what this is about,” the Miami Republican said in a segment airing Sunday. “DeSantis wants everything for himself.”

DeSantis has balked at how the TRUMP Act “takes away the Governor’s authority … “takes power away from me” and gives it to Agriculture Secretary Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican DeSantis says is a “fox in the henhouse” who can’t be trusted to remove illegal immigrants because farmers need “cheap labor.”

For his part, Perez paints DeSantis as more talk than action.

“The results on immigration have been more of a headline than a reality,” the Speaker says. “We’ve spent tens of millions of dollars, and other than the immigrants or migrants that were flown to Martha’s Vineyard since then, there hasn’t been any alien transport going on.”

“The government needs to worry about our own state, not Texas and not Martha’s Vineyard,” Perez said, adding that a DeSantis selected “bureaucrat” can’t be trusted to be “accountable by the people.”